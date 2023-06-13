From Levi’s to Vejas, 14 Stylish Amazon Fashion Finds We’re Buying Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is basically here, which means the time to vacuum seal winter parkas has officially started. And we’d argue that the best aspect of warm weather is the clothing — denim shorts for daily wear, vibrant mini dresses you’ll want to pack for a European summer, straw tote bags to replace leather crossbodies, and the list continues.

If you’re pressed for time (and don’t want to splurge on expedited shipping), Amazon Prime is your ticket to a great wardrobe, stat. We’ve curated the best Amazon closet staples to shop ahead of vacations, day trips, and walks to your local coffee shop.

Amazon

The key to a solid summer wardrobe? Denim shorts — and these Levi 501s are the ideal contender. They’re high-rise, stop at mid-thigh, and are made from 100% cotton, which means they’re rigid at first but lightly stretch out to conform to your curves.

Buy Levi’s Women’s Premium 501 Short $45.93

Amazon

Our rec for summer travel: Wear Veja’s V-12s to the airport. A sustainably made pair of sneakers that our editors love, they’re great for hours-long strolls around new cities because they’re comfortable and provide more support (and protection) than a pair of sandals would.

Buy Veja V-12 Sneakers $201.93

Amazon

Summer weddings and dinner soirees, meet your maker: the Lioness Rendezvous. This gives the “little black dress” status quo a trendy spin with its high slit and ruffle trim, all while a lightweight jersey fabric feels breathable in the June, July, and August heat. Editor’s picks

Buy Lioness Rendezvous Strapless Dress $89.00

Amazon

Take our advice and invest in a solid white tank ahead of the thick of warm weather season. This V-neck Madewell tank is made from 100% cotton (translation: it’ll last dozens of wash cycles) and looks polished tucked into denim shorts.

Buy Madewell Whisper Tank $19.50

Amazon

These pants from the Amazon Essentials collection are intended for functional daily wear thanks to pockets, a drawstring waist, and a linen blend fabric to keep you cool on hot, humid days. We advise purchasing all 13 colorways before they sell out.

Buy Amazon Essentials Women’s Linen Blend… $22.43

Amazon

If you don’t already own a pair of Havaianas flip flops, now’s the time. They’re comfortable thanks to a cushioned insole, and their simple design and silhouette make them a timeless investment.

Buy Havaianas Flip Flop Sandals $20.09 Trending Inside the Implosion of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Legal Team YNW Melly Trial: Attorney Questions Why Rapper Would Kill His 'Best Friends' Chris Christie Skewers Republicans Defending Trump: 'Blame Him, He Did It' Ezra Miller’s Reign of Terror: A Timeline of ‘The Flash’ Star’s Many Controversies

Amazon

The Anaya maxi dress from The Drop is ideal for any occasion — from day brunches to date nights — thanks to pockets, subtle cutouts, and a fit that’s cut close to the body without feeling skin-tight.

Buy The Drop Anaya Maxi Dress $59.90 Related

Amazon

The belted silhouette and contrast piping make this retro swimsuit from Solid + Striped an absolute must for not only this summer, but every summer going forward. And gorgeous design aside, adjustable straps and underwire cups ensure you feel supported during every crashing wave.

Buy Solid & Striped One Piece $218.00

Amazon

Don’t know what to wear? Layer these Free People Ziggy Shortalls over a tank top — it’s a quick, easy ensemble that looks put-together on days when you’re in a rush.

Buy Free People Ziggy Shortalls $88.00

Amazon

For trips to Ibiza (or for pretending you’re in Ibiza), look no further than the Devon Windsor Halo Dress — the citron hue is vibrant, the side cutouts are fun, and the slightly stretchy crepe fabric will hug every curve like a glove.

Buy Devon Windsor Halo Dress $78.00

Amazon

Swap your black leather crossbody with a summer-approved alternative, like this Madewell Mini Transport Tote. Its woven straw fabric feels perfectly beach-y while the canvas lining and just-roomy-enough size makes it great for city happy hours.

Buy Madewell Mini Tote $78.00

Amazon

For a simple, no-frills number that functions as both a beach coverup and a dinner date outfit, add this Anrabess maxi dress to your Amazon shopping cart. The oversized silhouette is comfortable while subtle tiers add a touch of unique-ness.

Buy ANRABESS Dress $42.99

Amazon

The LSpace Camellia bikini top comes in 22 colors, ranging from black and white to teal and mango (our personal favorite hue). The underwire design is also ideal for bigger busts, plus it comes in D and DD cup sizes to ensure the perfect fit.

Buy L*Space Camellia Top $93.48

Buy L*Space Cabana Bottoms $71.40

Amazon

Whether heading to a tropical vacation or just your local beach for the day, you’ll want to take this chic canvas Hat Attack hat along for the ride. The best part? It’s packable, so you can fold it down to fit into a bag and it won’t get damaged. (And psst, if you have a straw hat and dread carrying it around everywhere, you may want to invest in this magnetic hat clip.)

Buy Hat Attack Women’s Canvas Packable Hat $75.00