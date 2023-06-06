Amazon Deals of the Week: Apple AirPods Pro, Therabody Recovery Tools, and Robot Vacs
If you’ve done any shopping lately on Amazon, there’s a good chance you’ve seen what might feel like thousands of discounts and deals promising to save you some of your hard-earned cash. But finding the best deals and offers on Amazon can start to feel like a full-time job. That’s where we come in — searching for the best Amazon discounts and gear on sale is part of our job description, which is why our product editors did the tough job of picking the very best deals on Amazon this week.
What exactly are the top Amazon deals you can score with your Prime membership. Right now, that includes everything from discounted Apple AirPods Pro earbuds, on-sale robot vacuums, and a steal on Therabody massage guns and compression recovery boots — giving you discounts between 20% off to upwards of 46% off.
Editor’s Note: All discounts and prices reflect the time of publication and may change without notice.
The Best Amazon Deals for June 2023
How did we pick the best Amazon deals to shop this week? We only chose products we’d actually want to buy ourselves, brands we trust, products with excellent reviews, or gear we’ve previously purchased and loved. That includes Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones, fitness recovery tools, and robot vacs. Other sales you should know about on Amazon this June? Go ahead and treat yourself to a new Traeger grill (now $200 off), 33% off top-rated fire pit tables, and more.
Best Massage Gun + Recovery Tool Deals on Amazon
A top-rated massage gun, plus discounts on the ultimate compression recovery boots.
14% off Theragun Prime Massage Gun Device, now $299
11% off Theragun Elite Percussive Massage Gun, now $399
46% off Therabody RecoveryAir Pro Compression Massage Boots, now $699
Best Portable Speaker + Soundbar Deals on Amazon
A party-ready speaker and more discounts on Bluetooth speakers.
25% off JBL Clip 4 Speaker, now $59.99
33% off JBL Partybox Speaker, now $199.95
17% off Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, now $99
22% off Bose Smart Soundbar 900, now $699
Best Turntable + Record Player Deals on Amazon
Treat yourself to a couple new LPs while you’re at it.
21% off Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Turntable, now $198
$20-off coupon + 19% off 1 by One Bluetooth Record Player, now $209.97
Best Earbuds + Headphones Deals on Amazon
Stop scrolling and save on those AirPods you’ve had in your cart for a month.
20% off Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), now $199.99
13% off Apple AirPods Max headphones, now $479.99
17% off Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds, now $249
Best Vacuum + Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon
Steep smart vac deals that, it’s safe to say, do not suck.
50% off Neato D8 Smart Vacuum, now $199
35% off iRobot Vacuum, now $179
35% off Shark Robot Vacuum, now $149
27% off Shark Upright Vacuum, now $159.95
22% off Dyson Vacuum Cleaner, now $429.99
Best Grills and Grilling Accessories Deals on Amazon
Now’s the hottest time to pick up a new grill, smoker, or grilling tool — just in time for Father’s Day.
28% off Charcoal Grill Chimney Starter, now $14.98
$200 off Traeger Grill and Smoker, now $699.95
33% off Grill Cover, now $19.99
Best Fire Pit Deals on Amazon
Fire deals x fire pit tables = a match made in Amazon Prime heaven.
33% off Best Choice Fire Pit Table, now $199.99
Best Outdoor Furniture Deals on Amazon
Because you need a place to lounge this summer without breaking the bank.
$250 off Best Choice Outdoor Sofa, now $449.99
Best Cooler Deals on Amazon
Think about all that extra cash for good beer…
44% off Backpack Cooler, now $27.98
24% off Igloo Cooler, now $86.99
Best Fitness Deals on Amazon
This deal is responsible for getting us to stick to our workout plans.
22% off Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells, now $429
