From Backpacks to Google Pixel Buds, These Are the Best Back to School Deals on Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re well into August, aka one of the most stressful times of the year for both parents and kids. Whether you’re playing car Jenga packing up the trunk to move your college-bound teen into their dorm, or you’re squinting at a classroom list of required supplies wonder why any grade schooler possibly needs T90 calculator, we’ve got you covered. This season has plenty of of the best back-to-school deals you don’t need to be a student to take advantage of, but if you are looking for a one-stop shop to check off every item on your list, we’ve found steep discounts on all the essentials at Amazon’s “Back to School” section right now.

Even if you’re not on a budget, school supplies can add up fast. Luckily, you can score some pretty great deals on everything from notebooks and pencils, to dorm decor and first day fashion on Amazon. If you’ve found yourself waiting until the last minute (no worries, we’ve all been there), you can get fast, free shipping and an even wider range of deals if you have a Prime membership. College students can also sign up for Prime Student, which lets them use Prime at half the cost ($7.49/month) after the six-month free trial.

Buy a 30-Day Prime Free Trial Amazon

Top Amazon Back-to-School Sales and Deals

Our editors have scoured through Amazon to find you the best bargains on back-to-school supplies and gear you should snag before class is in session.

Amazon Back-to-School School Supplies Deals

Amazon

This school supplies bundle is a fantastic way to cross a bunch of things off your list at once for K-5 students, and it’s 18% off right now. With Crayola markers and crayons, colored pencils, Elmer’s glue sticks, #2 pencils, pencil top and rubber erasers, blunt tip scissors, spiral and composition notebooks, and more, you’ll get an all-in-one kit that won’t break the bank — and a pencil box to so they won’t lose anything before the second day of school. Trending Trump's 'Co-Conspirators' Are Already Starting to Turn on Each Other Karol G apostó por ella misma y ganó Right-Wing Influencers Just Found Their Favorite New Country Song Robbie Robertson Tells All: Dylan, the Band, Shattered Friendship With Levon Helm

Buy Back to School Supplies Bundle for… $22.99 Editor’s picks

Amazon Back-to-School School Computer and Tech Deals

Amazon

The MacBook Air is the gold standard for Apple Laptops, and it’s currently available for $250 off. This model comes with 8GB (gigabytes) of memory, 256GB of storage, and a 13-inch high resolution “Retina” display. These specs are more than good enough for writing papers, creating presentations, streaming videos in HD or 4K, or music and video editing. If your kid needs a college laptop that’s going to last longer than your four years of school, this is a great pick.

Buy Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip… $749.99

Amazon Back-to-School School Backpack and Fashion Deals

Amazon

School bags should be both light enough to not give any premature back problems and durable enough to last an entire year of being tossed around. This generously-sized adidas backpack you can snag for 32% off has everything they’ll need for a busy day, with two main zip compartments and two smaller pockets to help keep their various crumpled assignments organized. LoadSpring shoulder straps make carrying heavy textbooks and gear more comfortable. Related

Buy adidas Excel 6 Backpack, Jersey… $40.99

Amazon Back-to-School School Home Deals

Amazon

Dyson still makes one of the best stick vacuums on the market, but they do tend to cost a pretty penny. For a limited time, you can get a steep discount on this powerful cordless vacuum (great for sucking up those running-late-to-school breakfast spills). It has a 40 minute run time, but its lightweight construction and powerful suction makes the frequent charging breaks worthwhile, in our opinion.

Buy Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $369.00