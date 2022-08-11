RS Recommends: A Checked Bag for Cheap – This Away Luggage Dupe Is Only $84

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Away has had a foothold on the luggage and travel accessories category for many years, and the company continues to release new and inventive products each season. But Away luggage isn’t cheap, with a basic carry-on starting from $275 and a checked bag starting at $345.

That’s why we’re big fans of this suitcase from Brandless, a company that’s less about labels and more about value. Case in point: This hard-sided spinner, which you can get right now for just $84 — a whopping $260 less than a comparable suitcase from Away.

We’ve used our Brandless Checked Suitcase for over a year and it’s held up to numerous flights, road trips and mad dashes through the airport with ease. The rolling suitcase has a lightweight polycarbonate shell with reinforced corners to protect the bag from any dings and dents.

The four Hinomoto wheels are smooth and tangle-free, even on grass or thick carpeting. We also like the telescoping handle, which can adjust to two different heights.

Inside, find two compartments to store your stuff. Use the zippered compartment to keep shoes and accessories neatly organized, then pack your clothes into the other compartment, which has two adjustable flaps to keep your stuff “strapped” in. There are a ton of pockets for additional storage options too.

What we like: this is not only an affordable suitcase, it’s an eco-friendly one too, with a recyclable polycarbonate shell and an interior lining made with recycled PET plastic (I.e. plastic bottles).

At 18.5″ wide x 10.8″ long x 25.8″ tall, this is just slightly larger than carry-on dimensions but not so big that you’re lugging around a huge suitcase. It’s an ideal checked bag for a week-long vacation or long weekend getaway. As an Away luggage dupe, it’s a no-brainer.

Similar suitcases run into the hundreds of dollars, and Brandless usually has this one priced at $130, but it’s on sale now for just $99. Use the promo code BRANDLESS15 for an additional 15% off your purchase, bringing the price down to just $84.

Thinking of getting additional items? Use promo code BRANDLESS20 for $20 off purchases of $100 or more. See full deal offers for this Away dupe at Brandless.com.