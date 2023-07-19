The 10 ‘Barbie’ Merch Collaborations You Should Actually Care About, According to a Real-Life Collector

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a strange time to be a Barbie collector. Sure, that stylish doll with the permanently raised arches has become a massive symbol in our society of everything from the “be who you wanna be” girlboss energy of having a million side hustles, to the body dysmorphic ills of patriarchal beauty standards. But consider — dolls are pretty, the fashion historian in me loves seeing the evolution of her tiny couture, and my parrot-like brain has wanted to collect these shiny things and display them on a shelf since my late teens.

And I’m not alone — Mattel estimates that there are well over 100,000 avid Barbie collectors, and 45% percent of them spend upwards of $1000 a year (although these stats have been quoted as early as 1997, and with the amount of millennial and Gen-Z collectors I follow on ‘dollstagram’ and ‘dollblr’, I’m certain this number is nowhere near accurate). In recent years, Mattel has leaned into this semi-niche, yet fervently passionate community and offered a wide range of Barbies aimed specifically at collectors, including vintage reproductions, collaborations with trendy fashion designers, and Barbie dolls featured as characters from film and TV such as Star Trek.

But with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie premiering in theaters on July 21, 2023, helmed by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, it has officially become the summer of Barbiecore. While the film itself sets out to strike the perfect balance between “extended toy commercial for a legacy corporate brand” and “pretty-in-pink discourse on 21st century feminism”, brands have hopped on the hype train surrounding the film hard with everything from makeup palettes to AirBnBs (all while pointedly ignoring all the bootleg ‘Barbenheimer’ t-shirts floating around online).

There are currently 567.4M views for #Barbiecore on TikTok so far, and it seems like everyone and their plastic mother has collabed with Barbie recently, including, but not limited to [takes a deep breath]: ASOS, Beis, Kitsch, Polaroid, FUNBOY, Crocs, Fossil, Ruggable, OPI, Show Me Your Mumu, and more than 100 other brands. That's not even to comment on the renewed interest in collectibles auctions too — a mint condition No. 1 doll was recently listed at $15,000, and eBay options can be even cheaper.

As a collector, I’ve been generally more interested in Barbie’s history as a toy that reflects the times than as the latest excuse for every femme-leaning brand in existence to slap a “Barbie” label over their pinkest options (although we do have our favorites when it comes to the best Barbiecore fashion pieces). There’s the good, the bad, and then the downright tacky when it comes to the movie’s recent brand collabs (I can’t tell you how many friends have sent me photos of their cotton candy-swirled Cold Stone Creamery cups).

That’s why your trusty editor with over 60+ Barbies to their name (amongst other dolls) is here weed through it all and recommend the best Barbie merch collaborations you should actually care about, from Dreamhouse-like tech accessories, to beachwear that’ll make you feel like Malibu Barbie, and more.

Zara

When it comes to Barbie, most of us aren’t looking to drop bookoo bucks on something pink and shimmery that make us feel like a bonafide dress-up doll. Zara’s highly-anticipated collaboration with Mattel is giving it all in terms of trendiness and doll and movie-accuracy (the original Barbie inspired swimsuit sold out fast), with just the right amount of quirk we love to see in a Barbie collection (say no to basic Barbe logo t-shirts, and yes to giant Barbie ‘B’ bags and cowboy Ken fits). If you want to indulge in your inner child and feel glamorous at the same time, this is the collection for you.

Beis

Perfect for beating the luggage blindness at the carousel when you spot the 50th black checked bag, you can thank Shay Mitchell for bringing us this standout Beis x Barbie collaboration. There’s a waitlist for almost all these bags at this point, and it’s obvious why — you rarely see hot pink suitcases and carry-ons like these, so sign yourself up and get ready to treat the airport’s moving walkway like a runway.

