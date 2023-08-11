These Are the Back to School Deals Worth Shopping Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The school year is just about to begin, and we’ve collected the best deals we could find to make sure your kid is adequately prepared for a fresh set of classes, or adjusting to life in a dorm.

The discounts below will ensure you can get the right computer, gadgets, appliances, decor and other gear to start their academic year off on the right foot. Even if they’re not headed back to school (and neither are you), August is normally a great month to snag a deal on popular electronics, home goods and gadgets.

We’ll continue to update this list as older deals expire and new ones get released, so check back here for the latest information on the 2023 back to school sales.

Back-to-School Major Retailer Deals

Amazon

AMAZON

Amazon has a variety of daily deals on school supplies, dorm essentials and more. College students can also score six months of Prime membership free and get other discounts on services from Course Hero, Calm, StudentUniverse, Grubhub+ and Kindle Unlimited. See the deals here.

BEST BUY

The big-box retailer is throwing a huge sale on gear from every category, but its $350 discount on HP’s 14-inch Chromebook stands out. It’s a well-balanced machine students will appreciate, and its touchscreen gives it tablet-like functionality. See the deals here.

DOORDASH

Did you know you can order school supplies straight to your doorstep and skip the lines? Right now, you can get back-to-school deals on DoorDash from retailers like Staples, Office Depot, Dick’s Sporting Goods and more. See the deals here.

JCPENNEY

The store is hosting a Back to School sale, offering up to 25% off kids’ Adidas products until September 3. See the deals here.

KOHL’S

With Kohl’s Cash, you can earn $10 for every $50 spent until August 13, and you can redeem it starting on August 14. There’s plenty of back-to-school deals to spend it on like $24.99 backpacks for kids and up to 40% off Levi’s denim and clothes for kids. See the deals here.

MACY’S

Macy’s is your one-stop shop to save up to 50% on back-to-school gear from new fits, to backpacks and accessories. They’ll also offer an extra 20% with promo code SHOP until August 13. See the deals here. Editor’s picks

OFFICEMAX

Save up to 60% off on school supplies for every student, including a $35 discount on the Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE at OfficeMax. See the deals here.

OVERSTOCK

Most dorm rooms don’t fit large furniture, but you can save on purchases of essentials like bedding, decor and more at Overstock’s new Bed Bath & Beyond site. See the deals here.

STAPLES

The store’s Back to School section is full of discounts on necessities like folders, binders, pens, glue sticks, scissors and more. See the deals here.

TARGET

The store has discounted hundreds of stationery items (and face masks) in its Ready for School section. There’s even a School list assist feature, which lets you look up your child’s classes and find the exact items they need. See the deals here.

WALMART

Get up to 75% off select school supplies, as well as brand new backpacks starting at $15 and laptops at just $98. See the deals here.

WAYFAIR

The store offers discounts on thousands of bedding sets, organizational tools, bathroom essentials, furniture and everything else you would need for dorm in all sizes, colors, patterns and styles. See the deals here. Related

Back-to-School Tech Deals

Apple

ADORAMA

Adorama’s site is a techie gold mine for students, but right now you can our favorite, award-winning noise-cancelling earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro, for $50 off. See the deals here.

APPLE

Apple rarely does any direct deals, but you can get the iPad Air for $499 (normally $599), or Apple TV 4K for $135.95 (normally $179) by shopping on Amazon. See the deals here.

BEATS

Amazon has marked down the company’s Studio3 noise-cancelling headphones by $123. They have a battery life of 22 hours, support Bluetooth with Apple’s custom W1 chip, and come in a variety of colors. See the deals here.

CASETIFY

Students can get a 15% site-wide discount by signing up for a UNiDAYS account. Casetify regularly collaborates with well-known brands to create limited-time drops (currently it’s a Louvre collection) you have to be quick to catch. See the deals here.

HP

Save hundreds of dollars across the computer company’s portfolio of laptops, desktops, monitors and printers. Right now, you can get up to 40% off for students, parents and teachers. See the deals here.

JBL

Shopping the store’s sale section can save you up to 60% off on headphones, speakers, gaming headsets, loudspeakers and soundbars. See the deals here.

LENOVO

You can save up to 55% off PCs & tech, including Lenovo’s ThinkPads and IdeaPads. Students save up to $100 more and an extra 5% off when you verify with IDme. See the deals here.

LOGITECH

The computer accessory maker is refreshing an assortment of gear, with a 25% off student discount; the focus now is on keyboards and mice. See the deals here.

MICROSOFT

Microsoft has knocked up to $600 off the price of its Surface Pro 8 tablet. The tablet is available in a few configurations, but the base model is your best bet unless you do resource-heavy tasks like video editing. See the deals here.

