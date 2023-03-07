Coachella Airbnbs Are Going Fast but These Houses (and Suites) Are Still Available

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Coachella 2023 is fast approaching, bringing headlining acts from Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean. But once you’ve secured tickets to Coachella, there’s one more big step to planning your festival experience: finding a place to stay.

One of the best sources for Coachella stays is Airbnb. The rental platform has dozens of villas, houses, guesthouses, and rooms available right near the festival, as many locals will leave the area and rent their homes to festival-goers. Many of these Airbnb rentals are just as close, if not closer than top hotels in the area, and, at some, you’ll get amenities like private pools and outdoor hangout spaces.

Of course, finding a good Airbnb for Coachella is no easy task with so many people doing the same. To help make the process easier (and your trip better), we combed through the available stays in Indio to find the best Airbnbs for Coachella.

Best Airbnbs for Coachella

Below are some of the best Airbnbs for Coachella — whether you’re traveling with two people or ten. A word of warning, though: prices are high all over the Indio area during Coachella with so many travelers descending on the normally-quiet suburb. Luckily, one of the benefits of an Airbnb is that you can fit up to a dozen friends in one place and split the bill.

Also, keep in mind that Coachella’s exact location is the Empire Polo Club, so you’ll want to find something as close to there as possible. Transportation is very difficult (and very expensive) during Coachella, so only chose stays close to the festival grounds.

Looking for an Airbnb for Coachella? Start your search here or see some of the options we’ve listed below (if Airbnb properties are sold out for Coachella, try a site like VRBO.com which still has a ton of availability as of this writing).

1. Golf Course House Near Coachella Grounds

Available Weekend 2

If you’re going to Weekend 2 of Coachella, this three-bedroom, 12-guest house is a fantastic deal. Situated on the Southwest corner of the Indian Palms Country Club, the house is just a few minutes walk to the festival grounds. Each of the three bedrooms is loaded with multiple beds, making the house ideal for large friend groups or multiple families. Reviews are excellent as well, with visitors applauding the host’s communication and the house’s cleanliness.

Buy Golf Course House $1,995/night

2. Spacious Private Guesthouse

Available Weekends 1 & 2

As mentioned, finding an affordable stay for Coachella is nigh impossible, making this four-person guesthouse a solid deal at $900 a night. Located about 15 minutes by car (or 25 minutes by bike) from the Coachella grounds, the place includes a queen bed in the bedroom and a sofa bed in the living room, as well as a full kitchen.

Buy Private Guesthouse $900/night

3. Four-Person Private Suite

Available Weekends 1 & 2

This guest suite is situated just two miles from the festival grounds, making it a very solid bet at a little over $1,000 a night. The suite has its own entrance, a kitchenette, and an outdoor space. You’ll get a queen bed and a sofa bed, providing space for up to four guests.

4. Entertainer’s House

Available Weekends 1 & 2

With four bedrooms, eight beds, and good proximity to the Indio festival grounds, this house delivers a lot for a very reasonable price (as far as Coachella stays go). Expect a quick ten-minute drive (or a 50-minute walk) to the festival, and enjoy a pool and a hot tub when you get back.

Buy Entertainer’s House $2,613/night

5. Cheerful 3-Bed House in Indian Palms

Available Weekend 2

This house is another great pick close to the Empire Polo Club, located about six minutes by car or 30 minutes walking from the festival grounds. The three-bedroom house sleeps up to 10 people and includes a pool in the backyard. Reviews are near-perfect (4.9/5 stars, 30 reviews) with visitors saying the place was clean and the host was easy.

Buy 3-Bed House $3,000/night

6. Family Villa in Indian Palms

Available Weekend 2

With dual primary suites, a guest room, and a bunk room, this highly-recommended house in the Indian Palms Country Club sleeps plenty of people and boasts a location within walking distance of Coachella. The backyard is outfitted for entertainment with a pool, a hot tub, plenty of seating, and even a grill station with a bar.

Buy Family Villa $2,400/night

7. Luxe Villa in Indio Palms

Available Weekends 1 & 2

If you’re looking for a luxurious place to relax after Coachella, check out this large house located about five minutes by car or 35 minutes walking from the festival grounds. Inside, you’ll find four bedrooms with eight beds, providing space for up to 11 guests, as well as a large kitchen and game room. Outside is a pool, a hot tub, a putting green, hammocks, and ample seating for the whole group.

Buy Luxe Villa $5,858

If these properties are no longer available — or you’re looking for something different — check out other Airbnbs for Coachella here.