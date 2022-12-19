Argentina Merch Flying Off Shelves Post-World Cup Win — Here Are the Best Pieces You Can Still Buy Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After one of the best soccer games of all time on Sunday, Argentina beat France to become the 2022 World Cup champions. Both longtime and new Argentina fans worldwide are now eager to rep the victors with some Argentina merch, but finding authentic Argentina gear can be tricky with the current demand (fans have all but depleted the world’s supply of official Lionel Messi jerseys; see our guide to buying his kit here).

Luckily, we’ve been able to find some of the best Argentina merch online (despite the shortage), including official Argentina jerseys, T-shirts, sneakers, and bags. Almost all of the best Argentina merch comes from Adidas (the team’s official brand), but we’ve also found some non-official pieces if you’re looking for the best Argentina merch on a budget.

The Best Argentina Merch to Buy Online

Below is some of the best Argentina merch to celebrate the big win — or give as a holiday gift to any Argentina fans in your life. Just be sure to act fast if you see something you like, as pieces are still selling out fast.

1. Adidas Lionel Messi Argentina Women’s Jersey

World Soccer Shop

While Messi’s jersey might be sold out in men’s sizes, we were able to find this women’s Messi home jersey for preorder through World Soccer Shop (they’re expected to ship in Spring 2023). The replica jersey boasts Messi’s name and number across the back, as well as an updated three-star AFA crest on the front to celebrate the team’s third World Cup win.

Buy Adidas Messi Jersey (Women’s) $114.99

2. Adidas Argentina Three Star 22/23 Home Jersey

World Soccer Shop

One of the best Argentina jerseys to buy online is this new, official replica Argentina jersey from Adidas, available through World Soccer Shop. It features the three-star AFA crest and the high-quality build you'd expect from Adidas. Just note that these are also still being produced, and won't ship until Spring 2023.

Buy Argentina Jersey <br>(Men’s) $89.99

3. Adidas Ultraboost Argentina Sneakers

Adidas

If you’d rather rep Argentina in a more subtle way, check out these special Adidas Ultraboost sneakers. Beyond the signature Argentina blue color, fans will notice details like an AFA crest on one shoe’s tongue, “Argentina” on the ankle, and a gold sun button on the laces. Plus, as with all other Ultraboosts, the shoes have a supportive midsole that’s great for working out, running, or just walking around town.

Buy Adidas Ultraboost Argentina $160

4. Adidas FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina Tee

Adidas

Jerseys are great, but team T-shirts like this one from Adidas are sometimes easier to wear with everyday outfits. It’s super minimal, showcasing an “Argentina” logo across the chest under the Adidas logo. It’s also made of soft, cotton single jersey that’s extra comfortable for workouts or lounging at home.

Buy Adidas World Cup Argentina Tee $27

5. Adidas Lionel Messi Argentina 2022 Winners T-Shirt

Fanatics

This T-shirt marks Argentina's World Cup win and highlights Messi's key role as their star player. The legendary forward's silhouette can be seen printed large on the chest, right below an updated three-star AFA crest and the Adidas logo.

Buy Adidas Messi Argentina Winners T-Shirt $24.99

6. Adidas Argentina Icon Goalkeeper Jersey

Adidas

For a throwback soccer look, pick up this Argentina Icon goalkeeper jersey from Adidas. Inspired by a 1990 Argentina kit, the jersey features mosaic graphics, blocked arms, and a loose fit that makes it both a fashion statement and a nod to the current World Cup champs.

Buy Adidas Argentina Icon Goalkeeper Jersey $110

7. Adidas Argentina Anthem Jacket

Adidas

With colder temperatures right now, this Argentina anthem jacket makes a useful layer for chilly runs or wintertime soccer practice. The jacket, which is made of recycled polyester ripstop, has a slim fit for unhindered movement and added warmth, as well as minimal yet noticeable branding for both Argentina and Adidas.

Buy Adidas Argentina Anthem Jacket $140

8. Adidas Argentina 2022 Winners Beanie

Fanatics

Another way to rep Argentina during the cold months is this 2022 winners beanie. The officially-licensed cap features a knit polyacrylonitrile construction for warmth and the all-new, three-star AFA crest on the front.

Buy Adidas Argentina 2022 Winners Beanie $31.99

9. Logo Brands Argentina ’22 Mug

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Apparel isn’t the only merch available to celebrate Argentina’s World Cup victory. This mug from Logo Brands injects some team Argentina spirit into your morning routine with a blue color and an Argentian flag.

Buy Logo Brands Argentina ’22 Mug $13.49

10. Adidas Argentina ‘22 Gym Sack

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Whether for hauling gym clothes, daily essentials, or picnic supplies, this drawstring bag is a convenient way to rep La Selección in your everyday routine. The bag is super lightweight and includes inner pockets to better organize your gear.

Buy Adidas Argentina ’22 Gym Sack $25