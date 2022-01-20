RS Recommends: The Best Winter Olympics Merch for Beijing 2022

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are just around the corner, slated to begin on February 4th. In anticipation of the big day, we’re gearing up with some of the best winter Olympics merch to cheer on from home.

If you’ve tuned into past Olympics, you’re probably aware that fashion plays a substantial role in the games. Clothing and footwear brands go all-out, outfitting athletes with the latest and greatest (and most stylish). Over the past nine years, one highlight has been the Ralph Lauren-designed Team USA opening and closing ceremony ensembles. Nike is also a key player, lending footwear and apparel to USA athletes.

But Ralph Lauren and Nike aren’t the only brands decking out the world’s greatest athletes: brands like Volcom and even Kim Kardashian’s Skims also provide USA’s Olympians with stylish, high-performance gear. The UK brand, Ben Sherman, meantime, just released some stylish pieces in partnership with Great Britain’s Olympic team.

In other words, it’s easy to develop style envy while watching the Olympics. Luckily, some of the best Winter Olympics merch is also available to civilians — typically from the same brands outfitting Olympic athletes. Just be sure to act fast: some Olympics merch is limited-edition and only sold during this years’ games.

The Best Winter Olympics Merch in 2022

From luxurious Ralph Lauren knitwear to Team USA snowboarding pants from Volcom, there’s something for every Olympics fan — whether you’re streaming the games on your couch or channeling Shaun White on the slopes. Here are some of the best Winter Olympics merch pieces to buy right now, including clothing, footwear and accessories.

1. Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Opening Ceremony Jacket

Ralph Lauren

For this year’s Opening Ceremony parade, Team USA will be rocking these mid-layer jackets from Polo Ralph Lauren. The jackets feature a Team USA badge on the chest, an embroidered Polo pony logo and “USA” on the sleeve. Thanks to Polartec fleece, the jackets are seriously warm too.

Buy: Ralph Lauren Opening Ceremony Jacket at $245

2. Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Closing Ceremony Sweater

Ralph Lauren

Next up from Ralph Lauren’s 2022 Winter Olympics lineup is the brand’s team USA Closing Ceremony sweater. Knit using 100% wool, the turtleneck proudly displays an American flag above the Olympics rings on the chest, as well as subtle striping on the neck. These graphics are intarsia-knit, and we think the sweater is stylish enough to wear long after the Olympics are over.

Buy: Ralph Lauren Closing Ceremony Sweater at $495

3. Volcom USST Ermont Windbreaker Jacket

Volcom

The official outerwear partner of the U.S. Snowboard Team this year, Volcom has stepped up to the plate with some of the best Winter Olympics merch for the gnarliest ‘boarders in the world. Combining Olympic team spirit and Volcom’s signature youthful style, this Ermont windbreaker jacket makes a great choice from their U.S. Snowboard Team collection. The jacket’s material — a durable, water-resistant nylon — works for snowboarding or everyday wear during nasty weather.

Buy: Volcom USST Ermont Windbreaker at $90

4. Volcom USST Hotlapper Pant

Volcom

Another great pick from Volcom’s official Olympics collection is the Hotlapper pant. Like the windbreaker above, the pants are built for Olympic-level slopes but ready for streetwear too. Made of breathable, weatherproof polyester and elastane, the pants offer mobility, comfort and protection in equal measure. Plus, if you have a Volcom snow jacket, the pants can zip to that jacket’s powder skirt for added warmth and coverage.

Buy: Volcom USST Hotlapper Pant at $275

5. Nike Air Max 2090 USA

Nike

Nike was an official sponsor in the Tokyo Summer Olympics last year, but you can still rep team USA this winter with these Air Max 2090 USA sneakers. Boasting a modernized revision of the classic Air Max 90, these kicks feature red, white and blue colors along with “USA” printed on the heel. As expected from Nike, the shoes also deliver top-notch performance and comfort with a padded heel, a cushioned Air sole and an ​​internal booty design.

Buy: Nike Air Max 2090 USA at $142.97

6. W Republic USA Flag Team Beanie

Amazon

If you’re looking for an easy (and affordable) way to cheer on Olympic athletes, check out this beanie from W Republic. With its red-white-and-blue colorway, “USA” knit across the top and a USA flag patch, the cap provides more than enough patriotism for any Olympics viewing party. Plus, it’s actually warm and comfortable too.

Buy: W Republic USA Flag Beanie at $14.95

7. Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Closing Ceremony Down Jacket

Ralph Lauren

Bringing USA team spirit and some throwback style, this Polo Ralph Lauren jacket from this year’s Closing Ceremony is a great way to top off winter outfits. The puffer’s lining is a mix of polyester, recycled down and a dash of duck feathers, ensuring warmth on the slopes or in the city. There are subtle nods to the Olympics, such as an American flag patch on the arm and a Team USA patch on the chest, but the jacket’s plaid pattern makes it a statement piece — whether or not you’re cheering on USA’s Olympians.

Buy: Ralph Lauren Team USA Down Jacket at $1,798

8. Nike Team Canada Hockey Jersey

Nike

Looking to rep a country further north? Nike has you covered with this Canada hockey jersey. It’s styled after the team’s real jerseys, complete with a maple leaf symbol, red markings and a white background. It’s also slightly boxy, which is great for throwing over sweaters or jackets to rep Canada in the cold.

Buy: Nike Team Canada Hockey Jersey at $140

9. Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Closing Ceremony Pant

Ralph Lauren

One more pick from Ralph Lauren’s official 2022 Winter Olympics collection: these polyester and nylon pants. Designed for this year’s Closing Ceremony, the pants are meant for mountain sports with patches at the knee and seat, vented cuffs and a belted waist. But, because the lining is a fluffy, cozy polyester, the pants are also great for lounging at the ski lodge or watching the games from your couch.

Buy: Ralph Lauren Closing Ceremony Pant at $295

10. Ben Sherman Team GB Sweater

Ben Sherman

Even if you’re not from Britain, it’s hard to resist the low-key prep style of this Team GB sweater from Ben Sherman. An official partner in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Ben Sherman uses Britain’s team colors in a check pattern, along with an Olympic badge embroidered on the chest. It’s made of a lambswool and nylon blend material, bringing ample softness and warmth for winter weather.

Buy: Ben Sherman Team GB Sweater at $155