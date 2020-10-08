The Best Adjustable Standing Desks and Risers

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

An adjustable standing desk doesn’t just switch up your workflow — it can also be better for your health. A familiar mainstay at tech startups and just about any other office that embraces the open floor plan, standing desks often take up a good amount of space, which may not be a luxury in small spaces. That’s where a convenient standing desk converter or riser comes in handy.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your work-from-home corner or your corporate office, an upright desk (also referred to as a sit-stand desk or a height-adjustable desk) or riser can help reduce health risks related to a sedentary lifestyle and even potentially boost productivity. And when paired with the right desk accessories, it really can add comfort to any working stiff’s setup. Plus, risers aren’t as big of an investment as full standing desks.

Before you jump into the standing desk life, experts recommend that you ease into your new workspace by starting with 30 to 60 minutes per day and increase your standing time gradually. The great thing about adjustable standing desks is that you can switch positions easily and experiment with different setups.

Read on for the best adjustable standing desk converter options to help straighten your posture and relieve your derrière (and neck and back).

What Are the Benefits of Using a Standing Desk?

A more ergonomic working area: The most efficient and comfortable work setup should ensure that your elbows are level or slightly above your keyboard and mouse. You should also be able to rest your feet flat on the ground or on a footrest, and your neck should not need to move too much when you’re looking at your computer screen. The right standing desk and accessories should meet all of these conditions.

Reduce shoulder and back pain: According to a Harvard study, using a standing desk can help reduce shoulder and back pain associated with sitting for prolonged periods of time.

Reduce the risk of obesity: While a standing desk can help you burn more calories, the number isn’t more significant than, say, taking a 30-minute walk at lunchtime. That being said, it’s still a better alternative than sitting for eight straight hours.

Lower blood sugar levels: Ever sit down at your desk, scarf down your entire take-out lunch, and keep working? If you’re prone to type 2 diabetes or insulin resistance, then a standing desk can help you lower your blood sugar levels, which tend to spike after eating.

Increase productivity: As British Medical Journal researchers discovered, people who used standing desks also improved in their job performance compared to the previous year. They’re generally more alert, focused and comfortable too.

1. VariDesk Pro Plus Adjustable Height Standing Desk Riser

Designed to sit on a standard desk, this sturdy setup features two tiers: An upper 12.25-inch by 36-inch surface that’s large enough to fit two computer monitors, a laptop, and a notebook; and a lower section for your keyboard, mouse, and other desk accessories.

We like that the ergonomic desk riser has a smooth spring-loaded mechanism, which allows you to safely and easily move it up and down without straining your back. It also has 11 height settings, so it’s great for people of all heights.

Amazon

2. FlexiSpot M2B Standing Desk

This standing desk converter comes in two options: a medium 35-inch-wide workstation a large, 47-inch size. Both risers are 33 inches deep and extend up to 19.7 inches high, so make sure to factor your existing desk’s height.

The medium riser weighs a total of about 50 pounds and has a maximum weight capacity of 35 pounds, while the large option is 56 pounds and can accommodate as much as 44 pounds. Both have sturdy steel bases that measure 31 inches-by-22.3 inches and when folded flat, the workstations are just under six inches tall.

What we really like about this two-tiered setup is that it folds into its own footprint, therefore saving precious space in any already-cramped offices. Both desk riser sizes also feature a single-handed adjustment mechanism that allows the riser to fold vertically and lift to 12 height levels.

Equally handy is the full-sized keyboard tray (which is large enough to fit a mouse) that’s easily removable, thanks to a quick-release design.

Amazon

3. VIVO Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter

Suitable for single and dual computer monitor setups, this spacious sit-stand desk riser has a large 35.3-inch by 22-inch top level and a 28-inch by nine-inch keyboard tray that can accommodate a mouse. It features a dual pneumatic spring mechanism with adjustable tension, allowing it to smoothly move up and down to eight height levels.

The standing desk converter can adjust from 6.4 inches to 16.5 inches high from your desk’s surface. It also has a 10-inch slot that’s designed to hold tablets, phones, or other small accessories upright. It weighs a total of 52 pounds and can hold 33 pounds, and it comes in black and white colorways.