MONOPRICE

Save up to 57% on speakers, keyboards, mice, Wi-Fi routers, 3D printers and other tech accessories. See the deals here.

RAZER

The well-known gaming PC company has knocked down the price of three of its high-powered laptops, the Razer Blade 14, 15 and 17 laptops and bundles. Though they’re made for gaming, the computers have plenty of power for getting schoolwork done. See the deals here.

SAMSUNG

Right now you can save up to $500 on Galaxy Chromebooks, tablets, and more from Samsung, with select bundles giving you the Galaxy Buds2 or Galaxy Watch6 Series for free. See the deals here.

SONY

The tech giant’s discounted plenty of their TVs, cameras, and other gear you’ll need for the school season. We like their latest Sony LinkBuds S with adaptive noise cancellation for study seshes. See the deals here. See the deals here.

URBANEARS

Students can save 15% on all of Urbanears’ headphones, speakers and accessories by signing up for the company’s student discount. See the deals here.

VERIZON

Need a new smartphone for the school year? Verizon is offering some of the hottest iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models, with a discount if you trade in your old phone. See the deals here.

ZAGG

Save at least 30% (and up to 70%) on wireless charging accessories, Bluetooth speakers, screen protectors, wireless headphones and keyboard cases. See the deals here.

Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Deals

adidas

ADIDAS

Get up to 40% off sale clothing, shoes and accessories for school. Until August 14, you can also get 30% off with promo code SHOES when you buy a pair of shoes. See the deals here.

CARHARTT

For a limited time you can score up to 50% off a sale workwear bestsellers. See the deals here.

COACH

From versatile jackets, to high-end backpacks, Coach Outlet has major deals for up to 70% off their back to school section. See the deals here.

FRANK & OAK

Save up to 70% on both men’s and women’s shirts, pants and accessories. See the deals here.

GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE

Girlfriend Collective will offer up to 35% off curated bundles, including accessories, intimates, ReSlides, sleepwear, tees and sweats. See the deals here.

GLASSESUSA.COM

Get incredible deals on all the latest eyeglasses and sunglasses, including designer brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Gucci which rarely go on sale. Take 30% off frames for sunglasses and eyeglasses with basic Rx lenses plus free shipping to your doorstep. See the deals here.

THE NORTH FACE

Students can save 20% on the brand’s best-selling backpacks, bags and gear by signing up on their website. See the deals here.

NIKE

Get back to school savings on everything you’ll need to start the year fresh, like new shoes, clothing and backpacks from Nike. Right now, the site is offering a ton of new markdowns that get you up to 40% off more than 2000 new styles.

REEBOK

Reebok is offering 50% off their stylish and fitness-minded footwear with code BACKTOSCHOOL until September 6. See the deals here.

UNDER ARMOR

For performance-ready gear, Under Armor is offering up to 25% off Back-to-School styles and backpacks. See the deals here.

URBAN OUTFITTERS

For back to school fashion and decor, Urban Outfitters is offering 30% off BDG jeans. See the deals here.

Back-to-School Home and Kitchen Deals

KitchenAid

ALLPOSTERS

Get up to 50% off all prints of musicians, movie stars, athletes, films and TV shows. Most are available in several sizes, and all are suitable for framing. See the deals here.

CASPER

Need a better mattress for your dorm room? You can take 20% off Casper’s mattress and get two free pillows for a limited time. See the deals here.

CLICK AND GROW

For indoor gardens to decorate your dorm, Click and Grow will offer 25% off Smart Gardens and plant pod bundles. See the deals here.

LEESA

The mattress company is offering deep discounts on mattresses and sleep bundles. This includes a $400 price cut to its signature Legend Hybrid mattress, which uses three layers, including a layer of premium foam, that will keep you from getting too hot at night. See the deals here.

REDBUBBLE

Redbubble has thousands of different designs for dorm room essentials like posters, throw pillows and duvets to help transform your college living space into a place you’ll actually want to spend time with your friends. See the deals here. Trending Johnny Hardwick, Voice of Conspiracy Nut Dale Gribble on 'King of the Hill,' Dead at 64 Trump Allies Deliver 'Incriminating' Info on Conspiracy-Peddling Sidney Powell Right-Wing Influencers Just Found Their Favorite New Country Song Two Teens Hitchhiked to a Concert. 50 Years Later, They Haven't Come Home

SHOPDISNEY

ShopDisney is offering an extra 30% off sale items with promo code EXTRA30. See the deals here.

THERABODY

Therabody, which makes some of our favorite massage guns, is offering up to $200 on devices and 35% off accessories. See the deals here.