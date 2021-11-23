More Than Air Fryers: Here Are the Best Home and Kitchen Deals To Shop This Black Friday

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Black Friday is coming up fast, and new data from Adobe’s 2021 Holiday Shopping Forecast predicts major deals on furniture and bedding, tools, kitchen gear and home appliances in particular. And they’re not wrong — some of the best home and kitchen deals of the season have already done live.

In addition to the big box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, shoppers will be able to score home and kitchen Black Friday discounts online at sites like Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney and Sam’s Club (which now has a 90-day free trial to let you shop SamsClub.com without a membership).

Especially if you’re worried about pandemic-related delays to the supply chain, Black Friday is currently your best chance to get savings on home goods and home appliances that typically don’t go on sale: think espresso machines, upright vacuums, and Insta-famous cookware.

We recommend you advantage of these deals now instead of waiting for the holiday shopping rush, since everything from delivery speeds to stock availability will be different this year. Since the sales are coming early, they may be swapping out earlier too, so we’ll continue to update this article with the latest deals. Check back in for all the best deals on ways you can spruce up your home for the holidays.

What Are the Best Home and Kitchen Black Friday Deals?

We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals on must-have products for your home and kitchen, and it’s not all air fryers out there (although you can bet those deals will be popping up). You can find robot vacuums, smart home appliances, and more from retailers like Amazon, and even from the brand’s own sites.

1. Levoit HEPA Air Purifier (30% Off)

Amazon

Sales in air purifiers have gone up since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and this Black Friday deal gets you 30% off select Levoit and Coway air purifiers. Levoit’s Black Friday deal gets you one of their top-rated air purifiers for just $69 when you apply the on-site coupon. Coway’s large HEPA air purifiers are also on sale and you can see the latest Black Friday pricing here.

Buy: Levoit HEPA Air Purifier at $89.99

2. Eufy RoboVac 30C Max, $189.99 ($110 Off)

Amazon

Eufy’s RoboVac 30C Max can save you time by cleaning your home’s floors for you, and it’s down to its lowest price in months for a limited time. The vacuum’s sensors allow it to navigate around obstacles in your home, and detect particularly dirty areas, so it knows where to clean.

The RoboVac 30C Max lasts over and and a half per charge, and will automatically return to its dock when the battery runs low. You can control it via an app on your phone, or Amazon’s Alexa, which allows it to clean on your schedule.

Buy: Eufy RoboVac 30C Max at $179.99

3. Our Place Always Pan ($46 Off)

Our Place

Scrolling through Instagram, you’ve probably seen photos of Our Place’s famous Always Pan, and a few of their most popular items have finally gone on sale for Black Friday. The pan has a sleek design that comes in 10 chic colors that makes it not only an all-around useful kitchen tool, but an aesthetic part of your kitchen as well.

The Always Pan is designed to replace some of your most-used kitchen cookware, and can sear, steam, braise, sauté, strain, fry, and boil. It also comes with a wooden spatula that can nestle into the handle of the pan. Truly the pan that keeps on giving, see what all the fuss is about for just $99 right now.

Buy: Our Place Always Pan at $99

4. TP-Link RE220 Wi-Fi Range Extender, $20 ($15 Off)

TP-Link

Dealing with Wi-Fi dead zones isn’t fun, but TP-Link’s RE220 can solve that issue for just $20 right now. The repeater can receive a Wi-Fi signal from your primary router and extend your network to areas where your wireless connection is shoddy.

The RE220 is compatible with any Wi-Fi router, and you can control it through an app on your phone. TP-Link says it has a maximum range of 1200 square feet and supports speeds up to 433Mbps, which is fast enough for 4K video streaming or many simultaneous video chats.

Buy: TP-Link RE220 at $19.49

5. KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine ($170 Off)

Best Buy

While higher-end espresso machines normally go for $600 or more, this sleek and efficient KitchenAid model can give you cafe-quality espresso fast, now just $279.99 (normally $449.99). It’s got all the best features you want in an espresso machine: a 15-bar pump, smart temperature sensors so your roast won’t scald, and programmable foam settings.

Make espressos, lattes and cappuccinos just the way you want them, with a steam wand included to help you create that rich crema on top. Known for their stand mixers, their espresso machine should be at the top of your kitchen upgrade list.

Buy: KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso… at $279.99

6. Ecobee SmartThermostat, $199 ($50 Off)

Amazon

Ecobee’s SmartThermostat is the only item on this list that’ll actually pay for itself over time. The smart thermostat can intelligently heat and cool your home based on your schedule, which is a lot more efficient than leaving your HVAC (heating, vacuum air conditioning) system on all the time.

