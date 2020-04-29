The Best Home Haircut Kits (a.k.a. How to Cut Your Own Hair at Home)

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you can’t get to a barber or hair salon right now, you’re not entirely out of options. A number of grooming brands have released some easy-to-use trimmers and scissor sets that let you get a decent haircut at home. The results may not be as polished as a professional cut, but the best at-home haircut kits come in handy in a pinch.

What You Need to Know About Cutting Your Hair at Home

Hair Clipper vs. Scissors: What kind of haircut do you want? The tools on our list let you do a number of different things to your hair, from a quick clean-up of your sides and edges, to a full chop. An electric trimmer (also known as a hair clipper) is best for those with shorter hair. Start by popping a hair guard over the blade, choosing one based on how short you want your hair to be. The smaller the number on the guard, the shorter and tighter the cut. Then, run the clippers slowly over the area where you want to cut. The best hair clippers do everything from trimming a beard to shaving an entire head of hair. They’re great for cropped cuts, fades and edge work as well (say, defining sideburns or rounding out the back of your head).

If you have longer hair or want a more dynamic cut, you’ll want to use a pair of scissors. The best scissors for haircuts offer versatility, letting you do everything from a quick bang trim, to layered looks and textured waves as well. Scissors are great for large jobs, like taking off length, and for cutting hair in delicate areas too (I.e. around your ears).

One Person vs. Two Person Job: Cutting your hair at home is all about convenience. Most trimmers are manually operated and are designed to be used by one person. The trimmers on our list all fit comfortably in the palm of your hand, giving you a precise grip and control over your haircut. If you’re going for a scissor cut, you might want an extra hand to help you out, especially around the sides and back.

Other Features to Look For: The best hair clippers serve a variety of uses. We’ve found units that can be used for haircuts but also for grooming your beard and body hair. These trimmers are safe enough to use on sensitive areas too, like shaving stubble under your neck, or clipping your ear and nose hairs. The best haircut scissors, meantime, can also be used to trim your eyebrows, and razor off light body hair.

All of our kits come with everything you need to get cutting right away, including blades, combs and other accessories. The best haircut kits also come with a handy storage case, helping you keep all the tools neatly organized, and letting you easily take them with you on the go.

Whether you’re stuck at home, don’t have a salon nearby, trying to save time, or just trying to save money, we’ve rounded up some of the best haircut tools and accessories you can use to give yourself an easy haircut at home.

1. Wahl Professional Peanut Clipper and Trimmer

Even the klutziest people have a hard time messing up a haircut with the Peanut, which is one of the most popular at-home haircut tools on the market today. With its precision safety blades and grippy, peanut-shaped handle, the trimmer lets you easily guide it through your hair. Four different attachments let you control the length.

Use the trimmer for touch-ups and haircuts alike. Note: this is not a wireless trimmer, and it comes with a seven-foot cord.

This set includes the clipper/trimmer, the four comb attachments, oil, cleaning brush and a blade guard.

PROS: The Peanut measures just four inches long and weighs less than four ounces.

CONS: Best for simple fades and trims; not recommended for more complex hairstyles.

Amazon

2. Hatteker Men’s Hair Cutting Kit

This Hatteker unit is one of the most versatile and convenient ways to keep your hair in shape at home. Three different attachments let you groom and trim a variety of facial hair styles, from cutting hair, to trimming your beard, to detailed work on mustaches, sideburns, goatees and your five o’clock stubble. The trimmer is safe for sensitive areas and body hair too.

It’s hard to mess up using this trimmer, thanks to a precision dial that lets you choose the length of your haircut and how close you want the shave to be. This set also includes six guide combs.

This is one of the sharpest models on our list, with a ceramic titanium blade that is precision-ground to stay sharp for longer. It won’t dull or rust as easily as cheaper blades.

Get up to 2.5 hours of run time on a single charge. The entire trimmer powers up in less than 90 minutes.

PROS: Precision dial makes it easy to get the right length. Ceramic titanium blade is among the sharpest and most durable on our list.

CONS: Some may fit it a little slim to hold.

3. Philips Norelco MG3750 Multigroom All-In-One Series

Philips is one of the most trusted names in men’s grooming, and this Norelco trimmer features 16 different attachments for all your grooming needs.

The set includes a full-size trimmer (and three trimming guards) for haircuts, a precision trimmer for edges and sideburns, three beard trimmer guards and even a nose and ear hair trimmer. Everything tucks into a convenient storage bag.

The Norelco is easy to care for too. Just pop the blades out after use and rinse them with a little soap and water. There’s no sharpening needed either — Philips says their “DualCut technology” helps the metal blades sharpen themselves as they work, resulting in blades that remain sharp for years.

This is a wireless trimmer that powers up using an included rechargeable battery. A full charge delivers up to three hours of use; just five minutes of quick-charging gets you enough juice for one full trim.

PROS: A ton of uses for one device. No oil needed to keep the parts clean and sharp.

CONS: Slightly heavier than other units on our list. Nose and ear hair trimmer may be large for some.

4. HIMART Professional Home Haircutting Kit

This portable salon set includes a pair of straight blade scissors and a pair of shears with textured blades. Use the included comb as a guide as you trim your bangs, or go for the chop and shorten your hair. The two scissors give you plenty of options, with the stainless steel blades offering sharp, precise cuts. The textured blade features thinning teeth on one side and a razor edge on the other — great for adding layers. HIMART says both scissors feature an ergonomic grip.

This set includes a pair of regular scissors, thinning scissors, a grooming comb, cleaning cloth, two hair pins and a storage pouch.

PROS: Includes two pairs of scissors for a more precise cut.

CONS: Doesn’t include a trimmer. You may need some help to get a proper all-over scissor cut.

Amazon