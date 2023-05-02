Amazon ‘Pet Day’ Arrives: Here Are The Best Deals to Shop Now, From Pet Cameras to Tech-y Toys

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day has quickly become one of the biggest shopping days online, with millions of deals across the site each year. Now, Amazon is launching another big “shopping holiday,” only this time targeted to pet owners.

That’s the inspiration behind Amazon Pet Day, a two-day shopping event that’s now live with discounts on thousands of pet products, exclusively on Amazon.com. Here’s what to know about Pet Day 2023.

See Pet Day Deals Here

What Is Amazon Pet Day?

Amazon Pet Day 2023 takes place on May 2 and May 3. Coinciding with National Pet Month, the 48-hour shopping event kicks off at 12:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, May 2, and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 3.

We’ve spotted deals on air purifiers for pet owners, vacuums for pet hair, smart pet tech products and sale prices on name brand pet products too.

Do You Need To Be a Prime Member to Shop the Pet Day Deals?

While Prime Day deals are typically reserved for Amazon Prime members, the Pet Day deals will be open to all Amazon shoppers.

Buy Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Still, Prime members have additional savings, like free two-day (or same-day) delivery; free streaming of popular pet-themed movies and shows on Prime Video; and free Amazon Photos storage for not only your pet pics, but safe storage of any photographs from your digital library.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Use this 30-day free trial to get a month of access without paying a cent.

In addition to all the Pet Day offers, Amazon is also doing its part to give back: the site says Amazon Pets will be donating more than $100,000 to local nonprofits that support animal welfare. Find out more about Amazon Pet Day here.

And noted animal lover (and country music legend) Dolly Parton will be promoting her “Doggy Parton” line of pet clothing, toys and accessories. The singer, who recently wrote a children’s book inspired by her French bulldog, famously recorded the song “Puppy Love” and says her “love for pets is stronger than ever.” You can watch her on Amazon Live on May 2 at noon ET and on May 3 at 10 a.m. and noon ET.

What Are the Best Amazon Pet Day Deals?

Amazon has thousands of discounts live on pet food, pet accessories, pet tech/electronics and personal care/grooming products.

We’ve spotted discounts of up to 70% off right now as part of Amazon’s Pet Day deals. Current offers include new sale prices on pet vacuums, pet brushes and pet toys.

Amazon says the best Pet Day deals include 20% off select Purina pet food and treats, 20% off select Blue Buffalo treats, 30% off Furbo dog cameras and 30% off Frontline Plus Flea and Tick products, among others. Below is a list of the best live Pet Day deals so far, and we’ll continue updating this list as more deals trickle in through May 3, so check back in.

Best Pet Day Home Deals

Whether you’re looking to keep an eye on your pooch, or automate feeding time, these are the best Pet Day deals that make your home a little smarter (and a little friendlier) for your furry pal.

Amazon

Buy Furbo 360° Dog Camera: [New] Rotating… $147.00

$30 Off WOPET 6L Automatic Pet Feeder — now just $89.99

40% Off Petcube Cam Indoor Wi-Fi Pet and Security Camera — now just $29

33% Off Ring Indoor Camera (1st Gen) — now just $39

35% Off Veken Automatic Pet Water Fountain — now just $22

$49 Off Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera — now just $99

Best Pet Day Deals for Dogs

These are the best Amazon Pet Day dog deals for man’s best friend, with everything you’ll need to keep that tail wagging.

Amazon

Buy Tractive GPS Tracker for Dogs… $29.99

20% Off Casper Memory Foam Dog Bed — now just $111

$40 Off Wisdom Panel Premium Dog DNA Test — now just $119.99

$40 Off PetSafe CozyUp Steps & Ramp Combo — now just $139

Save 20% on Friends Forever leashes

10% Off DOGNESS Automatic Dog Paw Cleaner — now just $35

Best Pet Day Deals for Cats

Our favorite felines may have different ways of showing affection, but these Pet Day cat deals will have them purring with delight.

Amazon

Buy PETKIT PuraX Self-Cleaning Cat Litter… $439.00

43% Off Catit Senses 2.0 Flower Fountain — now just $22

15% Off IRIS USA Premium Cat Litter Box — now just $67

43% Off FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment For Cats — now just $28

20% Off Kitty City Outdoor Mega Kit for Cats — now just $79

Save up to 22% on Made4Pets Scratching Posts and Cat Trees

Best Pet Day Cleaning And Grooming Deals

Accidents happen, but that doesn't mean you can't be prepared — these Pet Day deals on vacuums and cleaning supplies will help you tidy up fast.

Amazon

Buy ChomChom Pet Hair Remover – Reusable… $25.45

$100 Off Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — now just $549

39% Off Shark HP201 Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX — now just $199

$70 Off PETKIT Airclipper 5 in 1 Pet Grooming Kit — now just $129

Save up to 30% on Bissell Carpet Cleaners and Stain Products

$100 Off Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — now just $849

44% Off Bonve Pet Nail Grinder and Groomer — now just $19.99