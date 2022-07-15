From Robo Vacs to Air Fryers, Here Are the Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

While sale events like Black Friday or Prime Day may come and go, one thing is guaranteed: Amazon has some of the biggest shopping deals online, no matter what time of year it is. And if you’re looking to spruce up your home, or just pick up where you left off with spring cleaning (no judgement), then Amazon also has some of the best home and kitchen deals online right now.

So, you’re ready to shop for hottest deals — but not so fast. You’ll need to have an Amazon Prime subscription to get access to the top discounts. Lucky for you, though, Amazon has a 30-day free Prime trial for new members so you can take advantage of all the discounts over the two-day sale period. Signed up, but not sure where to start? We’ve listed some of our favorite Amazon deals here.

Buy: 30-Day Trial to Prime at Amazon

Amazon has some of the best deals on electronics, apparel, fitness gear and entertainment, but we’ve also found the best Amazon home deals on new products to making working from home a bit more comfortable, or Amazon kitchen deals that’ll help you improve your home chef skills. Whether you’re looking for top kitchen gadgets or smart home accessories, there are lots of Amazon deals you can shop right now.

Don’t wait to upgrade your espresso maker or spring for the latest robot vacuum—Amazon has deals on the best cooking supplies and home improvement equipment in stock now. Remember to refresh the site frequently if you’re looking for daily deals on new kitchen and dining items to finally host an in-person dinner party, or just get your house summer-ready.

Even best-selling brands like Shark, Instant Pot, Ninja Foodi, and iRobot have heavily discounted some of their must-have items. Sign up for your free Amazon Prime 30-day trial now so you can get start shopping the deals and discounts.

Buy: 30-Day Trial to Prime at Amazon

The Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

We’ve found some of the best Amazon home and kitchen deals that are available now — here are some of our top picks that we’re seeing from major brands on the platform.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker for 36% Off

Amazon

We’re still seeing Keurig products discounted after Prime Day, and we like this K-Slim Coffee Maker, which lets you brew coffee for various cup sizes, yet still fits neatly into nearly any kitchen space since it’s less than 5″ wide. Regularly $129.99, Amazon has the coffee maker for under $100. See all Keurig Amazon deals here.

Buy: Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker at $83.68

Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush for $99.99

Amazon

We guarantee this is the smartest electric toothbrush you’ll ever buy, with AI that’s learned from thousands of human brushing behaviors and instantly recognizes your unique brushing style. While it has six cleaning modes, it also gives you personal coaching so you can cover each area of your teeth evenly. Regularly $199.99, you can get this genius toothbrush for a whopping 50% off.

Buy: Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric… at $99.99

Get the Coway Airmega 400S Smart HEPA Air Purifier for 49% off

Amazon

When you want cleaner air throughout a bigger space, Coway’s 400S Smart HEPA Air Purifier has you covered. With a true HEPA filter, it captures 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in up to 1,560 square ft, keeping all the air in your home clean and comfortable. Monitor the air quality, control fan speeds and set timers on the WiFi-enabled app. With today’s deal, you can also get it for a whopping 49% off.

Buy: Coway Airmega 400S Smart Air Purifier at $437.06

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Mixer for $120 Off

KitchenAid

This KitchenAid 4.5-Quart stand mixer is one of the best mixers for novice home chefs who want to streamline the cooking process, as you can add on up to 15 optional attachments. Right now, it’s at the lowest price across retailers online, and you’ll get it for $61 off.

Buy: Kitchenaid 4.5-Quart Mixer at $379.95

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer for 38% Off

Amazon

This Instant Pot air fryer lets you fry up your food in a see-through basket, so you can always check on how your food is cooking, and it’s still a weeknight lifesaver. With six customizable smart food programs and little to no preheating time, you can get perfectly crispy food fast. It’s regularly $159.99, but the Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer is on sale now for $99.

Buy: Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer at $99

Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell for $70 Off

Amazon

Arlo’s HD wireless doorbell camera lets you see a person from head to toe, or spot a package on the ground, with full 180-degree field of view, wider than most doorbell cameras on the market. The security camera also captures video right before every motion-triggered video recording, so you won’t miss a thing. This 35% off deal will help keep your home safe, and save you $50.

Buy: Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell at $129.99

Get 23% Off Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine

Amazon

Want a luxurious shot of cafe-style espresso, or a latte for less? The Nespresso Vertuo can brew four coffee and two espresso sizes with natural crema, for a great-tasting brew every time, all with the touch of one button. Regularly $209, this espresso machine has dropped down 23% to $159.96.

