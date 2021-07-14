The Best Bedding for Allergies to Actually Get a Comfortable Night’s Sleep

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you find yourself unable to get through the night without a sneezy, stuffy nose, then the problem might actually be your bedding. Believe it or not, even after the springtime pollen dust settles, you may still be feeling it. Dust mites are the most common cause of allergies from house dust, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. These tiny pests thrive in your bedding, pillows, and sheets, feeding off dead skin cells and sending your allergy symptoms haywire.

You could always invest in an air purifier, or even a vacuum made for sucking up mattress gunk. But the best bedding for allergies are made to help reduce some of these common irritants, and hopefully give you a much-needed good night’s sleep. You should still be showering before bed, and regularly washing your sheets in hot water once a week (changing them out helps stop skin cells from building up too). But hypoallergenic bedding, like pillowcases and mattress protectors, offer an extra barrier of defense against dust mites, mold and pet dander.

How do they work? A clinical study found that bedding made from tightly-woven material adds protection from dust mites working their way into your pillows, mattress, and sheets (and nightmares). Special fabrics like silk, organic cotton, and microfiber are your best bet against dust mites, while still remaining breathable enough to keep you cool while you sleep. Making sure you pillow and mattress protectors also seal shut with a zipper is another way to help.

It’s an easy switch to keep your allergy triggers at bay and give you back some Z’s. We’ve found the best bedding to combat allergens to let you breathe easy as you drift off to sleep (note: we’re not medical professionals, so if you’re dealing with chronic allergies, you should take to your doctor).

1. Avocado Mattress

Avocado Mattress

When looking for a mattress to help out with your allergy symptoms, it’s best to look for memory foam beds, or beds made from latex. Not only does their density leave very little room for bacteria growth, but latex mattress often include antimicrobial wool, which wicks away moisture and helps block out dust mites.

This Avocado Green Mattress is a big score for anyone with allergies for those exact reasons — the mattress features a hybrid design using latex, wool, and cotton, all of which are certified organic. Each layer is also needle-tufted by hand to ensure that all the mattress’ components are secured together without any glue. The synthetic materials make it a great choice for allergy sufferers, since it stays breathable while resisting allergens like dust mites and mold. The latex itself is also processed in a way that reduces irritation for those with latex allergies too, if that’s a concern.

The coils are also zoned in pockets, allowing for better airflow and all-around cooler nights sleep. That being said, it’s a pretty firm mattress, but you can’t beat this level of consciously-sourced and made allergy protection from a mattress.

Buy: Avocado Green Mattress at $999

2. RAYCOP LITE UV Sanitizing Vacuum

Amazon

So you’ve picked out the right sheets, zipped up the protectors — what next? To keep up with deep-cleaning maintenance, RAYCOP’s LITE UV Vacuum gives you all the power of an air purifier combined with a UV sanitization to help eliminate bacteria and allergens from the top layers of all your bedding.

It won’t just suck up any visible gunk, thanks to special technology that uses UV light to actually slow dust mites from multiplying, kills up to 99.9 percent of harmful bacteria and viruses found on mattresses. The pulsating pad loosens and lifts particles, and a HEPA filter (like the kind used in the best air purifiers) filters out the tiniest allergen particles and ensures they aren’t getting kicked back up into the air. The company says it takes just a five-minute clean to clear out dust mites, and 4-5 seconds to sanitize all other bacteria.

At just four pounds, the vacuum is also compact and and easy to use on anything from fabric, bedding, and even clothing and yoga mats. For a quick, thorough clean that will finish the allergen-busting job, the RAYCOP LITE UV Vacuum is the way to go.

Buy: RAYCOP LITE UV Sanitizing Vacuum at $189.99

3. SafeRest Hypoallergenic Mattress Protector

Amazon

You’ll sleep a little more soundly knowing that your mattress is blocking up to 10 million dust mites (gross, but unfortunately, true) with this best-selling mattress protector from SafeRest. The zippered encasement is also made from hypoallergenic cotton terry, so you won’t have to worry about if the material keeping allergens out will start flaring up even more symptoms.

The cover will protect against dust mites, allergens, and bacteria, and other daily allergy triggers. But the cotton terry also makes it waterproof, and most importantly, breathable in a way that won’t be noticeable as you sleep (there’s nothing worse than feeling like you’re laying on top of plastic). Free from vinyl, phthalates, PVC, or other chemicals used for fire prevention, it goes on easily like a fitted sheets and comes in multiple sizes, from Twin to California King.

Buy: SafeRest Hypoallergenic Mattress… at $29.95

4. LINENSPA Hypoallergenic Down Comforter

Amazon

Now this is a comforter you’ll actually want to use past allergy season — LINENSPA’s reversible comforter is made with a super-soft, lightweight microfiber that’s actually an alternative to the down filling usually used in duvets like these. It’s all the warm and cozy comfort you want, without the goose feathers.

The material makes it hypoallergenic, so it’s a great alternative if you have allergies, or even other skin sensitivities. The microfiber doesn’t weigh it down either, (it weighs just three pounds). Constructed with a box stitch to keep fill in place, the comforter has eight corner and side loops so you can put your own duvet cover on. But it’s pretty versatile anyways, thanks to reversible solid and striped color options. Like we mentioned above, since you should already be washing your bedding frequently, this comforter gets bonus points for being machine-washable.

Buy: LINENSPA Hypoallergenic Down Comforter at $61.50

5. Casper Percale Bed Sheets

Casper

Both percale and sateen sheets are cotton-based, which makes them our go-to for those of us with allergies. Casper’s Percale Bed Sheets combat allergies with densely made materials, including a simple tight-knit weave pattern that makes the sheets pretty durable.

Especially in the sticky summer months, you’re going to want sheets like these, made from 100% organic cotton and a breathable weave that’ll feel airy enough to help you sleep through the night. The breathability factor here also makes these sheets great at preventing moisture, and eliminating mold and dust mites from your precious bed space. These cotton sheets are also made without any added chemicals, so they can be smooth to the touch without you wondering if they’re too smooth. A basic set comes with one flat, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.

Buy: Casper Percale Bed Sheets at $139

6. Aller-Ease Allergy Protection Pillow

Amazon

It’s all in the name — this Aller-Ease pillow is tailor-made for allergies, ready for you to rest your head on breathable, hypoallergenic memory foam. The pillow is a blend of 65% polyester and 35% cotton, combined with a hypoallergenic down alternative fiber to allergy-proof it against dust mites, pet dander, and other common household allergens for maximum protection.

Unlike other pillows, the synthetic materials allow it to be tossed in the wash with all your other bedding, and stands up to hot water (which can actually help kill even more germs and bacteria). Maintaining its shape nicely after it dries, you won’t have to worry about sacrificing allergen-removable for a non-lumpy night of sleep. Fluffy, yet supportive, this is the pillow you’ll want to wake up on in the morning if you’re getting frequently stuffy noses or sneezing through the night.

Looking for another layer of protection? While this pillow will do the trick, you can always wrap it up like your mattress with a good-quality pillow protector.

Buy: Aller-Ease Allergy Protection Pillow at $16.53