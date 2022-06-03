Pride 2022: 14 LGBTQ-Themed Collaborations We Can Actually Get Behind

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Covid-19 may have cancelled parades and parties for the past two years, but Pride Month, as a summer-long celebration of diversity, acceptance and love, will continue on this year—though not without controversy. Within the past few years, it’s become more socially acceptable for brands to launch “Pride-themed” collaborations and merchandise. But how relevant is Pride merch when the brands that make it often miss the mark?

Brands working with the LGBTQ community isn’t new: H&M has been a longtime collaborator with LGBTQ actors and activists, and their “My chosen family” initiative will donate $100,000 this year to the UN Free & Equal campaign, a global fight for equality led by United Nations Human Rights. Still, LGBTQ leaders have accused brands of still pushing “pinkwashed” products—essentially using Pride as a marketing tool and profiting off the community without giving anything back. This is especially unsavory after two years that’ve hit the community especially hard, financially-speaking.

In previous Pride months, we’ve seen the release of everything from sneakers to that infamous mouthwash with Pride-themed packaging and, well, not much else. Is a recognizable color palette enough to convince the LGBTQ community — and everyone else for that matter — to open up their wallets to shop after two long years of pandemic fatigue?

According to YouGov, a quarter of Americans say that they’re more likely to shop from LGBTQ-friendly brands, and over 80% are likely to try new products from brands who actively support LGBTQ communities as opposed to ones that don’t. Authenticity is clearly key here, and despite the financial hit that retail has taken in the past few years, we’re seeing more and more brands put their money where their mouth is, choosing to donate to worthy causes.

We’ve rounded up several collaborations to shop for Pride Month, from brands that are using their platform for good. Each of these collections either partner with LGBTQ actors and artists, give back to charity, or have a portion of proceeds go to support a number of prominent and worthwhile causes.

1. UGG

Ugg

UGG teamed up with activist Alok and a panel of LGBTQ artists to remind people of the importance of mental health and well-being this Pride Month. Partnering with The Trevor Project, UGG is also donating $125,000 through their “Feel Heard” campaign to advance the organization’s mission to support crucial mental health services and suicide prevention for LGBTQ youth.

The company is also releasing a limited-edition collection of all-gender footwear and apparel in Pride-inspired colors, such as new editions of the cozy, rainbow-patterned Fluff Yeah Pride Slide (see below). Ugg will also be hosting a panel Q&A event featuring Alok, and will be moderated by The Trevor Project at UGG’s NYC Fifth Avenue flagship store.

Buy: UGG Pride Collection at UGG.com

2. Coach Pride

Coach

Coach isn’t just slapping a rainbow on some luxury purses: The fashion brand has long been an outspoken supporter of LGBTQ causes, releasing annual Pride collections, partnering with nonprofits and donating to community funds around the world through the Coach Foundation.

This year, the Coach Foundation’s “Go All Out For Pride” campaign will make donations to the brand’s longstanding LGBTQ partners, including the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Point Foundation and CenterLink to support their work connecting young LGBTQ folks with supportive communities. The collection includes Coach’s iconic canvas bags, sneakers, and slides remixing their with classic logo with pride flag-inspired colors. Prices range for $95 for a slides to $650 for a hitch backpack.

Coach has also launched a “Dream it Real” section on their site, having worked with Dream It Real nonprofit partner the Hetrick-Martin Institute on a film about how several young people find Pride in their daily lives. See the stories here.

Buy: Coach Pride Collection at $55+

3. Harry’s

Harry's

The popular men’s grooming company, Harry’s, has brought back their popular Pride Face & Body Shave set this year, which includes a bold razor customized with a unique ribbed handle. The set also includes two blade cartridges, one for your face and one for your bod, a shower holder, and a Pride sticker sheet.

The limited-edition set comes in an art-inspired box, this year designed by artist Ohni Lisle. As with every year, Harry’s says 100% of profits from the sale of this set will go to The Trevor Project, which will help the nonprofit group serve more than 80,000 LGBTQ youth in crisis this year.

