Gifting Guide: This is the Best Gear We’re Shopping at Adidas this Holiday Season

It can be easy to get carried away with your holiday gifting list when you’re supposed to be shopping for everyone from your partner, to your neighbor’s cousin’s boss. But don’t stress — the best way to get through the season is by starting early, and finding a convenient, one-stop shopping destination. At adidas, we’ve found the best holiday gifts for everyone on your list, from sporty stocking stuffers, to splurge-worthy winter weather gear.

Right now, you can also gift with ease (and no regrets) — the brand has extended their exchange and return window to 60 days for purchases made now through 1/11/23, so there won’t be any awkward, post-holiday regifting.

Need another reason to start your shopping now? adidas is running a Week of Deals to kick off the season that you won’t want to miss — a handful of gear, from Ultraboost sneakers, to cozy fleece sweaters, are significantly marked down right now, with select products up to 50% off. You won’t even need a code to get your discounted deals. But because this limited-time sale only lasts until November 16, it’s a good idea to stock up on tons of 3-Stripes styles and stocking stuffers before these discounts vanish for good.

While you’re shopping for the best adidas deals, it’s a perfect opportunity to check out all of adidas’ complete list of holiday gifts right now. Below, we found a few favorites (that we bet you’ll love, too).

The Best adidas Apparel, Sneakers and Accessories Gifts

From the adidas Ultraboost sneakers to Stan Smiths and cold-weather activewear, these are the coolest pieces of gear to snag for your gifting list.

1. Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Shoes

adidas

If you’re shopping for great everyday kicks for the runner in your lift, adidas’ supportive and socklike Ultraboost 5.0 DNAs are the right choice. We’ve tested the brand’s Ultraboost sneakers before, and their springy midsole and newly-added torsion system make them great for training, especially for HIIT workouts that require more intense cardio. The Ultraboost 5.0 DNAs come with a whopping 13 different colors, so you can easily find the right style for anyone.

Buy Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Shoes $133

2. Helionic Hooded Down Jacket

adidas

For cold winter days, gift this adidas down jacket, which offers unmatched warmth you can feel as soon as you zip it up thanks to a blend of duck down and feathers. This is guaranteed to be a go-to jacket throughout the season, with elastic cuffs and an adjustable hem to seal in heat, and a durable, water-repellent finish that can stand up to light rain and snow. Comfortable, cozy, and light — a winning combination.

Buy Helionic Hooded Down Jacket $128

3. Superstar Shoes

adidas

The iconic, minimalist Superstar sneakers is an easy choice for a gift, with a cult-favorite 3-stripe design that’s always in style, a classic silhouette, and full-grain leather for more comfort. Take it from us, they’ll look good with anyone’s style, from your streetwear enthusiast friend, to your pal who’s always wearing athletic shorts, even off the court. Like the Ultraboost 5.0 DNAs, these also come in 22 styles, with plenty of fun patterns to choose from.

Buy Superstar Shoes $76

4. Adicolor Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt

adidas

When you’re gifting gear, you don’t want to get something too flashy that might not be in that person’s tastes. This Adicolor Essentials sweatshirt is a great option, since it’s a simple, cozy fleece that can be mixed and matched with anything. It lives up to the “essential” name, made from a soft cotton fleece and cut extra slouchy, so you can toss it on anytime.

Buy Adicolor Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt $28

5. Tiro 21 Track Pants

adidas

While these were originally released as training wear, they’re stylish enough to become a streetwear of any wardrobe. But they’ve still got a performance-minded design, with ankle zips that allow you to pull these pants on over sneakers when you’re hitting the training field. Moisture-absorbing “Aeoready” materials also ensure you stay dry from the field to the streets, no matter where you go.

Buy Tiro 21 Track Pants $35

6. Woven SST Anorak

adidas

Based on the design of one of adidas' most famous styles — the SST track jacket — this jacket's updated with an eco-friendly edge. Not only does the woven fabric keep breezy gusts of wind at bay if you're out on a run, the loose fit ensures you can move the way you want to. The best part? The shell is made with 100% recycled materials, so your gift recipient will look fresh while you take steps to eliminate plastic waste.

Buy Woven SST Anorak $72

7. Own the Run Tee

adidas

If your friend is always complaining about their running shirts being too tight, too loose, or too thing, try gifting them adidas’ Own the Run Tee, which will help them stay comfortable for any distance. The recycled polyester has a soft feel against skin, with “Aeroready” materials that wick sweat away even through the hardest miles. Reflective details also shine whether they’re running at dawn or dusk.

Buy Own the Run Tee $21

8. Rib Cuff Beanie

adidas

With temperatures dropping, this adidas beanie is a simple, budget-friendly gift that anyone can toss on to get through the winter. It ramps up your warmth without being a distracting headpiece, and the 100% polyester woven material make it more than comfortable enough for all-day wear. Throw it on when the outside of your windows start to look like a winter wonderland, or even if you’re just having a bad hair day.

Buy Rib Cuff Beanie $24