Ecobee’s SmartThermostat also works with the company’s wireless sensors, which can relay temperature information back to the thermostat. This allows it to understand your home’s hot and cold spots to control the climate even more effectively.

Buy: Ecobee SmartThermostat at $199.00

7. Basquettes The Everything Basket ($20 Off)

Amazon

Always Pan, step aside — here comes the Everything Basket, which can be your new kitchen companion with this latest deal, as Basquette has decided to extend their promo pricing through Cyber Monday. The high-capacity, stainless steel baskets can be used for everything from air-frying, to grilling, dehydrating, and making rotisserie chickens.

You can use the grill baskets with or without legs, and they can easily stack to cook multiple levels of different foods simultaneously. The elevated baskets lets the grease drip down for crispier dishes, but the clean-up is a breeze since they’re dishwasher safe.

Buy: Basquettes The Everything Basket at $158.00

8. Tuft and Needle Mattress (20% Off)

Facebook / Tuft & Needle

Black Friday is a great time for mattress deals, and you can save up to 20% sitewide on Tuft and Needle, no promo code required. We love their original mattress, which contours to your body with bounce-back support.

It’s got 3 inches of of T&N Adaptive foam, a highly-durable blend that’s meant to relieve pressure points. Sleepers that run hot and kick the sheets off at night will also appreciate the mattress’ Open-Cell cooling, which lets air circulate within for a comfortable night’s sleep.

Buy: Tuft and Needle Mattress at $760.75

9. Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart ($20 Off)

Amazon

Surprise, surprise! Instant Pots are back on sale, and this year for Black Friday 2021, Amazon is offering up to 40% off select Instant Brand products, including the best-selling Instant Pot and air fryers, starting at just $69.

But right now, the classic Instant Pot Duo Plus is available for just under $100, making it a great deal if you want a slow cooker that can help you get dinner on the table even faster. It’s got nine functions, including 15 customizable one-touch programs, from steaming to sauteing. You know it, you love it, and you can expect more deals to come from Instant Brand.

Buy: Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart at $59.00

10. Breville 3 X Bluicer Blender and Juicer ($60 Off)

Amazon

Yes, it’s a silly name for an appliance, but this ultra-powerful blender and juicer combo is currently $60 off. With its dual functionality you can extract fresh green juice straight into the jug, or whip up everything from protein smoothies to cocktails.

It comes with a no-nonsense 1000 watt base, five different speed settings, and four one touch programs including ice crushing and frozen cocktail functions. Turn your kitchen counter into the hottest smoothie bar on the block with Breville’s all-in-one blender.

Buy: Breville 3X Bluicer at $239.95

11. Shark Cordless Pet Plus Stick Vacuum ($120)

Walmart

You’ll want to take advantage of vacuum deals this Black Friday, with up to 43% off select Shark vacuums (including both stick vacuums and robot vacuums). This Shark Cordless Pet Plus Stick Vacuum combines powerful suction and a self-cleaning brushroll for $120 off.

Made with pet-owners in mind, the brushroll has powerful pet hair pickup with no hair wrap. It’s lightweight, with a removable hand vacuum for floor-to-ceiling cleaning to get into all the nooks and crannies your pets get into, too.

12. Quip Electric Toothbrush (Up to 50% Off)

Target

Get the electric toothbrush with a cult following (yes, you heard us right) with up to 50% off quip’s toothbrush bundles this Black Friday with the code BF2021. That includes their Smart Start Bundle, featuring a Bluetooth Smart Motor that tracks your brushing habits on the quip app.

The brushes feature timed sonic vibrations to guide good brushing habits, and the bundle comes with a reusable mirror mount that doubles as a travel cover for on the go. Plus, you can get brush heads and battery refills delivered to your door every 3 months for just $5.

Buy: Quip Electric Toothbrush Bundle at $45+

13. AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden ($60 Off)

AeroGarden

You don’t need a green thumb to grow fresh herbs in your kitchen, especially since AeroGarden’s popular Harvest Indoor Garden is on sale for $60 off. The set comes with a six-pod gourmet herb seed kit to get you started, and light-up indicators remind you when to add water and plant food.

Gardening indoors has never been easier — there’s no massive space or even direct sunlight required here (the 20W LED lighting will help the plants grow so you can kick back and relax).

Buy: AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden at $89.99

14. Keurig Limited Edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini ($50 Off)

Best Buy

It’s not often that your coffee maker gets to double as a piece of decor, but Keurig has dropped the price on their Limited Edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini to zhuzh up your morning coffee routine.

At just 5 inches wide, the K-Mini brewer is ideal for compact kitchens, but has a stylish personality to fill the room. This space-saving brewer can make K-Cup drinks between six and 12 ounces. The reservoir is small (it’s not called mini for no reason), so this is a coffee maker made to enjoy solo.

