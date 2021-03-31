These Bike Stands Let You Create Your Own Home Alternative to Spin Bikes

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When it comes to building your home gym, maybe all you need is a fitness tracker and a quality yoga mat to get your at-home workout routine going. But what if you still miss the experience of a gruelling, rewarding sweat that only comes from top-tier gym equipment? You could always pick out one of the best exercise bikes, but the high price tag and bulky size could make you say “no thank you.” Enter: the bike trainer stand.

If you already have a bicycle, than a good bike trainer stand is an easy way to get an active, engaging workout. Sure, you could always bike outside or on specific biking trails. But if the weather doesn’t permit, or you live in a busy neighborhood and don’t feel like swerving around cars, the best bike trainers can easily turn any regular road bike into a stationary bike, all in the comfort of your own home.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable alternative to a Peloton, or just want to get your sweat on indoors, we’ve found some great bike stands that will give you all the power and performance of a traditional spin class.

What Are the Best Bike Stands?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the right indoor bike trainer stand for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Resistance: Certain bike stands come with built-in resistance, so you can switch levels as if you were in a spin class when the instructor calls for hills or peaks. Without a resistance knob, or clip-in pedals, you may have to pedal harder to get a sweat-worthy workout, or do some manual gear-adjustments.

Ease-of-Use: A stationary bike workout should be just that— stationary. Make sure that there are locking mechanisms to keep your bike in place, even when you’re pedaling hard. Some also include a mechanism that produces drag when upping the resistance, but it shouldn’t burn out your tires.

Assembly: Installation should also not require a ton of extra tools and hours of effort. You want a bike stand that can set up fast, with a frame that can be folded up and easily be stored away when you’re not using it.

Quality: Chose a bike trainer stand with a heavy-duty frame that can stand up to simulated cycling, preferably stainless steel. One big plus can be stands that have a high-quality resistance wheel, which means your ride will be smooth and as quiet as possible.

The best bike trainers are a great alternative to pricey exercise bikes, but remember, you may end up paying for a monthly subscription to virtual classes anyway if you miss the instructional vibe. If you just want to blast some tunes and pedal away though, check out our top picks.

1. Alpcour Portable Indoor Bike Trainer Stand

Amazon

We love the smooth and streamlined look of this bike trainer stand from Alpcour. Constructed from a durable stainless steel frame, this portable indoor trainer is packed with cyclist-minded features, like a flywheel mechanism that replicates real cycling drag, built-in noise reduction, and a magnetic resistance provide a perfectly cool, consistent, stable, shake-free riding experience.

The stand is compatible with road and mountain bikes, including 26 to 29-inch tires. The extra wide base and low stance ensures perfect riding balance at every setting. Access the stand’s six resistance levels via remote, which attaches to your handlebars for precise resistance control.

The bike stand comes with anti-slip, rubber-coated pads, so it will stand firm even if the surface of your floor isn’t perfectly flat. Your bike will connect in seconds, and releases with a handy quick lever.

For its compact size, this bike stand is surprisingly sturdy and provides consistent, durable performance.

Buy: Alpcour Indoor Bike Trainer Stand at $219.95

2. Sportneer Fluid Bike Trainer Stand

Amazon

If you have a road bike, you’re in for a smoother and whirr-free ride than what you’d get cycling on the pavement. Break a sweat without disturbing your disgruntled neighbors or housemates with Sportneer’s fluid, high-quality resistance wheel, which ensures easy spinning that’s whisper quiet.

The same resistance wheel also has a reduced-friction design, which means your bike tires will stay strong for the maximum riding time. It also has a dual-locking system that screws your bike into place, and a small riser that fits under the front wheel to eliminate wobbling.

What we like: the super quick, tool-free setup means you won’t have to wait long to hit those pedals. The frame can be also folded up for easy storage, and compact enough to take with you, so that you can enjoy a workout anywhere. This stand can fits bikes between 26-29 inches, and is also compatible with 700C bikes too, so everyone can enjoy a smoother, silent ride.

Buy: Sportneer Fluid Bike Trainer Stand at $189.99

3. Saris Fluid2 Indoor Bike Trainer

Amazon

This innovative bike stand from Saris has one of the widest resistance ranges a true road-like ride. The large, balanced flywheel has a fan-like design, so you can easily customize each ride simply by shifting gears, just as you would cycling outside.

Even though it has a “Universal” fit, the Fluid2 bike trainer is a great choice if you have a larger mountain bike, since it’s recommended that you have trainer wheels, and supports up to 29-inch tires. Self-cooling mechanisms in the fan itself will keep your bike trainer performing better, longer. With a special fluid resistance design, the trainer will also work quieter while providing a greater level of resistance.

One big plus is that it also connects to training apps, like Zwift, and other indoor cycling apps. If you want to train with apps like Zwift or Rouvy you’ll need speed sensor, but all together, it’s much more affordable than a stationary bike and a spin class membership.

For an impressive range of resistance, and an even more impressively smooth ride, the Saris Fluid2 can’t be beat.

Buy: Saris Fluid2 Indoor Bike Trainer at $299.99

4. HEALTH LINE PRODUCT Bike Trainer Stand

Amazon

Even though it may look bulkier than other models, this indoor bike trainer packs a ton of power, supporting 26-29 inch and 700C tires. It also comes with eight levels of resistance, which is a wider range than most magnetic trainers, for an effective, adjustable workout.

The noise reduction wheel means your bike stand will never exceed 65 decibels, which is the volume of a quiet conversation, even at the highest speeds. It can be used with or without quick release, and a wide base and anti-slip rubber pad reduces overall wobbling. You can also adjust the pads for different heights, which is a nice touch.

For a bike stand that supports up to 350 lbs of weight, it’s surprisingly portable, and the steel frame can fold up to just 6.5 inches in size. But we love the heavy-duty build, and with more resistance than ever, this is a solid option for novice bikers and pro cyclists alike.

Buy: HEALTH LINE PRODUCT Bike Trainer Stand at $159.95