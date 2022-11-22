From Levi’s to Nike to Nordstrom, These Are the Best Black Friday Fashion Deals Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is here, which means some of the year’s biggest savings on everything from headphones to mattresses to home goods. But for savvy fashionistas, the real gems of Black Friday are deals on brand-name clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Related: The Best Black Friday Deals of 2022

This year is no different, with the best Black Friday fashion deals from major retailers showing sales of as much as 70% off. Individual brands like Levi’s, Converse, and Todd Snyder are offering deals on some of their best-sellers, while big retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, and Ssense are running massive sales brimming with steep discounts on other top brands.

The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals of 2022

Whether you’re shopping for gifts, saving on wardrobe essentials, or looking to treat yourself to something nice, read on. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday fashion deals worth shopping in 2022.

Amazon — Clothing, shoes, and accessories all on sale, like up to 30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses, up to 40% off Calvin Klein apparel, and up to 49% off Levi’s apparel.

Asos — Up to 70% off thousands of affordable men’s and women’s pieces, including clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Backcountry — Up to 60% off outdoor products, including winter clothing and activewear from brands like Patagonia and The North Face.

Backcountry

Buy Patagonia AlpLight Down Jacket $149.40

Bloomingdales — Up to 70% off designer clothing, bags, and shoes.

Chubbies — 40% off full-priced items site-wide with code BF40.

Sponsored

Converse — Extra 30% off sale styles with code CYBERWEEK, including women’s Run Star Hike Platform Leather, Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform Sherpa, Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Lined Leather, and Chuck Taylor All Star Winter GORE-TEX.

Duer — Up to 50% off affordable men’s and women’s jeans, pants, and shorts.

Everlane — Up to 70% off premium staples like jeans, tees, and hoodies for men and women.

Everlane

Buy Everlane Seamless Tee $20

END. Clothing — Up to 50% off designer clothing, shoes, and accessories for men and women.

Farfetch — Up to 50% off men’s and women’s designer and streetwear pieces.

Gap — Huge savings on tops, bottoms, and outerwear.

GlassesUSA — 65% off eyeglasses and sunglasses with code BLACK65, plus 40% off designer frames with code DESIGNER40 and 25% off contact lenses with code CONTACT25.

J. Crew — 50% off marked items with code SHOPEARLY.

Levi’s — 40% off popular items like 505 jeans, trucker jackets, and more.

Madewell — 40% off thousands of items with code OHJOY.

Nike — Up to 60% off thousands of items including sneakers, hoodies, and running gear, plus an extra 20% off on select styles with code BLACKFRIDAY.

Nike

Buy Nike Nike Air Max 97 $166.97

Nordstrom — Up to 64% off on 1,600+ items, including designer clothing and shoes.

Rhone — 25% off sitewide, and 30% off on orders of $300+.

Saks Fifth Avenue — Up to 50% off almost 35,000 styles including designer clothing, shoes, and accessories.

SSENSE — Up to 50% off hundreds of designer brands.

Todd Snyder — 30% off on 1,900+ styles with code BLACKFRIDAY30. Trending Jack White Quits Twitter, Calls Elon Musk's Trump Reinstatement ‘A--hole Move’ ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Sentenced for ‘15-year Fraud Spree' Anti-Woke Banking Startup Cancels Itself Pablo Milanés, Cuban Singer and Songwriter, Dead at 79

Todd Snyder

Buy Todd Snyder Madison Sport Coat $557.90

Urban Outfitters — UO Rewards members get 25% off their entire order; sign up for free here.

UGG — 50% off select exclusives with an UGG account; sign up for free here.

Zappos — Steep discounts on thousands of shoes, apparel pieces, and accessories.