Buy: Keurig Limited Edition Jonathan Adler… at $49.99

15. iRobot Roomba 692 ($100 Off)

Amazon

iRobot has some of the best robot vacuum deals of the season, including this Amazon iRobot Black Friday deal that gets you a Roomba starting from $199 (regularly $299.99+). The smarter way to clean, this Roomba 692 has advanced sensors that let it navigate under and around furniture, along edges, and keeps it from falling down stairs.

The more you use it, the smart it gets too, offering up personalized schedules based on your cleaning habits. Google Assistant and Alexa also allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice. Give yourself the gift of a cleaning break with iRobot’s top-notch Roomba.

Buy: iRobot Roomba 692 at $199.00

16. Brava Oven

Facebook / Brava

Brava’s smart oven is nothing short of the ultimate countertop kitchen tool, and you can get one for up to $300 off by shopping now — no promo code required. The oven is capable of getting as hot as a pizza oven, and its multi-zone heating system guarantees you’ll get an excellent result without putting in a lot of effort.

Instead of using a traditional heating element, Brava’s tool uses light to cook your food. It can get hot enough to cook a pizza or thick steak faster and more effectively than an oven. It’s an investment, but this Black Friday deal may be the best deal you can get to upgrade your kitchen.

Buy: Brava Oven at From $1,195

17. Vitamix Exploration Series E310 Blender ($160 Off)

Wayfair

Wayfair’s 2021 Black Friday sale gets you up to 80% off home furnishings, small appliances, decor items, kitchen gadgets and furniture. Top Wayfair Black Friday deals include $160 off the popular Vitamix Blender (now just $289.95); 40% off GE appliances (think freezers, washer/dryers and dishwashers); up to 80% off area rugs for every room of the house; and up to 50% off bedroom furniture.

Buy: Vitamix Exploration Series E310 Blender at $289.95

18. Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute ($50 Off)

Dyson

Dyson’s Black Friday deals save you up to $150 on a select vacuums. No promo code required. We like the Dyson Cyclone V10 absolute, which has 20% more suction power than the Dyson V8 models. Regularly $549+, this Dyson deal has it down to $499.99 — the first time we’ve seen this vacuum under $500.

Expect to also find savings on Dyson air purifiers, humidifiers, cooling/heating fans and hair care tools. Get all the Dyson Black Friday deals here.

Buy: Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute at $499.99

19. Bliss BB-1700 Bidet ($300)

Bio Bidet

If you want to give your tush the gift of comfort, save up to $300 on an assortment of bidet seats this Black Friday from Bio Bidet by Bemis. No promo code required, and you can get the deals here. This Bliss bidet in particular has a new “Hybrid Heating” system that combines water flow and temperature consistency with a limitless duration to produce a continuous flow of warm water.

The side panel controls are easy to use, and its warm air dryer will keep everything dry and squeaky clean down there. A bidet is the ultimate bathroom luxury, and there’s no better time to save than during Black Friday.

Buy: Bliss BB-1700 Bidet at $349

20. Abode Home Security Special Bundle ($300 Off)

Abode

Right now, you can save up to 50% off Abode’s multi-piece home security bundle, or get an indoor smart camera for $25. No promo code required, get the deals here. The “Black Friday Special Bundle” includes a Gateway Keypad, two mini door sensors, one motion sensor, a keyfob.

Just for this bundle, you’ll also get a free Abode Cam 2 and an Echo Show, so you can always check up on who’s at your door. If you’re trying to upgrade to a smart home, this is a great deal, since the system also works with Alexa, Google, and Apple Homekit.

Buy: Adobe Home Security Special Bundle at $299

21. Nest Bedding (Up to $850 Off)

Nest Bedding

You can get 20% off select luxury mattresses at Nest Bedding, including sheet and duvet bed sets. Save an additional 20% on sheet and duvet bed sets when you purchase a luxury mattress. Get the deals here.

With family and friends headed to town, make sure every room is guest-ready with the biggest sale of the year. Their bundle deal for Black Friday can also have you save up to $850 on select mattresses and then get free sheets or duvet set with your purchase.

Buy: Nest Bedding Black Friday Bundle at

22. La Creuset Enameled Cast Iron ($100 Off)

Amazon

La Creuset’s famous cast iron post is an all-around kitchen workhorse, and you can get it now for $100 off. It’s the perfect size for making soups, casseroles and one-pot meals, with a wide base that’s great for browning meats on the stovetop.

This pot is also built to last, with an external shock-resistant enamel and an internal enamel coating that promotes caramelization, prevents sticking and resists stains. Even if you’re not the best home chef, this pan can help you take your dinners to the next level.

Buy: La Creuset Enameled Cast Iron at $199.95