Buy: Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Maker at $159.96

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for 40% Off

Amazon

If you want to avoid the yearly dentist shaming, Waterpik’s Aquarius Water Flosser makes flossing even easier than ever, and it also happens to be 40% off (originally $99.99, now $59.99). You’ll get enhanced pressure with 10 settings, massage mode for gum stimulation, plus a built-in timer/pacer for a truly thorough clean.

Buy: Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser at $59.99

Get 15% Off Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set

Amazon

For hot and sweaty sleepers, these Comfort Spaces Coolmax sheets are perfect for warmer weather, or whenever you need a little extra cool, all for 15% off. The ultra-fine microfiber along with special CoolMax fabric wicks moisture away from the body and helps it evaporate faster so you can catch more Zzz’s and less sweat stains.

Buy: Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture-Wicking… at $28.99

$46 off Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender

Amazon

Snag Vitamix’s Powerful 64 oz Blender for $46 off if you’re looking for a powerful blender that can whip up anything from protein shakes, to frozen cocktails in a snap. With a high-performance, whole fruits and veggies won’t stand a chance, but it also features a whopping 10 speed options and useful varying pulse function if you need some extra oomph. The blender comes with an incredibly sharp blade, and a hefty 64 oz. jar so you can have your own bottomless (smoothie) brunch at home. Bonus points: with a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds.

Buy: Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender at $433.69

Shark HE601 Air Purifier 6 True HEPA for 12% Off

Amazon

This True HEPA air purifier from Shark uses multiple smaller fans to give you an even quieter clean, and an incredibly fast clean air delivery rate. It tracks the air quality and automatically adjusts the power, capturing 99.98% of dust, dander, and other allergens. Right now, you can snag this air purifier for 12% off, bringing the price down $395.

Buy: Shark Air True HEPA 6 Air Purifier at $396.00

Snag the iRobot Roomba i7+ for 25% Off

Amazon

Start cleaning your home in a smarter fashion with the popular iRobot Roomba i7+, now on sale for 25% off at $752 (regularly $999.99). Set your cleaning schedule through the app (or with the shout of your voice, using Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands). You can set it and forget it too, since it empties itself for up to 60 days, hands-free.

Buy: iRobot Roomba i7+ at $754.00

Crest 3D Whitestrips for 28% Off

Amazon

For noticeably whiter teeth at home, get this easy-to-use Crest 3D Whitestrips for 28% off today. The strips have a no-slip grip so they’ll stay put while you talk and drink water, all while removing years of stains in just one hour (it’s safe on your enamel, too).

Get $50 Off the Big Blanket Co Original Throw Blanket

Amazon

Bigger than a king-size blanket, Big Blanket Co’s super soft and stretchy throw is temperature-regulating, so you won’t feel stuffy. The blanket is machine-washable, so great for camping enthusiasts, or just lounging outdoors, too. Snag this throw for 30% off, which will save you $50.

Buy: Big Blanket Co Original Throw Blanket at $119.00

Anova Sous Vide Cooker Nano for 26% Off

Amazon

Never worry about over or under-cooking your proteins again with Anova’s Sous Vide Cooker Nano, which you can for 26% off. Just add your sealed-up food to a pot of water, then set the time and temp remotely with the app. It helps serve a family-sized meal for four, while still fitting in a utensil drawer.

Buy: Anova Sous Vide Cooker Nano at $109.99

eufy Security eufyCam Outdoor 2C 2-Cam Kit for $60 Off

Amazon

Put whole-home security at your fingertips with eufyCam 2-Cam kit, the popular do-it-yourself outdoor security system that’s only $179.99, down $60 from it’s usual price of $239.99. Get some peace of mind by monitoring all your cameras in crisp 1080p HD through the eufy Security app, which gives you notifications when the system is triggered from motion like a person approaching the home.

Buy: eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Security Camera Kit at $239.99

BLACK+DECKER Portable Air Conditioner with Heat for 38% Off

Amazon

Get home cooling when you need it, where you need it with $255 off Black+Decker’s Portable Air Conditioner. This portable unit provides you the one-two punch of steady, fast cooling and heating for rooms up to 450 square feet. It’s easy to maneuver, and with a bucket-less, self-evaporating machine, you won’t worry about excessive cleanup.

Buy: BLACK+DECKER Portable Air Conditioner at $414.99

YITAHOME Zero Gravity SL Track Massage Chair SL Track for $600 Off

Amazon

Treat yourself to YITAHOME’s luxurious massage chair, down $600 from its usual price. The ergonomic “SL track” massage chair body fully reclines to give you that weightless feeling. It’s programmed with 12 tension-easing massage techniques, two heating pads near your lumbar, and air bags to sooth pressure points.

