RS Recommends: The Best Outdoor Blankets For Music Festivals, to Camping Excursions

With music festival season upon us now, it’s time to start thinking again about what you can and cannot pack if you’re planning to attend one this year.

On the list of prohibited items, festivals from Coachella to Lollapalooza advise against taking things like hard-sided coolers, backpacks that aren’t see-through and even “emotional baggage” (at least, if you’re headed to New York this June).

One piece of gear you can take with you? Blankets. There are a ton of new outdoor blankets that are roomy, durable and super stylish that will make your day or weekend listening to live music that much better.

Outdoor Blanket Buying Guide

Many outdoor blankets are specifically designed to be used outside, with some featuring tough layers or water-repellent materials that can hold up when used on the ground. Their ruggedness and durability are only small parts of what make the best blankets for festivals worth buying.

Comfort: We recommend looking for blankets that also prioritize comfort, meaning that you wouldn’t mind taking a nap on them even if you are outside.

Size and Dimensions: Size is also one of the most important details to pay attention to with festival-friendly blankets or throws. While most fest venues generally allow blankets, you may want to confirm if the one you’re attending prohibits certain blanket sizes (though we doubt you’ll have an issue with this so long as you carry it in a clear pack).

A larger blanket also guarantees that you and a friend can stretch out comfortably, as well as giving you plenty of room for your gear. Plus, then you’ll be able to use them for picnics or even at the beach in the future.

Convenient Features: We’ve researched numerous outdoor blankets, but our favorites include extra design details we never knew we needed, including corner pockets for keys or smaller items. While these details aren’t essential, you’ll certainly miss them when using any of your other blankets.

The Best Blankets for Music Festivals

These are some of our favorite blankets for music festivals, from cozy blankets to curl under for warmth, to printed picks that let you — and your crew — stand out in the crowd.

1. Slowtide Haven Quick-Dry Park Blanket

Slowtide

It may be called the park blanket, but you’ll want to use Slowtide’s Haven at the beach, at home and especially at your next music fest. We love this brand’s use of recycled materials in making its line of blankets. (It’s hard to see now, but this one actually was made with what used to be plastic water bottles.)

The two-person blanket has microfiber on top, so you don’t have to sweat spills, and there’s a bottom DWR layer so you can truly set it down on any surface, even if it’s damp. Best for last: Slowtide made sure you could store your phone and sunblock (a festival must-have) with the blanket’s corner pockets. The Haven also comes with its own carry bag for travel.

Slowtide also has some of the best blanket collaborations on the market, including this oversized Beatles throw blanket, along with its stylish Grateful Dead collection.

Buy: Slowtide Haven Park Blanket at $69.95

2. Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

Rumpl

Think of Portland, OR-based company Rumpl’s blankets like your rugged outerwear. They’re suited for adventure, and you wouldn’t want to step outdoors without them. This Original Puffy is as much a festival requirement as your wristband thanks to built-in loops so you can secure it to the ground with stakes, as well as the blanket’s recycled, water-resistant material and stuff sack.

And don’t be afraid to get it dirty — once you’re home, you can clean it in the washing machine. Note: This blanket is designed for one person.

Buy: Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket at $129

3. Faherty Blanket

Faherty

Blankets from apparel brand Faherty are, no doubt, cooler than any of the tie-dye tees we’ve ever owned, and it’s made with cotton that’s completely washable, making it perfect for using at an outdoor show.

Thanks to its soft feel, it’s one of the more comfortable options you can lounge on, though it doesn’t have a water-repellent side like other outdoor blankets, so you’ll want to avoid laying it down in wet areas.

This blanket is on the smaller side at 52 x 70 inches, but it’s a great option if you want something that also works well on a bed or on the couch for movie night.

Buy: Faherty Blanket at $128

4. Pendleton Roll-Up Outdoor Blanket

Amazon

Want the look of a Pendleton blanket in a more portable package? Consider this Roll-Up blanket from the company, which, of course, rolls up so you can carry it around like a smaller-sized duffel bag.

We love how stylish and functional the blanket is with its own carrying straps, and once it’s bundled up, you won’t have as much trouble fitting it in your pack when you’re commuting home after the festival. Just a heads up — you shouldn’t stick it in the washing machine. Pendleton recommends dry cleaning, when needed.

Buy: Pendleton Roll-Up Blanket at $149

5. YETI Lowlands Blanket

Amazon

While it lacks the trippy, festival-ready designs of some of our other picks, Yeti’s Lowlands Blanket is sturdy and durable enough to get you through an entire festival weekend. The blanket’s waterproof layer is near immune to wet ground of any kind, which is good news for when things get a little muddy.

Supremely soft, the padding and insulated interior makes it a game-changer for outdoor lounging (or taking naps in between band sets). For pet lovers, it also easily shakes off pet hair with ease. Once the fun is over, you can toss it in the washing machine and the dryer.

Buy: YETI Lowlands Blanket at $200.00