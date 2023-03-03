Tired of Standing? These Anti-Fatigue Mats Will Cushion and Support Your Feet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Spending extended periods of time standing can take a toll on our bodies in ways we may not be aware of in the moment. After a while, you may start to notice an aching feeling in your back, legs, and feet that continues to creep up on you the longer you stand. You may be able to push through in the moment if you’re focused on a task, but after the adrenaline wears off you may be left wondering, “Where did this come from?” By placing an anti-fatigue mat in key standing areas, such as in front of your stove, sink, or standing desk, you can provide an adequate cushion to alleviate the pressure being placed on these key areas of your body while you’re standing.

Unlike a woven mat, the best anti-fatigue mats are made of dense materials, like rubber, that can absorb shock and provide optimal support. They are also oftentimes safer mats to keep in kitchens, as they won’t slip as easily; most of these mats are actually anti-slip to keep in place while you move around. Additionally, these mats will last longer than a woven mat, due to the materials they’re made out of. If you’re someone who finds themselves standing for extended periods of time throughout the day (beyond time spent in the kitchen), you could benefit from investing in one of these mats.

Here are a few things to consider when shopping for an anti-fatigue mat.

Thickness: Your mat should be thick enough to comfortably support you; 0.75 to 1 inch of thickness is generally agreed upon to be the sweet spot.

Composition: Rubber tends to work best for standing, however there are options with gel and high-density foam; all of these options are anti-absorbent materials, which will help prevent mildew from developing over time if you spill anything. You'll also want to make sure your mat is anti-slip, especially if you have a bigger kitchen and tend to move around a lot. We also recommend a mat with a beveled edge for added safety; nobody likes tripping, but especially while cooking.

Size: This will depend on how big your standing area is, but ultimately you want a mat that you can comfortably fit on without feeling like you’re one movement away from falling off.

1. iPrimio Extra Thick Standing Anti-Fatigue Mat

Amazon

This air-soft, durable anti-fatigue mat has just about everything you could ask for in a reliable anti-fatigue mat: solid and durable construction with a high-density core and beveled edges, not to mention it’s environmentally friendly (free of harmful phthalates). It’s available in 30×18-inch and 36×24-inch sizes, depending on how large and long you need your mat to be. Reviews were extremely complimentary, citing just how comfortable standing on the mat is, in addition to how helpful it can be in a variety of situations.

Buy Standing Anti-Fatigue Mat $60.99

2. Gorilla Grip Anti-Fatigue Mat

Amazon

Like its name suggests, Gorilla Grip's anti-fatigue mat is strong; made with a durable rubber backing that can stand up against the test of time. The high-density, premium grade foam interior layer supports your feet and ankles while you're standing, whether you're cleaning or working. It's also available in a variety of sizes and colors as well, with classic options like black and navy and several fun patterns. Of the over 10,000 five star reviews, many reviews cited the mat's thickness, durability, and comfort that it offers.

Buy Gorilla Grip Anti-Fatigue Mat $39.99

3. KANGAROO Anti-Fatigue Mat

Amazon

With a sturdy top and plenty of cushioning, KANGAROO's anti-fatigue mat all but puts the "s" in supportive. Whether you're washing all of your dishes after a big meal by hand, or compiling a time-consuming quarterly report, this mat will support and cushion your feet without leaving them aching. Reviewers commended the mat's effectiveness in the kitchen as well as its durability; one commenter wrote that they got five years out of their mat before they needed to replace it. However, some did mention it was prone to not staying in place on tile floors.

Buy KANGAROO Anti-Fatigue Mat $41.99

4. Topo Comfort Mat

Amazon

When you think of working at the computer, your mind probably goes to sitting at a desk. However, research has shown that sitting uninterrupted for extended periods of time can be detrimental to our overall health. This anti-fatigue mat is designed specifically for standing desks, which can make taking a break from sitting more comfortable for your feet and legs. Made from 100 percent polyurethane, this mat is easy to position anywhere you need; you can even move it with your foot. Many reviews cited how comfortable this mat was, especially when compared to other anti-fatigue mats that were designed for kitchens or general use. One comment did call out that you may want to consider wearing shoes or slippers when standing on this mat.

Buy Topo Comfort Anti-Fatigue Mat $99.00

5. FEATOL Foam Anti-Fatigue Mat

Amazon

We love this mat’s cushioned feel, courtesy of its memory foam composition. It’s also outfitted with a rubber exterior that rivals the mat’s plushness in sturdiness. One reviewer wrote that after a tireless search for the perfect anti-fatigue mat for their aching legs and sore calves, they now have three of these throughout their home, citing the mat’s cushioning effect, buoyancy, and lack of odor as the big wins. Another, written by a professional chef, raved about the mat’s sturdiness while in use.

Buy Featol Anti-Fatigue Mat $29.99