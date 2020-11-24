From Shorts to Socks, Here’s Why We’re Stocking Up on Amazon’s No-Frills Activewear

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When it comes to the best workout clothes, most of us shell out for pieces from the big brands. But if you’re willing to sacrifice brand-name clout, you can score some decent workout clothes at a fraction of the price. How? Amazon-branded activewear.

Amazon has quietly launched over 50 in-house fashion labels over the past several years, including a couple brands offering activewear. These in-house brands allow Amazon to massively slash prices, as the retail giant can go straight to the consumer. For us, this means solid activewear for less.

Although we love premium workout clothing, Amazon’s no-frills approach to activewear is also quite attractive. This is especially true during pandemic-times when most of us are working out at home (in other words, there’s less need to flex head-to-toe Nike). Amazon’s activewear gets the job done, and the lower price means you won’t feel bad about throwing out a sweat-stained tee (or two).

If you’re looking to fill a hole in your current workout wardrobe, read on. We’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon-branded activewear from shorts to tees to tights. If you have an Amazon Prime membership, all picks can be delivered in two days or less.

1. Peak Velocity Run Short

Shorts are one of the most fast-evolving pieces of workout clothing with constant tech advancements. These shorts from Peak Velocity, Amazon’s activewear-focused brand, have just enough tech to let you go hard, but not too much to get in the way.

The shorts are made of a lightweight, four-way-stretch fabric and feature a liner to keep everything secure while you run, train or stretch. They also boast a whopping five pockets, including a stash pocket in the waistband, a zippered key pocket, a phone pouch in the back and hand pockets. Plus, you can choose from three inseam lengths (5-, 7-, and 9-inch) depending on your preferences.

2. Peak Velocity Thermal Tight

If you’re in need of some cold weather protection, thermal tights such as these are a great idea. They sit under your shorts, offering streamlined warmth for running or outdoor training. These Peak Velocity tights are built to provide the necessary warmth but also manage temperature and sweat to improve performance. Mesh paneling improves airflow while the polyester-spandex fabric wicks moisture.

3. Peak Velocity Tech-Stretch T-Shirt

The benefits of performance T-shirts are often overlooked, with many dudes throwing on an old cotton tee. But a quality athletic T-shirt, such as this Tech-Stretch tee from Peak Velocity, can make a big difference in your workout routine. The T-shirt’s moisture-wicking fabric works to keep your torso at the proper temperature, as excess sweat can actually get cold and lower your body temperature. The shirt is also extra stretchy for maximum range of motion and an overall comfortable feel throughout your workout.

4. Amazon Essentials Performance Quarter-Zip Shirt

Quarter-zip shirts have become my personal go-to for chilly runs. The design traps heat at the beginning of a run but can be unzipped at any point to quickly cool your whole body via the chest. Plus, they’re more streamlined than hoodies. This one from Amazon Essentials is a great no-frills pick with a stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric that works for running, outdoor training or yoga. It also makes a great layering tool over tees or under hoodies and jackets.

5. Amazon Essentials Tech Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt

This tech fleece hoodie from Amazon Essentials has all the features of great active outerwear and a minimal look to ensure some style as well. The fabric is a cotton-polyester blend that provides equal parts performance tech and comfort with sweat-wicking capabilities and a subtle stretch. The fit is trim and athletic, ensuring that the hoodie won’t bounce around and get in the way during a workout or run.

6. Amazon Essentials Performance T-Shirt

Another solid athletic T-shirt from Amazon is this one (well, two-pack) from Amazon Essentials. The polyester tees don’t look much different than your basic everyday T-shirt, meaning you can rock them whether you’re working out or not. When you do need the stretchy, moisture-wicking capabilities of a performance tee, the shirts deliver with breathable polyester mesh construction.

7. Amazon Essentials Performance Jogger Pant

Track pants such as these Amazon Essentials joggers are a great option for outdoor training when the temperature drops. The elastic waist, fitted ankles and overall athletic silhouette adds some warmth without the bulk of fleece sweats. These joggers also have handy zippered side pockets to store your phone, keys or wallet. And while they’re designed for performance, the low-key look makes them highly wearable while running errands or binging Netflix in addition to working out.

8. Amazon Essentials Fleece Sweatpants

Warming up and cooling down are important aspects of any great workout. These fleece sweats help you nail those key transition periods with a warm cotton-polyester build and a style that you won’t mind wearing out of the gym or house. The sweats feature a secure elastic waistband with a drawstring and side pockets. They also come in a range of 16 colors, ensuring something for every personal workout and lounge look.

9. Amazon Essentials Athletic Socks

If blisters are an issue, your socks (not your athletic shoes) might be to blame. Introducing some purpose-built athletic socks, such as these, can reduce blistering, improve performance and make the whole workout or run much more comfortable. The socks upgrade the basic everyday sock with cushioning on the heel and ball of the foot, plus breathable mesh zones for ventilation.

