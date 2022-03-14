RS Recommends: These Adidas Yeezy Dupes Are $40 Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking to get some Kanye West-inspired footwear? Check out these Adidas X9000L4. Lending a look similar to Ye’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 700s, these Adidas X9000L4s are currently on sale for just $99.49 — a discount of more than $40 from the sneaker’s original price of $140. Use code SPLASH at checkout to get the deal, but act fast: the code is valid today only.

Adidas X9000L4 Sneakers at $99.49

Engineered for running but stylish enough to team with casual everyday outfits, the X9000L4s boast a breathable, eco-friendly textile Primegreen upper. Adidas says the design “draws inspiration from the virtual realm, with shocks of color and semi-translucent details that are reminiscent of a glowing screen.” However, the shoe is clearly inspired by Kanye’s sneaker designs as well, featuring a chunky, flared sole, a fabric upper, and a Cloud White color throughout. Check out the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 (available only on the resale market here) to see what we mean.

Although we like them best as a fashion statement — maybe paired with baggy chinos or jogger pants and a tee — the sneakers can also perform on runs. The sole is grippy enough for slick streets, and Boost cushioning promises energy return with each step. The textile upper, meantime, ensures breathability and a lightweight, flexible feel throughout long workouts.

The current X9000L4 deal takes advantage of the sneaker’s 10% sale discount, and a further 25% price reduction with the code SPLASH, for a total discount of about 30%. We rarely see Adidas sneakers marked down this much, making it a worthwhile deal for any runners, Kanye fans, or athleisure-seekers. Just be sure to scoop up these kicks today as the discount code expires at midnight.

