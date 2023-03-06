Keep Your Furry Friends (And You) Allergen-Free With These Pet-Friendly Air Purifiers

Pets can be your best friends, until all the shedding and dander start to trigger common allergies. Not only do you have to worry about all the various odors that go along with pet care (litter boxes, carpet accidents, trailing dirt through the house), air quality is an issue you may not have considered. Don’t suffer for your fur baby — getting an air purifier is an easy solution that will help both you and your pets in the long run.

If hypoallergenic animals are out of the question, and you don’t want to spend hours tracking every bit of stray hair and grime they bring in from the outdoors, you’re gonna want an appliance that helps filter the air. The best air purifiers for pets can help filter out everything from visible fur, to microscopic dander you don’t even realize is making you sneeze. Fun fact: pets can have their own allergies too, so keeping the air around your home free from mold and dust will help everyone breathe a little easier.

But there are so many different varieties and models of air purifiers out there, how do you know which one will be most effective as a pet owner? We’ll we’ve found the best purifiers for pet owners, to dump the dander and keep your pets (and you) free and clear from irritating airborne allergens.

In This Article

What Are the Best Air Purifiers for Pets?

Can An Air Purifier Help With Pet Hair and Dander?

How We Chose the Best Air Purifiers for Pets

What Is the Best Air Purifiers for Pets?

We’ve rounded up some of the best air purifiers that you can buy online right now. Here are the ones we like based on filter capabilities, odor removal and design.

BEST OVERALL: Levoit Core P350 Pet Care Air Purifier

BEST FOR PET DANDER: Alen BreatheSmart 75i Large Room HEPA Air Purifier

BEST FOR PET HAIR: Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier

BEST FOR SMALL SPACES: Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier

BEST BUDGET PICK: Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier

1. Levoit Core P350 Pet Care Air Purifier

BEST OVERALL

Amazon

What more can we say? Levoit’s Core P350 Pet Care air purifier has “pet” in the name, and you really can’t go wrong with the superior filtration performance of this choice.

Using a special H13-Grade True HEPA Filter, it reduces up to 99.97 percent of the harmful air pollutants pet owners are most concerned about, like pet dander, pollen, dust mites, and other allergens in rooms up to 219 square feet. While you won’t sweat the small stuff with this purifier, Levoit also claims their fabric pre-filter is more effective than others at capturing larger things, like floating hair and pet fur.

What we like: Levoit added an extra “AirReComposition” formula to their activated carbon filter, which boosts the odor-busting power for super-strong pet odors, like accidents on left on the floor. It also has a special “Pet Lock” to make sure your furry friend doesn’t accidentally mess with any of the settings by touching the buttons, or bumping into the air purifier.

2. Alen BreatheSmart 75i Large Room HEPA Air Purifier

BEST FOR PET DANDER

Amazon

Designed by NASA airflow engineers (yes, it’s that good) the Alen BreatheSmart 75i not only dominates when it comes to pet dander, but also filters out pet fur surprisingly well.

While other air purifiers only remove particles larger than 0.3 microns, this model has a medical-grade H13 True HEPA layer that filters out 99.99 percent of airborne particles larger than 0.1 micron. You know you’re getting the cleanest air possible, since dander, bacteria, and germs won’t stand a chance.

Not only will this help you breathe better by reducing allergens and asthma triggers, you also won’t have to hold your nose around pet messing, since it also includes a patented molecular conversion powder to eliminate heavy pet odors. For a purifier of this size (it cleans air in bigger rooms up to 1,300 square feet), it’s still easy-to-use. An air quality sensor light displays the quality real-time, and a laser smart sensor detects airborne particles and self-adjusts to better filter air for a truly hands-off system.

3. Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier

BEST FOR PET HAIR

Amazon

While you may still need to keep a couple lint rollers on hand for pet hair stuck to your clothing and carpet, this air purifier from Blueair works twice as hard to filter out pet hair floating in the largest spaces — all with less energy usage than you’d think.

The grey fabric in the bottom half isn’t just for show. It’s actually your first line of defense against pet hair, a fabric pre-filter that’s designed to catch all the pet fur, dust, and larger particles in the air around your home. You can toss it in the washing machine and let it air dry to clean, so it’s quite the sustainable solution (still, you can always purchase some if you want a fun color to match your decor).