Buy Beis x Barbie Collection $54+

Funboy

In the Barbie movie, the titular doll takes all methods of planes, trains, and speedboats to get to the real world to seek some non-plastic enlightenment. But if you yourself want to lounge back and feel more like Malibu Barbie, then FUNBOY’s collection of Barbie-themed pool floats will look as aesthetic as they are comfortable. The collection goes surprisingly hard, letting you float on in a speed boat or giant letter B as you transform yourself in the ultimate summer Barbiefluencer.

Buy FUNBOY x Barbie Collection $29+

Homesick

If you’ve ever yearned to turn your living space into an IRL Dreamhouse (with less plastic smell), than Homesick’s Barbie candle collection will get you one step closer without having to do some major renovations. Inspired by all three floors of Barbie’s dreamy décor, the rose and jasmine of Barbie’s Dreamhouse candle accent the “pristine pink couch overlook[ing] the Malibu sunset”, making you feel more at home with the uplifting notes of lemon and sandalwood.

Buy Homesick Barbie Dreamhouse Candle $44

Dragon Glassware

If you want your morning routine to feel more like you’re floating down from the top floor of a Dreamhouse like barbie in the Greta Gerwig movie montage, these glasses and coffee mugs from Dragon Glassware will do the trick. We personally love these stunning champagne glasses (hello champagne brunch!) that come in gold metallic with pink interiors, embellished with the signature Barbie branding on the base.

Buy Dragon Glassware x Barbie Collection $34.99

Show Me Your Mumu

True story — in college I bought a beloved metallic Barbie one-piece featuring her iconic pink Corvette, but since it was from a fast fashion brand that shall not be named, it fell apart in one season. If you want Barbie swimwear pieces that feel just as freakin' cute, but will last you several years on the shore, Show Me Your Mumu's Barbie Collection has officially caught our attention. Not every piece screams "I'm a doll hoarder", and there's expansive options for activewear, dresses and more, too.

Buy Show Me Your Mumu x Barbie Collection $28

Truly Beauty

Sure, there’s all manor of Barbie fashion, pool accessories, and tech accessories, but we haven’t even gotten to beauty yet! Yes, viral skincare brand Truly Beauty has Barbie-fied their top-rated products, like their whipped body butter and bikini serum, and we are so here for it. Fun, fresh, and effective, while we doubt Barbie “gets bumpy down there too,” like the brand says, we promise the Barbie Butter will leave your skin feeling as soft and smooth as a doll (and their Barbie mini purse? Say no more).

Buy Barbie x Truly Skincare $26.90+

Impala Skates

Ever since the shot of Ryan Gosling’s yellow rollerblades first popped up in the Barbie trailer, we’ve seen a new wave of interest in the blades — and the sport itself. Besides being such a look, there’s never been a better time to take your fitness routine back to the Nineties with a pair of new Barbie-themed Impala rollerblades. These skates are ready-to-wear with no breaking-in required (spandex body optional) making them the perfect pair to begin skating, Barbie superfan or not.

Buy Impala Rollerskates Impala x Barbie… $189.95

NYX Beauty

As a fellow doll devotee, I can’t praise NYX enough for developing their Barbie The Movie collection by nailing the 64-year-old Mattel toy’s signature shade, Barbie pink pantone 219C. That color is notorious in the makeup world for looking different on different skin and lip tones, so the company “decided to formulate two separate shades to ensure that once applied, the pigment would show up as 219C on every consumer’s lip no matter their skin or lip tone,” said Denée Pearson, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Product Development and Social at NYX Professional Makeup.

Buy Barbie The Movie NYX Collection $12+

Skinnydip London

For whatever real world throws at you (including existential dread ala Barbie’s “do you guys ever think about dying?” quote from the movie), Skinnydip London’s shockproof cases have you protected. Made for mirror selfies and collectors like me who give them brownie points for including actual dolls on their merch (I see you, 1993 Western Stampin’ Barbie on the “Not My First Rodeo” phone case). Throwing it back to the nostalgia we all know and love, there are plenty of cases, t-shirts, bags and more for Barbie in us all.

Buy Skinnydip London x Barbie Pink Edit $9+