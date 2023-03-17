First Class Footrests: The Best Airplane Foot Hammocks for Long Trips

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it: While traveling by plane can oftentimes be a faster alternative to driving or taking a train, it isn’t always the most comfortable. For starters, airports are one of the most stressful places to be; not only are you rushing to make it through TSA and get to your gate, but so are hundreds of other people. In the end, there’s a solid change you’ll spend a lot of time on your feet during your day of traveling.

Travel accessories, such as an eye mask, noise-cancelling headphones or a neck pillow, are common on many flights, but you should also consider a portable foot hammock which can bring some of the luxury of first class to an economy flight. Here are our tips and picks for the best portable foot hammocks and leg rests to take with you on your next trip.

What Are Airplane Foot Hammocks?

There’s nothing worse than getting up from your seat on the plane after sitting for an extended period of time; no matter how long it’s been since your last bathroom break, your joints might feel stiff and moving in general might be uncomfortable. That’s where a foot hammock can come in.

The best foot hammocks are small, generally inexpensive, slings that can be hung from your tray table, with the purpose being to elevate your lower legs and feet. Not only does this relieve tension on your lower back from being so upright for an extended period of time, but these nifty travel accessories can increase blood flow which keeps your legs and knees from feeling pained as well. Best of all, they usually run small and can easily be rolled to fit in a carry-on bag without having to stress about finding the space to accommodate.

Airplane Foot Hammock Buying Guide

Consider the following criteria when looking for your foot hammock.

Comfort level: Above all else, you want your foot hammock to help you make up for a lack of space and to help keep you comfortable while you're seated. The best foot hammocks boast thick padding, made from memory foam, with a soft-to-the-touch exterior for added comfort.

Adjustable: Depending on how tall or short you are, you might need to tinker with your hammock to find what is just right for you. The best foot hammocks have straps that can be adjusted to accommodate a range of heights, even smaller children.

Size: These accessories should fit comfortably in your carry-on bag, whether you roll or fold them. Don’t let their small size fool you though, they can go a long way to making your flight much more comfortable.

The Best Airplane Foot Hammocks

Below is our list of the best foot hammocks for flights.

BEST OVERALL: BESKAR Travel Footrest

EDITOR’S PICK: Sleepy Ride Airplane Foot Hammock

MOST COMFORTABLE: Angemay Super-Size Footrest

BEST FOR LONG FLIGHTS: BASIC CONCEPTS Airplane Foot Hammock

MOST DURABLE: Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest

1. BESKAR Travel Footrest

Amazon

Whether you’re on a long flight or space happens to be tight, BESKAR’s foot hammock is here to accommodate a range of heights to provide optimal support for your legs and feet. Simply hang the hammock from the tray table in front of you and use the adjustable straps to find your ideal comfort level. It’s extremely easy to break down and fold up into your carry-on; you won’t have trouble finding space for it, even in the most stuffed bag.

Buy Airplane Footrest $24.99

2. Sleepy Ride Airplane Foot Hammock

Amazon

Sleepy Ride’s foot hammock supports your calves and ankles, allowing them to gently sway along with the motion of the plane. You will need a tray table to suspend this hammock. While this does have adjustable straps they do run on the shorter side, so we recommend using this if you’re shorter (no taller than 5’8″ based on the reviews) or are traveling with small children. It even comes with its own drawstring bag, and can be folded down to fit in the smallest spaces of your carry-on.

Buy Sleepy Ride Footrest $21.99

3. Angemay Super-Size Foot Rest

Amazon

If you're someone who has larger feet, or just appreciates having as much room as possible, we recommend this foot hammock. It's made from an extremely comfortable memory foam that is every bit as soft as it is breathable. Additionally, it features an extra-wide footrest for maximum comfort (11 x 7 inches when in use). However, it's important to keep in mind how much space there is between rows on your flight; if there isn't enough it might feel a bit cramped.

Buy Upgraded Airplane Footrest $21.99

4. BASIC CONCEPTS Airplane Foot Hammock

Amazon

This foot hammock by Basic Concepts has both an extended footbed and longer than average adjustable straps better suited for taller travelers. One reviewer wrote that they used this on their 18-hour long flight to Greece and fielded envious stares from their fellow passengers, in addition to getting asked where they got it from. Another wrote that this got them through (wait for it) three different flights that spanned up to 26 hours, in case you were worried about its effectiveness at providing comfort.

Buy Airplane Foot Hammock $14.97

5. Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest

Amazon

If you’re someone who really values their space, this one is for you. This foot hammock by Everlasting Comfort was designed with two unique footrests separated by a divider to avoid your ankles and feet from clashing against each other. It’s also lined with plush memory foam for optimal comfort and reinforced with ribs at the bottom so it doesn’t lose its shape after repeated use. Suitable for travelers 6′ tall and under.

Buy Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest $24.99