Buy: YITAHOME Zero Gravity Massage Chair at $1,499.99

Flexispot Adjustable Standing Desk for $20 off

Amazon

Whether you’re still working from home, or trying to spruce up your in-person office, Flexispot makes some of our favorite ergonomic office gear. It adjusts to your height in under 40 seconds with just the push of a button, so you can upgrade whatever space you’re in for $20 off right now.

Buy: Flexispot Adjustable Standing Desk at $249.99

40% off TUSHY Classic 2.0 Bidet

Amazon

Bidets are more popular than ever and the TUSHY Classic 2.0 is on sale for just $59 (regularly $99). The bidet attachment turns any toilet into a bidet with no difficult assembly or plumbing required.

Buy: TUSHY Classic 2.0 Bidet at $59.00

Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Show 5 for $45 Off

Amazon

If you want some extra peace of mind at home, the Ring Video Doorbell is a convenient security solution, with motion sensors that tell when a guest is coming up before they’ve even rung the bell. Get this safety-minded doorbell bundled with the Echo Show 5 on sale for $139.98 (regularly $185).

Casper Sleep Element King Mattress for $100 Off

Amazon

If you’re a hot sleeper, you’re going to want to check out this deal on $100 off Casper’s popular Sleep Element Mattress. The perfect combo of support and cooling, this Element mattress has a perforated foam layer to circulate cooling air and a durable base to prevent sagging.

Buy: Casper Sleep Element Mattress at $795.00

yeedi vac 2 pro for $100 Off

Amazon

If you hate vacuuming, let a robot vacuum do it for you, and save money while you do it — $100 off, to be precise. The yeedi vac 2 pro is one of the best robot vacs out there, with the ability to sweep, vacuum and mop. The vacuum automatically detects when it’s on carpet, so it’ll stop the wet mopping and switch to dry suction power.

Buy: yeedi vac 2 pro at $449.99

Everlywell At Home Lab Tests for 25% Off

Amazon

Whether you’re shopping for a food sensitivity test or metabolism test kit, Everlywell is your one stop shop for all your at home testing needs, and you can get their popular kits for up to 25% off right now.

Buy: Everlywell At Home Lab Tests at $119.25

Heated Eye Massager for 45% Off

Amazon

We’ve all heard of an eye mask for sleep, but this mask actually uses heat and gentle pressure to ease the muscles around your eyes and help you de-stress — and it’s a whopping 45% off. The eye massager can help with everything from dark circles and puffy eyes, to easing you into sleep. Don’t worry, you won’t burn yourself — the temperature stays right around 100 degrees F.

Buy: RENPHO Heated Eye Massager at $69.99

Get the PureWine Wand Wine Purifier for 30% Off

Amazon

This “wine wand” helps to eliminate histamines and sulfites from your wine — things that usually cause allergies, red faces or lead to headaches. The company says it also helps to restore more of the natural flavors to your wine, all for 30% off.

Buy: PureWine Wand Wine Purifier at $104.99

ECOVACS N8 Pro+ for $200 Off

Amazon

The self-emptying station and self-cleaning feature makes this one of the most powerful robot vacuums you can buy, and this is a huge discount of $200. The ECOVACS laser technology lets the vacuum better detect the dirtiest areas of your floor, and also helps the vacuum avoid any obstacles.

Buy: ECOVACS N8 Pro+ at $599.99

Proscenic Smart Air Fryer for $60 Off

Amazon

For home cooks who want their kitchen gear to be tech-d out, this Proscenic air fryer will let you set the temp, control cook time, and pause cooking using Alexa if your hands are busy prepping other side dishes. Monitor how your meals are cooking closely on the app, or use one of the 11 built-in presets to whip up steak, seafood, poultry, and more with the touch of a button. Regularly $149, this deal gets you one of the smartest air fryers for under $100.

Buy: Proscenic Smart Air Fryer at $129.00

$36 off Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier

Amazon

This top-rated (and BTS-approved) air purifier from Coway is no joke, with four stages of active filtration that reduce up to 99% of particles. It automatically senses the air quality and adjusts the fan speed accordingly to give you the purest air possible. Regularly $229.99, it’s one sale for just $193.99 right now.

Buy: Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier at $193.99

45% Off AeroGarden Harvest

AeroGarden

You can take your green thumb in-home all year-round with this great deal for 45% off the AeroGarden Harvest. Grow up to six plants at a time using LED lights, including herbs you know you’ll actually end up cooking with — such as Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint.

Buy: AeroGarden Harvest at $89.99