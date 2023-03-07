You Can Get a Brand Name Air Purifier on Amazon for Cheaper Than You Think

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With the seasons changing and pollen filling the air, many of us feel our allergies acting up. Plus, there are always new germs, pollutants and other airborne particles you probably want to keep your space free from. That’s where air purifiers come in.

A good air purifier will keep your home feeling fresh and keep the air you breathe free of any irritants that may get you sick. If you’re looking to buy one for yourself or gift one to a family member or friend, Amazon has an exceedingly large variety of good air purifiers available to ship now, from top brands like BlueAir and Dyson.

With the vast variety of air purifiers on Amazon available, the choice may get confusing for you. That’s why we’ve gone ahead and made a list of the best air purifiers on Amazon to make it easy to shop. From air purifiers for small spaces to air purifiers with washable filters, there’s something for every space — and everybody.

Amazon Air Purifier Buying Guide

There are a few things to keep in mind when shopping for the best air purifiers on Amazon. Below are a few criteria to consider.

Size: Air purifiers can be compact enough to be portable — especially if you’re using them for a small room — or can be large enough to service your entire apartment. Now, you can even buy mini air purifiers for your office desk. Depending on your needs for air filtration, pick an air purifier on Amazon that suits your needs.

Type of Filter: Every air purifier we mention on this list uses a HEPA filter. HEPA’s full form is High Efficiency Particulate Air, and it’s essentially a filter that traps 99.97 percent of particles that are 0.3 microns — this is enough to trap dust, allergens, pollen and even mold spores.

Another thing to look for in filters is how often you need to replace them. Most of the air purifiers we mention need filters replaced every six to nine months (which is the norm). Some also use a washable pre-filter which helps prolong the life of the central filer the air purifier uses.

Extra Features: Does your air purifier work with your chosen voice assistant? Does your chosen air purifier have both UV light and a HEPA filter (UV can kill mold and bacteria that a HEPA filter might not)? Does your air purifier feature a carry handle for added portability? These are all little features to look out for when choosing your new air purifier on Amazon.

What Are the Best Air Purifiers on Amazon?

Below, we’ve listed the best air purifiers currently available on Amazon. All of these picks are highly-rated for efficiency, power and value, and they’re all available to ship online now.

1. Levoit Air Purifier Levoit’s air purifier weighs just about 6.6 pounds and is built to service rooms up to 183 square feet. It’s got a three-stage filtration system, with a pre-filter that traps dust and pet fur, a HEPA filter to capture pollen and bacteria, and finally, an activated carbon filter to eliminate all the smoke, fumes and odors in your space. The brand also claims that this air purifier features quiet operation, including a sleep mode for near-silent noise levels. You can even toggle the display light off so you’ll barely notice your air purifier working. Extra features include the ability to choose replacement filters according to your needs (for example, a Toxic Absorber Filter in case you live in an area prone to wildfires) and an understated design, that will easily blend in with your home decor. Your new air purifier is also compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant so you can integrate it into your smart home setup. Buy Levoit Air Purifier $89.99

2. Blueair Blue Pure 211 Blueair is one of the most well-known brands when it comes to air purifiers and we highly recommend the Blueair Blue Pure 211. It weighs about 13 pounds and is best suited for rooms up to 540 square feet. It also got a three-stage filtration system, including a washable pre-filter, a HEPA filter and a carbon activated filter. Whether you’re trying to rid your air of pollen and pet dander or spores and germs, your new air purifier can handle it all. Sound levels are relatively low — you’ll barely hear it on its lowest setting at 31dB. The one-button control is also super convenient and features an indicator that will glow red when it’s time for you to replace your filter. Plus, since it uses 360-degree air intake you can place it anywhere in your room without worrying about its performance. Buy Blueair Blue Pure 211 $298.00

3. Germ Guardian AC4825 Another great air purifier is this one from Germ Guardian, designed to cover anywhere from 153 square feet to 743 square feet (although it’s best suited for rooms up to 371 feet as the CDC recommends at least two air changes per hour). You’ll get a three-stage filtration system, including a HEPA filter and a UV-C light designed to kill influenza viruses, according to the brand. Your new air purifier should also reduce odors and combat allergens in your space. You’ll also like the quiet operation and the light indicators, which let you know it’s time to update your filters. Buy Germ Guardian AC4825 $99.99

4. Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Dyson is another well-known brand and the Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier is a great option, especially as it also functions as both a space heater and fan. In other words, the device will clean your air while helping to keep you warm or cool as needed. It’s got a HEPA filter to keep your space free of pollen, dust and allergens, as well as a nighttime mode for quiet operation. The fan’s got 10 airspeed settings, oscillation features, a sleep timer and auto-shut-off options. Its futuristic design also ensures even airflow and looks great in your home setup, as a piece of elevated home decor. Buy Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool $443.00