The Best Ways to Store Your Bike in An Apartment, Office or House

Storing bikes is always a challenge – especially in urban areas where, ironically, bikes are most useful. If thrown in the garage or entryway, bicycles can be an eyesore at best and a space-eating wall-scuffer at worst. And, unless you live in a utopia with zero rain and zero crime, leaving bikes outside isn’t an option either. Luckily, there are a number of clever, space-saving apparatuses for stashing bikes. The best bike storage solutions include racks, outdoor tents and hooks that keep your two-wheeler safe and out of the way.

What is the Best Type of Bike Storage?

The best bike storage options aren’t one-size-fits-all solutions. Because every home is different – and everyone has different storage preferences – we’ve selected a range of options for stashing your cycle. Here’s what to know before buying a bike storage solution.

Storage Type: There are three main types of bike storage options. Vertical bike storage uses a wall-mounted hook or shelf to hold the front wheel, and is often preferred by city-dwellers for its space-saving benefits. Horizontal storage, on the other hand, often lets you stash multiple bikes in a small space by stacking them on top of each other. Lastly, there are outdoor bike tents, which require a bit of yard space but keep your bike out of the house completely.

Ease-of-Use: Some bike racks require lifting your bike or flipping it onto its back wheel. When shopping, these small tasks might not sound like a chore, but after a long day, simply lifting your bike can be annoying.

Assembly: If you’re a renter or serial mover, opt for a bike rack that doesn’t screw into the wall. But, if you don’t mind a bit of manual labor for installation, you can get a more sturdy bike storage solution with a screw-mounted option.

Quality: Bike racks and hooks are, after all, something that might be on display in your entryway or living room. Design and build quality are therefore worth considering, as you don’t want to invest in an eyesore.

The Best Bike Storage Solutions

If you’re looking for the best ways to store your bike, here are a few of our favorite solutions that you can find online.

1. Bike Nook Bicycle Stand

The Bike Nook is a rather unique means of storing your bike, but it’s also one of the best. By propping up bikes on the back wheel, the Bike Nook makes it easier to store your bike and uses very little space. Plus, the Bike Nook is freestanding and requires no drilling or permanent hardware.

To get your bike out of the way, just roll it back, pop the front wheel and lock the frame in the vertical brace. You can also strap the front wheel to the frame to keep the front wheel from flopping around.

Courtesy Amazon

2. Feedback Sports Velo Cache 2

Another great bike storage option – especially for those of us looking to avoid drilling and hardware – is the Velo Cache 2 from Feedback Sports. The freestanding rack uses a three-leg design and a sturdy central pole to support up to four bikes (two with the standard package, four with optional additional cradles). The cradles can each hold up to 40 pounds and accommodate almost any bike frame. One of the benefits with this system is that you can stash a bike with any tire size, whereas some bike storage systems are too small for mountain bikes.

Courtesy Amazon

3. Delta Cycle Michelangelo

The sleek Michelangelo stand from Delta Cycle also uses a dual-cradle system for horizontally supporting two bikes on top of one another. At first glance, the Michelangelo stand’s design seems like it might not work: The slim frame leans against the wall and uses gravity to stay in place. But, surprisingly, it’s very sturdy and can support up to 80 pounds (so, two heavy bikes).

Courtesy Amazon

4. Steadyrack Bike Rack

If you’re looking for a sleek, adjustable storage option, check out this Steadyrack. The small wall mounted system unfolds to support bikes vertically via the front tire and closes back up when not in use. Once your bike is mounted on the Steadyrack, you can swivel the bike to lay nearly flat against the wall. This makes the Steadyrack a great option for anyone with multiple bikes, as you can neatly fold them away against the wall. Stashing your bike is fairly easy thanks to a lip that guides the front wheel up onto the rack.

Courtesy Amazon

5. Play Haus Bike Wall Mount

These Play Haus wall mounts prove that bike racks can be functional decor. Using heavy-duty steel and walnut wood, the mounts offer a minimal, space-saving place for your bike. The design is very simple, holding your bike off the ground and nine inches away from the wall. Because the Play Haus mounts are so small, you can set up a few if you have multiple bikes. Just be sure to order the right sized mount: Play Haus offers a 1.5-inch option and a two-inch option, denoting the size of the channel in the hook which holds your bike’s frame.

Courtesy Amazon

6. Bravindew Bike Storage Tent

If you’ve got some extra yard space, storage tents such as this one from Bravindew are a great option. The discreet sheds can be set up almost anywhere, and, thanks to rainproof walls and an integrated floor, they keep your bike and other outdoor gear safe from water damage. This Branvindew tent easily fits two adult bikes, and maybe even another if you really squeeze. The tent’s total ground coverage is 74 by 37.8 inches, so just be sure that you’ve got the space in, say, a side alley or yard to fit the tent.