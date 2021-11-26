RS Recommends: 10 Awesome Things We’re Shopping at Adidas

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s all about those three famous stripes. From professional athletes to music legends, adidas has become one of the most iconic footwear and sports apparel brands to wear in the world, with a good mix of stylish, high-tech and everyday kicks and gear that just keep getting better. And now, the company has made it even simpler to switch up your fall and winter wardrobe.

This week, adidas is running a Black Friday sale that you won’t want to miss this year — a handful of gear’s significantly marked down right now, with select products up to 50% off through November 27th. Don’t worry, you won’t need a code to get your discounted deal. But because this is a limited-time deal, it’s a good idea to stock up on your holiday gifts this week before these discounts vanish for good.

adidas doesn’t always host sales like this, so if you want to score three-stripes merch at a budget-friendly price point, this is the week to do it. While you’re shopping for the best deals, it’s a perfect opportunity to check out all of adidas’ merch right now. Below, we found a few favorites (that we bet you’ll love, too).

The Best adidas Apparel, Sneakers and Accessories to Buy

From the adidas Ultraboost sneakers to Stan Smiths and tracksuits, these are the coolest pieces of gear to snag this Black Friday and beyond.

1. adidas Ultraboost 21 Shoes

Courtesy adidas

If you’re shopping for great everyday running kicks right now, slide into adidas’ socklike Ultraboost 21s. We’ve tested the brand’s Ultraboost sneakers and love them for training but especially for HIIT workouts that require serious cardio. A springy midsole and a newly added torsion system help with the 21s’ responsiveness with each stride. The Ultraboost 21s come with a 10mm drop and a whopping 35 different colors, so you can easily find the right style for you. Good news: They’re even discounted for Black Friday.

Buy: adidas Ultraboost 21 Shoes at $135

2. adidas Stan Smith Shoes

Courtesy adidas

The iconic, minimalist Stan Smith sneakers just got even cooler: adidas redesigned the cult-favorite shoes by using partially recycled Primegreen materials, without any virgin polyester anywhere in sight. Take it from us, they look great with any outfit, from suits to tracksuits, denim to athletic shorts. Like the Ultraboost 21s, these also come in 35 styles, with a fun variety of laces and patterns to choose from.

Buy: adidas Stan Smith Shoes at $85

3. adidas Essentials French Terry Big Logo Hoodie

Courtesy adidas

This adidas hoodie isn’t your average sweatshirt — the Essentials piece packs a soft feel thanks to French terry fabric, and it’s even crafted using everything from reused fabric scraps to recycled polyester. It has everything we look for in a hoodie, from a big, oversized front pocket to an adjustable drawstring hood. You can get it in a heather gray, navy or bold blue, but with a hoodie this comfortable, you might as well pick up all three.

Buy: adidas Essentials French Terry Hoodie at $55

4. adidas Adilette Shower Slides

Courtesy adidas

No gym bag is complete without a pair of shower slides. We love these adidas Adilette slip-ons because of their sleek look, but their light weight and Cloudfoam footbed make them easy to wear all day around the house. They’re available in eight different colors, and currently on sale for the holiday season.

Buy: adidas Adilette Shower Slides at $20

5. adidas Relaxed Strap-Back Hat

Courtesy adidas

From the tennis court to the grocery store, few accessories are as essential as a reliable cap. This adidas Relaxed Strap-Back Hat is a budget-friendly choice that you can sport anywhere, featuring the iconic adidas Trefoil logo. Because it’s made with washed canvas, you can pack it down in your bag or even a jacket pocket until you need it again. Just keep in mind that it’s 100% cotton before you throw it in the washing machine. You can order it in black, white and light pink.

Buy: adidas Relaxed Strap-Back Hat at $19

6. adidas Team Issue Medium Duffel Bag

Courtesy adidas

You might think your work messenger bag is good enough to haul your gym gear (and your laptop). But upgrading to a proper bag to haul your sneakers and workout clothes is a game-changer. This adidas duffel can comfortably fit all your gear, whether you’re on your way to a workout or just a weekend getaway upstate. Our favorite feature? We have three: the separate compartment to house your dirty sneakers, the comfortable, padded carrying straps and the water-resistant base.

Buy: adidas Team Issue Medium Duffel Bag at $40

7. adidas Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Full-Zip Hoodie

Courtesy adidas

Looking for a cozy zip-up to get you through the winter? A versatile hooded zip-up sweatshirt, like this Essentials Fleece, might look simple, but its functional warmth make it a must-have, no matter the season. This pick gets major style points for its subtle design and well-built construction, from its oversized pockets to its soft feel. It’s available in eight colors, from a refreshing mint to a versatile dark heather gray, above. And for Black Friday, it’s currently discounted to just $36 right now.

Buy: adidas Essentials Fleece at $36

8. adidas Adicolor Classics Firebird Track Jacket

Courtesy adidas

Track jackets instantly make your outfit look iconic and timeless, and our current favorite one to rock is this Adicolor style from adidas. But what makes it truly a standout is the fact that adidas used recycled polyester tricot and recycled ocean plastic to construct it. It’s the kind of zip-up you want for chilly days or throwing on after a workout, whether you wear it on its own or with matching pants.

Buy: adidas Adicolor Classics Track Jacket at $80

9. adidas Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Pants

Courtesy adidas

With a slightly slim profile and classic adidas three-stripes down the legs, these Adicolor pants are the perfect pairing with your Firebird Track Jacket. They’re both stylish and sustainably made, thanks to their mix of sustainably sourced cotton and recycled polyester fleece. Cuffs near the ankles ensure they won’t slide up your leg, while a drawstring lets you adjust how tight they feel on your waist. Bonus: You can even secure your gear in one of the zippered pockets on the sides of the pants.

Buy: adidas Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Pants at $60

10. adidas Orzium Gloves

Courtesy adidas

No matter if you’re a runner or commuter, you need a pair of touchscreen gloves for the cold-weather months. This high-tech adidas pair comes in three different sizes, and offers the insulation your hands need without getting in your way. Along with their phone-friendly thumbs, they feature a grippy palm, plus a fitted cuff for more warmth.

Buy: adidas Orzium Gloves at $26