Target Just Made it Way Easier and Cheaper to Shop for Apple Products Online

Target announced a new partnership with Apple that includes an increased presence on its website, and a dedicated section in some stores. These changes, which have rolled out online today and in-person starting next month, is the most substantial cooperative effort between the two companies.

If you’re shopping for a new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Apple TV, this new arrangement actually benefits you in a couple of ways. The new online storefront groups all of Apple’s gear together, which makes it easier to compare different models, and pick the one that’s right for you based on features and price. There’s even a “trending” section if you want to see what’s popular without having to do a lot of research.

We’ve spent some time with the new Apple section of Target’s website, and it’s really easy to navigate. The pages are all clean, and make more complicated experiences like choosing the size, color, and material of an Apple Watch pretty straightforward. More people are shopping on the internet than ever before, and Target’s new Apple digital hub will be easy to use for novice online shoppers.

Target also offers AppleCare+ (an insurance plan), a trade-in system that makes getting new tech less expensive, and support via live chat or over the phone. If you don’t have an Apple store near you, select Target locations will provide a similar experience. You’ll be able to see, touch, and quickly test Apple’s products for yourself, and ask a Target representative for help if you have a question.

This in-person experience will be available in 17 stores by the end of next month, with more locations becoming available through the end of the year. You can find a list of the first batch of stores to receive this upgrade on Target’s site.

The most significant benefit to shopping for Apple tech at Target is that you can get a 5% discount by shopping with your RedCard. A RedCard is Target’s credit or debit card, which has no annual fee and offers a 5% discount on most purchases. Using a RedCard will also get you 5% off Starbucks orders, contactless Drive Up delivery, and same-day delivery via Shipt.

Apple never runs sales on its own website, and deals at stores like Amazon or Best Buy are only available for a limited time. This agreement actually makes Target the best place to get a good deal on Apple’s tech. You can sign up for a Target RedCard here. This new partnership comes amidst the continued popularity of AirPods, which we recommend both to anyone shopping for a pair of totally wireless earbuds.

One curious omission is that this new partnership doesn’t include the Mac, which Target doesn’t sell at all. If you want to buy an Apple computer, you’ll need to look elsewhere — we recommend Amazon — at least for the time being. Still, if you’re in the market for a new piece of gear from Apple, consider Target more seriously than before. If you use a Target RedCard, it should be the first place you look.