The Aura Digital Frame Is the Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift (and $50 Off Right Now)

With just a few days left until May 14, it’s time to get serious about shopping for Mom if you want your gift to arrive in time.

When it comes to finding the perfect Mother’s Day gift, there’s no shortage of great ideas to consider, from a bouquet of flowers to a (discounted) MasterClass subscription. But if you really wanna hit it out of the park this year (or you’ve run out of ideas), you can’t go wrong with a digital picture frame.

Our pick: the Aura, which you can score for up to $50 off select frames, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Buy Aura Frame at $149+

The ultimate gift for the mothers in your life, Aura makes it easy to stay connected and upload your photos directly to the frame of your choice, even if you’re not in the same place. Simply connect the frame to a WiFi network, download the Aura app on your phone, and start adding your favorite photos from your camera roll in just a click — it’s that easy.

We’re big fans of the freestanding Aura Carver Mat, on sale for $149, a sleek connected frame that boasts a 10.1-inch HD display. Once it’s connected to WiFi, Mom and the rest of your family can add their favorite photos anytime, any place, right from the free Aura app on their phones.

Buy Aura Mason Luxe Frame at $229

There’s plenty of other styles to choose from, including the stone-inspired Aura Mason Luxe, now $20 off ahead of the holiday. Available in two colors — pebble and sandstone — it features a 9.7-inch HD frame, which you can display horizontally or vertically on a credenza or bookshelf.

Our top pick? At $50 off, Aura's etched stainless steel Smith frame, which comes in black onyx or platinum rose and a 9.7-inch display with a fabric power cord. It's currently marked down to $349, a steal as it's usually nearly $400 at its regular price.

Bonus: Aura will ship the frame in a gift box, price tag-free, and you can even add a personal message to Mom ahead of time.

Buy Aura Smith Frame at $349

We gifted an Aura Frame to our Mom earlier this year, and now it’s easier than ever to share photos from vacations, concerts, and even pics of our dog. No more sending thousands of photos in a text message — it’s all right there in the Aura Frame and the easy-to-use Aura app on our phone.

Buy Aura Frame at $149+

Aura doesn’t often discount its digital frames, so if you want to surprise the moms on your list with one of its connected models for Mother’s Day, add it to your cart so it arrives in time. Even better, you can get free shipping on all orders using the promo code FREESHIP at checkout. Want to buy two Aura Frames? Use the promo code BUNDLE to take $15 off your purchase.

For more gift ideas, check out our Mother’s Day gift guide for the best things to give this year.