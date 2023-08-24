These Bikes Are All Less Than $500 — And They Ship to Your Doorstep

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Even if you can afford a fancy new bike, you might not want to. Bikes get stolen constantly (especially on college campuses and in cities), but less valuable bikes can deter thieves and give you some peace of mind: If a theft does occur, you won’t be out a couple grand or more (no matter the bike you choose, also grab a heavy-duty bike lock here).

Related: The Best Bike Helmets

Plus, with so many bikes now available online, it’s easier than ever to find a dependable bike within just about any budget. To help you get on a new ride, we rounded up some great bikes under $500 — whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly college commuter or a beater bike to throw down the mountain.

The Best Bikes Under $500 to Buy Online

Below are some of the best bikes under $500 that we found online. We included a variety of bikes, including hybrids, fixies, and mountain bikes, but all ship quickly from reputable retailers and fit a tight budget. Scroll down further for a quick beginner buying guide, and notes on how we chose these bikes for our roundup.

Editor’s Pick: Sixthreezero Around The Block

Hybrid: Vilano Diverse 3.0

Fixie: State Bicycle Co. Rigby

Mountain Bike: Schwinn High Timber

Cruiser: Electra Cruiser 1 Step-Thru Bike

Folding Bike: Schwinn Hinge

Editor’s Pick

Amazon

We think it’s best to go minimal when shopping for a budget-friendly bike, which is why we love this Around The Block cruiser from Sixthreezero. The straightforward bike features a durable steel frame, and it’s offered with three transmission options (single-speed, three-speed, or seven-speed) and two wheel size options. Overall, it’s a comfortable, reliable bike that punches above its affordable price tag. Editor’s picks

Buy Sixthreezero Around The Block Cruiser $404.99

Hybrid

Amazon

If you want something more athletic for longer rides and higher speeds, check out this $400 Diverse 3.0 hybrid bike from Vilano. It’s almost a performance road bike, but the flat handlebars and slightly bigger tires make it a hybrid. The bike boasts some impressive features for its price tag, such as a 24-speed drivetrain, disc brakes, an aluminum frame, and an overall weight of ‎26.5 pounds.

Buy Vilano Diverse 3.0 $399.00

Fixie

State Bicycle Co.

Fixed gear bikes (a.k.a. single speeds) don’t have any gears, translating to better energy transfer and precision — plus, they’re often more affordable. One of our favorite fixies to buy online is this Rigby from State Bicycle Co., an online store that’s gained buzz for its stylish, affordable, and well-made rigs.

Buy State Bicycle Co. Rigby $399.99

Mountain Bike

Yes, you can get a mountain bike for less than $300, as proven by this Schwinn High Timber that’s currently listed on Amazon for $291. Despite its low price tag, the High Timber is fully prepared to tackle tough trails, or easy rides around town. The frame is made of a lightweight aluminum, the gearing offers 21 speeds, and you get a capable aluminum fork. Related

Buy Schwinn High Timber $291.45

Cruiser

Another great cruiser bike is this one from Electra. It’s a fixed-gear cruiser, which means there are fewer components to worry about. Like any good cruiser, the Electra puts you in a relaxed, comfortable position for commutes or pleasure cruises.

Buy Electra 1 Step-Thru $349.93

Folding Bike

Amazon

Folding bikes, such as this Schwinn Hinge, can be extremely convenient. The whole bike folds up for easy storage in car trunks, under office desks, or in the closet. And because the wheels are smaller (20 inches), it’s easy to fit in a huge variety of storage spaces.

Buy Schwinn Hinge Folding Bike $345.97

Budget Bike Buying Guide

Buying a new bike always requires some research. But, when you’re shopping on a tight budget like $500, things actually get a little easier as there’s less range as far as components and build types. Still, there are a few key factors to consider — here are some of them:

Style: Bikes typically fit one of four categories: road, mountain, cruiser, or hybrid. Cruisers and hybrid bikes are best for most casual commuters and pleasure riders, but plenty of people commute on road and mountain bikes while also using them for their intended purposes.

Size: Before ordering a bike online, make sure it’s properly sized for your height. Generally, small-sized bikes are meant for people shorter than 5’7,” medium bikes are for those measuring 5’7” to 5’10,” and large bikes are meant for anyone taller than 5’10.” But this simple small/medium/large measurement isn’t always available, so be sure to read up on your new bike’s sizing information.

Look: Even though $500 is a small budget for a new bike, you still get some freedom in terms of your new bike’s look. Think about your own personal style, and buy something that fits — you’ll be more likely to ride your bike (and more confident when you do).

How We Chose the Best Bikes Under $500

Before test-riding any bikes, we look for options from brands with reputations for solid build quality and customer support. After that, we poured over spec sheets to find bikes with quality components, including transmissions, brakes, and suspension (if applicable). We also wanted to provide a range of options, including cruisers, mountain bikes, and road bikes. Lastly

When buying a bike online, shipping is also a big factor, as bikes are obviously a large, cumbersome package — especially if you decide to return. For this reason, we only sourced bikes from retailers with good bike shipping and return policies.