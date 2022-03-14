 Best Adidas Deals 2022: Yeezy Dupe Sneaker On Sale Today - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Pete Davidson Gets Some Space From Kimye Drama — As in He's Going to Space
Home RS Recommends Lifestyle

RS Recommends: These Adidas Yeezy Dupes Are $40 Off Right Now

Today only, these Yeezy-inspired Adidas X9000L4s are marked down almost 30%, bringing the price just below $100

By

Oscar Hartzog's Most Recent Stories

View All
best adidas dealsbest adidas deals

Adidas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking to get some Kanye West-inspired footwear? Check out these Adidas X9000L4. Lending a look similar to Ye’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 700s, these Adidas X9000L4s are currently on sale for just $99.49 — a discount of more than $40 from the sneaker’s original price of $140. Use code SPLASH at checkout to get the deal, but act fast: the code is valid today only.

adidas running shoes deal

Adidas

Buy: Adidas X9000L4 Sneakers at $99.49

Engineered for running but stylish enough to team with casual everyday outfits, the X9000L4s boast a breathable, eco-friendly textile Primegreen upper. Adidas says the design “draws inspiration from the virtual realm, with shocks of color and semi-translucent details that are reminiscent of a glowing screen.” However, the shoe is clearly inspired by Kanye’s sneaker designs as well, featuring a chunky, flared sole, a fabric upper, and a Cloud White color throughout. Check out the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 (available only on the resale market here) to see what we mean.

Related Stories

2022 March Madness Live Stream: How to Watch the NCAA Tournament Online
RS Recommends: The Essential Survival Kit Approved by Oprah is 25% Off Right Now

Related Stories

100 GREATEST MUSIC VIDEOS
The 100 Greatest Music Videos
50 Best Action Movies of All Time

Although we like them best as a fashion statement — maybe paired with baggy chinos or jogger pants and a tee — the sneakers can also perform on runs. The sole is grippy enough for slick streets, and Boost cushioning promises energy return with each step. The textile upper, meantime, ensures breathability and a lightweight, flexible feel throughout long workouts.

The current X9000L4 deal takes advantage of the sneaker’s 10% sale discount, and a further 25% price reduction with the code SPLASH, for a total discount of about 30%. We rarely see Adidas sneakers marked down this much, making it a worthwhile deal for any runners, Kanye fans, or athleisure-seekers. Just be sure to scoop up these kicks today as the discount code expires at midnight.

Want to shop other Adidas deals? The 25% off promo code SPLASH applies to hundreds of items online. You also get free shipping. See full Adidas deals here.

In This Article: Fashion, Kanye West, RS Recommends

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.