Right Angle: The Best Adjustable Pillows to Find a More Comfortable Sleeping Position

By now everyone knows that high-quality shuteye can impact our health. From high blood pressure to impaired memory, it’s important people get the recommended amount of sleep (seven or more hours) each night to prevent a host of health issues.

Unfortunately, we live in a busy world where sleep is critically undervalued. According to the National Institute of Health, the average person gets less than seven hours of sleep each night, with 40% of adults reportedly falling asleep throughout the day. Meantime, up to 70 million Americans have chronic sleep disorders. With so much standing between us and sleep, it’s important to examine the things we can control, namely our bedding and our comfort level while we’re resting. One solution might be to upgrade to an adjustable pillow, which can offer a comfortable, and customizable, cushion to rest your head each night.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re shopping for the best adjustable pillows for your bedroom.

What Is an Adjustable Pillow?

The key difference between an adjustable pillow and a traditional pillow is that the former can be unzipped to remove the desired amount of filling. Doing so gives the sleeper more control over their pillow’s height and feel, which could radically improve the quality of their sleep by relieving pressure from their spine and back.

Adjustable Pillow Buying Guide

Here are a few of the features to consider when shopping for a new adjustable pillow online.

Loft: This refers to the pillow’s height. Depending on how you sleep, you may need a “taller” pillow than other sleepers. For example, if you sleep on your side, you’ll want to select a pillow with a high loft, so it can properly cradle your neck. This ensures your spine is kept in alignment while you sleep. Now if you sleep on your stomach, you’ll need a low loft pillow to keep your neck from stretching or moving.

Memory Foam

Poly Foam

Latex Foam

Memory foam is coveted for its softness and the fact that it’s highly moldable; it’s generally considered the most popular. Another thing to consider is how the fill is used in the pillow, whether it’s shredded or solid. Pillows with shredded fill tend to be easier to adjust, though the process of adjusting it is trickier when compared to solid fill pillows. However, because the fill is solid, you’re not able to adjust these pillows as much as you could with a shredded fill pillow.

The Best Adjustable Pillows

Below is our roundup of the best adjustable pillows.

1. GoodPillow Classic Adjustable Pillow

Pillow Fight

Pillow Fight has quickly become one of the most popular adjustable pillow brands on the market. Its classic GoodPillow more than lives up to the hype. It’s soft, yet supportive, making it an ideal choice for a variety of different sleepers. The exterior is cool to the touch thanks to the micro-gel fiber that fill its chamber, while the interior is filled with premium fiber for additional support. Bonus: You can remove this to fit your personal preference. The reviews were overwhelmingly positive, with many citing that it was a good all-around option with optimal balance of softness, thickness, and support.

Buy GoodPillow Adjustable Pillow $99

2. Coop Home Goods Original Loft Pillow

Amazon

With over 39,000 five-star reviews, Coop Home’s adjustable pillow is one of the most popular available. It’s packed with shredded memory foam that is soft, but supportive enough to keep your head from feeling like it’s slowly sinking into a pit. Adjust the loft to your liking, whether you take out excess fill or add more; extra fill is provided. Many reviews mentioned that this pillow could truly be adjusted to suit a variety of sleeping positions, however the most frequent position cited was side sleepers. One commenter wrote that after years of suffering from insomnia, this pillow was able to help them fall, and stay, asleep.

Buy Coop Home Goods Pillows $72.00

3. DreamyBlue Premium Pillow

Amazon

Buy DreamyBlue Premium Pillow $32.97

4. Three Geese Adjustable Layer Goose Feather Pillow

Amazon

Three Geese took the concept of the adjustable pillow and took it to the next level; instead of fill, you unzip the pillow to find more pillows, each stuffed with 100% goosefeather encased in a 100% polyester fiber fill pillowcase. Though many reviews cited its versatility, some highlighted this ran on the thinner side, so if you’re not a fan of thicker pillows, this may the one for you.

Buy Three Geese Adjustable Pillow $49.98

5. LOFE Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow

Amazon

LOFE’s adjustable pillow offers a variety when it comes to its loft, with heights ranging as low as 1.2” and as high as 4.8”. Just remove, or add, one of the included premium memory foam pads to your liking. Many reviews cited this as excellent option for those suffering from neck pain, while also raving about its firmness.

Buy LOFE Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow $45.99