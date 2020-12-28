These Are the 36 End of Year Sales Worth Shopping

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The week between the holidays and New Year’s Day is a time for relaxation, reflection, and treating yourself. Many stores are holding great end of year sales with deep discounts on clothes, digital subscriptions, before the end of 2020.

This includes rare deals on Apple gear, online courses from Coursera, and clothes from Everlane. It’s rare that all of these stores are holding sales at the same time after the holidays.

Whether you received some gift cards, or want to start 2021 on the right foot, these are the sales that are actually worth your time.

AUDIBLE

Get Audible Plus for $4.95 per month (normally $7.95) for six months if you subscribe today.

AMAZON

Save $109 on Amazon’s Echo Buds and get a free six-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited.

AUGUST

Save $40 on the company’s fourth-generation Smart Lock, a Wi-Fi-enabled deadbolt you can attach to most front doors to keep your home safe.

APPLE

While the company itself doesn’t hold sales, you can still save $40 on a pair of AirPods Pro, $85 on a current-generation MacBook Pro, and $30 on an iPad if you shop around.

BARNES & NOBLE

Save 50% on hundreds of books across dozens of genres right now. The store is also hosting a half-off sale on its bestselling eBooks.

BELKIN

The computer accessory maker is offering 15% off site wide when you use the promo code NY2021 at checkout.

BOLL & BRANCH

Get 15% off site wide by using the promo code EXTRA15 at checkout.

CASETIFY

Casetify’s popular collection of colorful phone cases, watch bands, tech accessories and more are 15% off if you use the promo code ROLLINGSTONE15 to at checkout. Start shopping here.

COURSERA

The online learning platform is offering a $103 discount on its Plus subscription, which gives you unlimited access to over 3,000 courses and specializations.

COURTANT

This company’s luxury leather accessories will help your devices stand out. You can take 25% off site wide by using the promo code FIRST25.

EDDIE BAUER

Looking for outerware? Eddie Bauer is holding a huge holiday sale with up to 60% off clothing and gear.

EUFY

This startup’s RoboVac 11S robot vacuum cleaner is $80 off right now on Amazon.

EVERLANE

The popular online clothing store is holding a “Goodbye event” and cutting the prices on 152 of its top styles. No promo code required.

FLEXISPOT STANDING DESK

One of our picks for best standing desks, the Flexispot is $100 off at Amazon today. Regularly $319.99, it’s on sale for just $219. The height-adjustable desk goes up to 48 inches in height and can hold up to 132 pounds of weight. Get the deal here.

FOSSIL

The famed watch company has slashed the prices on its fourth-generation smart watches, which start at $99.

FRANK AND OAK

The clothing store is offering 50% off markdowns and an additional 20% off if you buy three or more items and use the promo code B3G20 at checkout.

GOOGLE

Google has slashed the prices on its best smart home tech, offering a $25 discount on the Google Nest Mini.

GUITAR CENTER

The musician’s store of choice is offering over 600 discounts on instruments, recording equipment, and audio gear through the end of the year. No promo code required.

HP

Save up to $450 on a new PC at HP’s Red Tag Sale, which also features great discounts on accessories.

JBL

The company’s post-holiday sale has speakers and headphones marked down by up to $100. The standout deal is a $50 price cut to its LIVE 300 totally wireless earbuds, now just $99.95.

J. CREW

Save up 70% on all purchases with the promo code and 60% sale styles with the promo code BIGSALE at checkout.

KLIPSCH

Klipsch is throwing a massive sale, with discounts of up to 30% on its audiophile speakers, which now start at just $149.99.

MACY’S

Macy’s is throwing a massive “After Christmas” sale, with thousands of items up to 60% off. You can save an additional 20% by using the promo code JOY at checkout.

MASTERCLASS

Get two MasterClass memberships for the price of one (save $180) if you sign up by the end of today.

MICROSOFT

Microsoft is offering a bunch of great holiday deals, including up to $384 off a Surface Pro 7.

MOLEKULE

Molekule makes some of the best air purifiers, and right now you can save $50 on its Air Mini and $60 on its Mini+ models at Amazon.

MONOS

Monos’ premium luggage is a must-have for frequent travelers due to its durability and sleek look. You can save up to 40% on every piece by using the promo code BOXING2020 at checkout. Shop the entire selection.

NIKE

Nike is offering an additional 50% off already on-sale merchandise at Nike.com.

NORDSTROM

Save up to 40% on thousands of items in Men’s, Women’s, and Kids styles during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale.

NUTRAMILK

This impressive kitchen tool allows you to make nut butters and or milks from scratch at home. It’s currently 21% ($105) off thanks to an Amazon coupon.

PHONE SOAP

Save 10% off site wide if you use the promo code UPGRADE10 at checkout.

SAUCONY

Save 20% on footwear and apparel with the promo code WINTER20.

URBANEARS

The company’s Ralis is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers we’ve tested, and it’s currently 50% off.

URBANISTA

Save 30% off site wide at Urbanista. The audio company’s London totally wireless earbuds are among the best we’ve tested.

ZAGG

Get up to 35% off site wide — no promo code required. This deal only applies to orders of five items or fewer.