This is all while being Energy Star-rated for low energy consumption, and no louder than a whisper on the lowest speed (31 dB). The filter itself is also pretty solid, with both electrostatic and particle filtration used to remove 99.97% of airborne pollutants like pet dander, dust, mold, etc in spaces up to 540 square feet.

4. Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier

BEST FOR SMALL SPACES

Amazon

When you’ve only got a small space to purify, you want your air purifier to work smarter not harder — Instant’s HEPA Quiet Air Purifier (yes, that Instant, of Pot fame), combines a HEPA-13 filter with “Plasma Ion Technology” to create a one-two cleaning punch if you have pets in smaller spaces, like tight apartments or bedrooms.

The HEPA filter captures 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, mold, and other ultra-fine impurities, while the “Plasma Ion” tech projects positive and negative ions into the air to help you (and your pet) breathe a little easier. It’s got a pretty speedy exchange rate too, filtering up to 630 square feet per hour, pumping out 126 square feet of fresh air five times per hour, so your room will drop the dander in minutes.

This is also the rare compact air purifier built to last — when in eco-mode, the purifier cycles the fan on and off every 10 minutes, and if good air quality is detected for 30 minutes, it drops the energy consumption to 50%. Not to mention the air filter can last up to 12 months, so you can think more about refilling your pet’s food dish than replacing the filter.

Right now, there’s a major discount on the Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier, dropping the price down to under $100 for the first time this year.

5. Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier

BEST BUDGET PICK

Amazon

Sometimes you need a compact air filter for pets that constantly jump into bed with you, or nap in your home office. For smaller spaces, you can’t go wrong with the compact, budget-friendly Hamilton Beach TrueAir Pet Air Purifier.

The TrueAir actually comes with a permanent, reusable filter that can save you money on all those costly filter refills (you clean it by vacuuming the dust and dirt out). Even still, it’s no slouch when it comes to filtration, with a HEPA-grade filter that captures 99.97 percent of dust mites, pollen, and most importantly for you, pet dander.

Small, but versatile, the TrueAir also comes with two replaceable carbon filters to target pet odors, plus a pre-filter for pet hair and larger particles. Set the air purifier vertically or horizontally on any desk or side table, and it’ll clean the air in rooms up to 140 square feet for space-saving filtration.

Can An Air Purifier Help With Pet Hair and Dander?

To start, most air purifiers will suck up common airborne contaminants, and help get rid of unpleasant odors too. The fan takes in air in the room and pushes it through the filter, where most of the allergens are either trapped or removed entirely. Investing in an air purifier specifically designed for pets has its benefits, but ultimately isn’t necessary if you know the right features to look for.

If your major issue is smaller pet hairs drifting around, you’ll want to get a fine mesh filter that traps these hairs in without getting stuck. While this won’t get the hair that’s lodged in your carpet or sofa (try a handheld vacuum for that), but it’s a place to start. For reducing pet dander, air purifiers can be very effective devices, especially those with a HEPA filter. This kind of filter clears the air and removes super tiny particles, as small as 0.3 microns, which is smaller than pet dander (5-10 microns) on average.

How We Chose the Best Air Purifiers for Pets

When shopping for the best air purifier for pets online, there are a few things to keep in mind. We chose our list of the best air purifiers for pets based on filtering capabilities, odor removal, and design. Here’s what you need to keep in mind.

Filter: Air purifiers with HEPA filters deliver the best results when trapping smaller particles like dander and dust. Excess shedding and pet hair your main problem? We added air purifier picks with a pre-filter that picks up large particles, since they’re often washable too.

Size: Consider the size of the room you’re parking your air purifier in, and how much time your pets actually spend in that room. We chose purifiers ranging in capacity from 150 square feet to 1,000 square feet or more. If your pet likes to run around in bigger rooms and living spaces, obviously, you’ll need a larger air purifier to work effectively.

Noise: Pay attention to how loud your air purifier is, since noisy models can actually scare some pets and do more harm than good. Many of these air purifiers have a “sleep” or “quiet” mode, or at the very least operate at a decibel level similar to white noise.

