These Prime Early Access Sale Air Fryer Deals Prove They’re Still a Kitchen Must-Have

We know that you’ve got precious countertop real estate probably taken up with all the kitchen gadgets you bought over the course of the pandemic — but unlike singular-purpose bread-makers and home brewing kits, air fryers are some of the best countertop appliances, and the most versatile. For the Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale, we’ve found great discounts on all-in-one gadgets that can tackle full meals like a steak dinner just as well as they can whip up a batch fries, as part of the best Prime Day home and kitchen deals.

While you may think of countertop fryers as a way for your mom to remove oil from her fried foods, but even celebrities (and celebrity chefs alike) are endorsing them as serious cooking tools. Breville’s latest Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro connects to guided recipes and content from world-class chefs like Carla Lalli Music, Nik Sharma, and long-standing Top Chef judge Gregory Gourde. Even actress and wellness leader Drew Barrymore used air frying so much in her own kitchen, she created her own, the Beautiful Touchscreen Air Fryer.

Air fryers are clearly a hot commodity right now, but that means that deals are popping up and cooling down faster than you can crisp up a basket of chicken wings. There’s also so many different kinds of models, how can you tell which one is the right one for you?

When you’re shopping for the best air fryer deals, you want to invest in a model that’s not only easy to use, but most importantly, has enough features that you can utilize beyond just purely frying. You can get more compact models meant for one person (or small apartments) for as low as $30, but if you’re trying to feed an entire family, you can still find air fryer sales for larger ovens with more capacity. Here are the best air fryer deals and discounts online that we’ve found recently — and don’t forget to check back in, as we’ll update the deals when they expire.

What Are the Best Prime Early Access Sale Air Fryer Deals?

This year for the 2022 Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, we’re anticipating big Amazon deals on select Instant Brand and Ninja products, including the best-selling Instant Pot and Ninja air fryers. But the good news is that we’ve already spotted some of the lowest prices of the year on these best-selling kitchen appliances, so you don’t even need to wait until Prime Day to buy a new air fryer. Here are the best Prime Day air fryer deals to shop right now, and be sure to check back as we update the list.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer ($40 Off)

The Ninja air fryer doesn’t have an automatic button for any specific foods, but we like that it’s lightweight and easy to store, and preheats very quickly. Right now, you can get this efficient air fryer for just $99.95.

Buy Ninja 4 Qt Air Fryer $99.95

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer for Just $99

Another Instant Pot air fryer is coming out of the gate hot with slashed price — the Vortex Plus has all the best features of an smart air fryer (customizable cook programs), with little to no preheating time necessary. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this air fryer this season, so take advantage of this 38% off deal while it’s gone from $159.99 to under $100.

Buy Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer $99

Proscenic T21 XL Air Fryer ($42 Off)

Looking for an air fryer with smart capabilities? You can get $40 off the Proscenic T21 XL 5.8-Qt air fryer right now, which lets you schedule the cooking, adjust and monitor the temperature, and customize your own recipes with Alexa voice commands.

This discount brings the air fryer down to under $100, and you’ll be able to snag it for just $89.

Buy Proscenic T21 XL Air Fryer $129.00

Instant 6.5-Quart Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid ($30 Off)

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp is the best of both worlds, a combination pressure cooker, slow cooker, air fryer, and sous vide machine. But there’s no more need to switch out different lids for air frying wings versus pressure cooking meat — one “Ultimate Lid” works for all cooking programs, making this one of the most streamlined kitchen appliances you can have. Right now, the $30 off deal has brought it down from $229.99 to $199.95.

Buy Instant Pot Pro Crisp Ultimate Lid $199.95

GoWISE USA 7-Quart Digital Touchscreen Air Fryer (41% Off)

The GoWISE 7-Qt air fryer has an extra large capacity basket, with the ability to roast a whole chicken and grill up to 5 burger patties. You can snag this air fryer for 41% off right now, and get this multifunctional must-have for $85.

Buy GoWISE USA 7-Quart Air Fryer $95.65

Instant Pot Vortex Pro 10-Quart Air Fryer ($20 Off)

From the same brand that makes the Instant Pot, there’s very little this massive air fryer can’t do — and you can get it now for $20 off. With nine built-in smart programs, you air fry, bake, roast, broil, and more (it even comes with the rotisserie basket).

Buy Instant Pox Vortex Pro 10-Quart Air… $139.95

Ultrean 4.2-Quart Air Fryer ($41 Off)

With its tactile LCD display, adjustable timer and temperature, there’s never been a simpler fryer to use than Ultrean’s 4.2-Quart Air Fryer. If you’re new to this kind of cooking,you can get simple and effective air frying for $41 off with this latest Amazon deal.

Buy Ultrean 4.2-Quart Air Fryer $69.99

CROWNFUL 7-Quart Air Fryer (25% Off)

If you’re looking for super-specific presets, CROWNFUL’S 7-Quart air fryer will help you simplify the entire cooking process, and it’s on sale for only $79.99. With this 25% discount, plus $15 off Amazon coupon, you’ll get CROWNFUL’S 12-preset cooking menu, including specifics for fish, chicken legs, and pork chops.

Buy CROWNFUL 7-Quart Air Fryer $89.99