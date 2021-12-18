These Rapid Covid Tests Are Selling Out Online As People Gather (Cautiously) for the Holidays

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With Covid cases continuing to rise again amid fears of the Omicron variant, people are taking extra precautions this year as they gather in person for the holidays. Hand sanitizer is once again a must, and restaurants in many states are still requiring the wearing of masks indoors (aside from when you’re eating and drinking), though some people are skipping restaurants altogether, in favor of getting their holiday dinners delivered.

Another way people are ensuring the safety of guests: using rapid at-home Covid tests, to quickly check that everyone in the group is coronavirus-free.

How Do At-Home Rapid Covid Tests Work?

While going to a doctor’s office or pharmacy to get tested for Covid is still your best option, a number of manufacturers have released self-serve Covid tests that are FDA-authorized for home use.

These rapid Covid tests use a shallow nasal swab to collect a sample — simply insert the soft tip into your nostril, then swirl it around your nostril lining for 10-15 seconds (or as directed by the manufacturer). The swab is then placed into a test tube with a reagent solution that’s designed to react to the sample if the SARS-CoV-2 virus is detected.

Seal the test sample and wait for your results. Different at-home tests vary in terms of format, but most rapid Covid kits will display your results on a test strip, similar to a pregnancy test. Look for the corresponding symbol or marker to determine your result (I.e. one line means you’re negative, two lines mean you could have Covid).

It’s worth nothing that these rapid home Covid tests are only used for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, and not for any other viruses or pathogens.

How Quickly Do You Get Results From a Rapid Covid Test at Home?

Most of the new at-home rapid Covid tests will give you results back in 10-15 minutes — much faster than even the rapid Covid tests you get in person. It’s not an instant Covid test, but it will cut down the amount of waiting time.

And unlike some at-home Covid tests, which require you to mail in your sample for analysis, these rapid Covid tests get you a result on the spot — no lab testing necessary.

Are At-Home Covid Tests Safe?

All of the at-home Covid tests on our list are FDA-approved, which means the agency has deemed them as safe and suitable for at-home testing. These rapid home tests work for both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, and some of the brands on our list say their tests are safe to use on children as well, though we recommend consulting with your medical provider first.

Of course, any Covid test or diagnosis should be taken seriously, so speak to your doctor if you have concerns about using a Covid test at home.

Are At-Home Covid Tests Legal?

The FDA still recommends going to the doctor if you have serious symptoms or are concerned about possible exposure to Covid. However, the latest at-home Covid tests are FDA-cleared and approved for us under an EUA (Emergency Use Authorization). That essentially means that the rapid home testing kits are only authorized for use so long as the FDA deems necessary.

What Are the Best Rapid Covid Tests for Home?

Whether you’re testing your party guests or want to check your own Covid status before traveling or heading to an event, there are a number of good rapid Covid tests that you can buy online right now. Here are three home Covid testing kits to consider.

Note: We’re listing rapid Covid kits that include two at-home tests, though these kits are also available in bulk, say, if you want to test guests at an office party, wedding party or larger gathering.

1. On/Go at-Home Covid-19 Rapid Self-Test

The On/Go Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test uses a shallow nasal swab that you can administer on yourself, with results in just ten minutes (a timer is included so you know when your results are ready). The company says its test detects the antigen protein of all known major Covid-19 variants, including omicron.

This kit includes two, individually-wrapped rapid tests, though you’ll want to download the On/Go companion app to guide you through the process. The app can also help you interpret your results and share your information with medical providers if necessary.

Users found the test easy to use and understand, though reviewers say you’ll want to make sure the nasal swab is properly inserted at least one-inch into your nostril, and that you rotate it around the lining of your nose for the required amount of time in order to get an accurate reading.

*Note: If this Covid test is sold out on Amazon, you can also find the On/Go Rapid Covid Test available at Walmart.com.

2. Quidel QuickVue At-Home OTC Covid-19 Test Kit

This over-the-counter Covid test boasts a 4.6-star rating (out of five) from 4000 reviewers online. The test kit includes two individually-wrapped foam swabs to collect a sample from your nose, along with pre-filled tubes, tube holders and test strips.

The rapid testing kit gets you results in just 10 minutes; a blue line means you’re negative, while a pink and blue line means you’ve tested positive. Users say this kit is comfortable to use and easy to understand, with simple, easy-to-follow instructions and results.

3. iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

This FDA-authorized rapid test is currently the number one best-seller on Amazon, with users purchasing these kits for family gatherings and holiday parties.

Like the other at-home tests above, this one uses a nasal swab that’s inserted 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch up your nose to collect a sample. Swirl the swab into the included testing solution and then put a couple of drops of the solution onto the test strip.

This rapid Covid test delivers results in 15 minutes — if only one line shows up, you’re negative; if two lines show up, the test is positive.

Unlike some of the other self-administered Covid tests on our list, iHealth says their test is non-invasive: you don’t have to insert the tip of the swab too deep into the nasal cavity to collect a sample — and to get a result.

Some reviewers say this also makes the test safe and comfortable for children, though per the manufacturer, adults should always help administer the test to anyone under the age of 15. You should also consult your doctor before testing any kids for Covid.

