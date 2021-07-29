RS Recommends: Where to Shop for Affordable Band Tees Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We’re always told that a basic tee is necessary in your wardrobe, but not enough is said about band tees. A band tee adds personality to your outfit, while showcasing your love for your favorite band or artist. It’s also a versatile investment too, as great layered under a leather jacket for a night out, as it is with shorts and sandals on the beach.

Where to Find Band T-Shirts Online

Shopping for the best band tees online doesn’t have to be complicated. Vintage shopping requires more time to dig for a special piece, check for authenticity, and compare prices. If you’re not set on shopping vintage, you can look to shops like Hot Topic, Etsy, Urban Outfitters, and more. These sites all offer vintage-inspired band tees and concert tees that won’t be old and worn-in, though some newer tees are made to feel like it. Plus, there’s a little excitement in wearing in your own tee, so it eventually becomes vintage.

Amazon has also launched an official artist merch hub, which includes rocker tees and accessories from bands like Grateful Dead, Metallica and The Beatles. See Amazon’s selection of rock tees here.

Where to Shop for the Best Band Tees

We’ve gathered some of our favorite band tees to shop online, from vintage-style T-shirts, to newer designs inspired by album cover art and famous iconography.

1. Gorillaz Members T-Shirt

Hot Topic

Hot Topic has a large selection of band merch to choose from, spanning various artists and various genres, from punk to, emo, to hip-hop, pop, and more. This Gorillaz tee features colorful images of the famous virtual band that presents itself in animation. It’s made out of 100 percent cotton, so you can count on it lasting a long time and getting softer with every wash.

2. Outkast Hotlanta Retro Tee

Urban Outfitters

Show off the iconic hip hop duo, Outkast, with this standard fit, retro tee shirt at Urban Outfitters. The graphic is from their classic fourth studio album, Stankonia (2000), which won the Grammy for Best Rap Album.

3. Aesthetic Clothing Kendrick Lamar DAMN. Vintage Graphic Tee

Etsy

This tee shirt, available on Etsy, is brand new but made to have a worn-in, vintage feel. It features a newer graphic from Kendrick Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning album, Damn (2017). The fit of this unisex tee is boxy and slightly oversized. It’s also made out of 100 percent soft cotton, and the graphic design was customized by the brand, Aesthetic Clothing.

4. Vintage Good Charlotte Tee

Urban Outfitters

Remember the 2000s era of pop punk, emo, and punk rock? Good Charlotte was among the most popular bands back then, thanks to songs like “The Anthem” and “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous.” The songs were on the album that’s featured on the shirt, The Young and the Hopeless (2002).

Though Urban Outfitters labels this T-shirt as “vintage,” that refers more to the slightly worn-in look of the print, rather than the condition of the shirt. Rest assured, this is a brand new tee.

5. Merch Traffic Biggie Throwback Collage Graphic Tee

Nordstrom

The Notorious B.I.G. is pictured on a tie-dye shirt that stands out with three different images of Biggie. The 100 percent cotton shirt is made to fit true to size and fits both streetwear-inspired looks and more casual looks as well.

6. R13 Off-White ‘Clash City’ Boy T-Shirt

Ssense

If you don’t mind a splurge, R13’s band tees are extremely soft with a worn-in feel. This one has a five percent cashmere/95 percent cotton mix. The “Clash City Rockers” tee shirt pays homage to the song by The Clash, released in 1978. Its dirty white color and slightly faded graphics add an even more vintage feel. We like the oversized look too, which looks great tucked into jeans and under a jacket, or worn loose and untucked for a slacker-style look.

7. Paradise Lost Generation Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Mr Porter

This tee shirt may not actually feature a band, but it shows a print of the punk gang from the 1983 film, Suburbia. The film used real musicians and punk kids for authenticity in the coming-of-age drama/thriller. The tee is very soft, as it’s made with a cotton jersey material.

