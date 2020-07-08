The Germ-Killing Air Purifier With 15,000 Reviews Online is Just $50 Right Now on Amazon

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When it comes to our health, it helps to stay proactive, which is why thousands of people are taking advantage of this surprise air purifier deal on Amazon. The deal gets you the best-selling Germ Guardian Air Purifier for 40% off, bringing the price down to just $50.99. The portable air purifier is regularly priced at $84.99, but Amazon has an on-site coupon right now that will apply the 40% discount at checkout.

Amazon

Unlike some air purifiers, which just filter out dust and debris, this one uses a powerful True HEPA air filter to eliminate up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens. Germ Guardian says the device can trap and eliminate particles as small as .3 microns from the air.

A built-in UV-C light helps to kill viruses you can’t see, including the ones that lead to influenza, staph and the common cold.

In addition to eliminating germs, the air purifier has a charcoal filter that helps to get rid of odors from pets, cigarettes, cooking and more. The portable air purifier is powerful enough to clean rooms up to 167 square feet.

Choose from three different speed settings using the easy-to-use top dial. A light lets you know when the filters need to be replaced.

Even at the highest setting, the air purifier is still quiet enough to not disturb your work or TV show (at night, some users swear by the unit as a white noise machine to help them sleep). At just 22-inches tall, the Germ Guardian purifier tucks easily behind a couch or in the corner of the room without taking up too much space.

Amazon

The Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier has a 4.4-star rating (out of five) from more than 15,600 reviews. It’s AHAM-verified for delivering clean air, and Energy Star-certified for being energy efficient.

Similar units run into the hundreds of dollars, so even at its regular price of $85, this one is a bargain. With the additional 40% off deal right now, it’s honestly a certified steal. Pick up the Germ Guardian Air Purifier here, and remember to click on the 40% off coupon. The sale price will show up at checkout.