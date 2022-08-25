Born Pink: You Don’t Have to Wait for Blackpink’s Next Tour to Score their Best Merch Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Blackpink are frequently booked and busy (performing at the MTV VMAs, galavanting around Paris Fashion Week, serving as brand ambassadors and and promoting solo work) — but even when they’re not on tour (or in your area), there are other ways to find official merch. From collaborations with fashion brands like Calvin Klein, to limited-edition box sets, Blinks have enjoyed some of the best merch to come out of the recent K-pop wave.

Besides making themselves into the first million record-selling K-pop girl group, their massive success has inspired a number of collaborations with top-tier designers (Jisoo with Dior, for example, not to mention countless others). Not only are the group’s four members — Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé — style icons in their own right, their thoughtfully-designed merch has caught the eyes of fans and non-fans alike.

Where Can You Buy the Best Blackpink Merch?

Parsing through all of Blackpink’s gear (and its fakes) isn’t easy — especially because most of the best Blackpink merch is only available through their own official online store. But, if you know where to look, you can get some of the best Blackpink merch online, including authentic YG Blackpink Hammer Bongs (lightsticks), tour tees, and even Korean-learning books.

1. Rolling Stone Collector’s Edition Box Set Featuring BlackPink

Rolling Stone

How do you encapsulate the career of one of the biggest global acts in the world? This collector’s edition box set aims to do just that, which includes a copy of the June 2022 issue of Rolling Stone featuring Blackpink on the cover, plus four issues of the magazine with solo covers of each member.

The box set also includes an exclusive Rolling Stone 44-page zine featuring an alternate group cover and individual interviews with Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, alongside images you won’t find anywhere else. Bonus: you’ll get four premium 5 x 7″ Blackpink photo prints shot by Peter Ash Lee exclusively for Rolling Stone, and a shareable Rolling Stone sticker sheet.

Buy Rolling Stone Collector's Edition… $129

2. YG Select Blackpink Official Limited-Edition Lightstick ver.2

Amazon

For Blackpink’s eventual tour (or even just to dance around in your room), this official limited-edition lightstick is the best way to show off your Blink pride. While there are plenty of lightstick knock-offs online, this one is a YG official, so you can connect it via Bluetooth to the app and change the color displays on your phone (or sync it up to the stadium’s light system during a concert).

It comes with a handle display cradle for the off-tour season, but we like that it’s interactive — like a similar hammer toy, it makes a squeaky noise when you shake it so you can kill this love (or just lightly bonk something).

3. The Album LP (Vinyl)

Urban Outfitters

Looking to flesh out your record collection with some Blackpink? Pick up this vinyl print of Blackpink’s The Album. Their debut Korean-language studio album, it takes on the themes of growing up and falling in love. While the album showcases a heavy EDM-inspired pop sound (not the best on vinyl), we like that it’s a more mature feel for the group, and still sounds great as a hardcopy vinyl record.

Buy The Album LP (Vinyl) $25.98

4. BlackPink Rug

When you want to deck out your space, this unofficial Blackpink custom rug makes a great addition to an Blink’s home (or music-listening space). It features a minimalist mage of the four members’ eyes in black and pink, and customers say the chenille material gives it a really soft feel. The best part? It comes in multiple sizes with a grippy base so you can practice your choreography without any slippage.

5. “Blackpink in Your KOREAN 1~2” Korean Learning Book for Beginners

Let’s face it — learning basic Korean from Blackpink is way more fun than taking a language class. “Blackpink in Your Korean” is a book package meant to help teach some simple Korean and introduce fans to aspects of Korean culture. Every chapter begins with the story of the main character “Blinky” spending the day with Blackpink. Scan the QR code in the books to access story-based animations that’ll help teach vocab. The set comes with a “MotiPen” equipped with an optical camera that not only says the words allowed when you tap but book, but will translate phrases to English, Japanese and Spanish.

Buy Blackpink Korean Learning Book for… $128.70

6. Square Up (EP) 1st Mini Album CD Pink Version

Amazon

First there was the vinyl revival, then the cassette comeback, but with audiophiles asking for more streaming services to support lossless audio quality, CDs have arguably made a comeback. If you’re adding to an old CD collection, or just into collectible hardcopies, this Square Up EP CD is the album purchase for you. Blackpink’s first “mini album,” Square Up sees the group ascend to their idol status with hits like “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” and “Forever Young”. Not just grabbing the CD for display? Pick up a good portable CD player (or toss it in your car’s player, if it still has one) to properly enjoy the album. If not, you can enjoy all the extra goodies inside, like the photo book, lyrics paper, post card, photo card, and selfie photo card.

Buy Square Up CD $22.95

7. Blackpink Logo Tote

We love this Blackpink tote because it’s really just a stylish, low-key bag that happens to be designed with the group’s logo. Made of lightweight, spun polyester fabric, the tote is as functional as it is fashionable, and the two-toned color makes it very versatile. Throw it over your shoulder for an easy daily errand bag, or pair it with your concert fit when you head to the stadium (just make sure to check their bag policy first).

Buy Blackpink Logo Tote $21.99

8. Blackpink Grid Crop T-Shirt

Hot Topic

Drop some money on this Blackpink cropped tee, featuring the girls in vintage portrait-inspired colors, and in their own grids. This is one of the last official t-shirts from the Lovesick Girls era, since most of their related merch has since sold out on Blackpink’s own official website.

While waiting for the next tour, savvy vendors have now launched a ton of fake Born Pink tour merch online, which will give you similar styles for far less than what you’d pay at a merch booth, but the quality can vary (you get what you pay for, essentially).

When Blackpink merch drops sell out (and they do, quickly), we suggest checking out fanmade merch, like this unofficial Blackpink tour tee on Etsy. It’s readily available in all sizes, costs less than official shirts, and is super comfortable according to reviewers.

Buy Blackpink Grid Crop T-Shirt $12.45+