Buy: Harry's Shave With Pride Set at $10

4. Nordstrom BP. x Wildfang

Nordstrom

Besides Nordstrom taking the lead with their “Be Proud by BP.” line, collaborating with queer-owned fashion brand Wildfang to release a collection of gender-neutral clothing aiming to dismantle gender and societal norms in fashion. The collection includes shirts, jackets, rompers, shorts and accessories. All styles in the collection are available in expanded sizing — sizes XS-4X — making this a truly inclusive offering.

Nordstrom says they will give 10% of Be Proud by BP. net sales to the nonprofit Trans Lifeline. They will also provide grants to local organizations such as POCAAN, an agency that addresses disparities in marginalized communities in Seattle and Kings County, and The Ali Forney Center, in honor of Pride Month. Pieces in the BP. x Wildfang collection start at $7.

Buy: Nordstrom BP. + Wildfang Collection at $7+

5. SodaStream

Sodastream

If you’re looking for some non-alcoholic bubbly to celebrate the festivities this June, SodaStream has launched their “Set All Your Colors Free” campaign for Pride.

To accompany the campaign, SodaStream is launching a limited-edition sparkling water maker kit. The kit comes with a Terra machine in a sleek matte black design, a 1L carbonating bottle with carrying loop, carbonating cylinder, and a pack of eight permanent rainbow markers, so you can personalize your own sparkling water maker.

Sodastream says that a portion of proceeds will be donated to ILGA World, a global LGBTQ NGO.

Buy: SodaStream Pride Sparkling Water Maker at $99

6. Levi’s

Levi's

While there are a number of brands toting gender-neutral fashion lines this summer, the Levi’s Pride collection celebrates the spectrum of identities in the LGBTQ community. Their latest line of tees, denim and accessories are designed to be worn by anyone, but feature pronouns across the pieces as a call to respect everyone’s lived experiences.

Levi’s says that $100,000 will go to OutRight Action International, a nonprofit working year-round to defend and advance human rights for LGBTQ people around the globe. For this year’s collection, the brand also photographed the fashion line on five social justice advocates from within the LGBTQ community.

Besides the range of colorful, modern fits, you can also customize your Pride gear online on Levi’s website.

Buy: Levi's Pride Liberation Trucker Jacket at $148

7. JanSport

JanSport

JanSport doesn’t have a dedicated Pride collection this year, but they’re still donating to a worthy cause—this month, they’re giving 20% of every purchase of the Superbreak Plus backpack in June on their website to The Trevor Project, which helps support LGBTQ young adults and teens.

A minimum donation of $25,000 will be given for the sale of their bags, accessories, and backpacks, including this colorful tie-dye Superbreak Plus pack. As functional as they are funky, you can take these bags to work, on day trips, or even to your next in-person Pride parade. But JanSport shows that you don’t need to cover your merch in rainbows to support the community.

Buy: JanSport Bag Collection at $42

8. Saks OFF 5TH x Phluid Project

Saks OFF 5TH

This Pride month has been a big win for inclusive fashion lines, and Saks OFF 5TH is no different. This month, the retailer is making sure everyone feels represented this month, offering an exclusive line of genderfluid apparel and accessories, marking it the second year of Saks OFF 5TH’s gender-inclusive fashion collection.

Saks will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to The Phluid Phoundation (up to $100,000), the non-profit run by the Phluid Project, a gender-inclusive fashion brand based in NYC. The foundation works with a variety of on grassroots partners to help support marginalized and vulnerable populations within the LGBTQ community—such as homeless LGBTQ youth, and transgender women of color. Prices for the collection start at $9.97, and includes colorful footwear, beauty, accessories and more.

Buy: Saks OFF 5TH Pride Collection at $9.97+

9. Casetify

Casetify

We also love to see brands that not only put their money where their mouth is, but support the work of LGBTQ artists. Casetify’s Pride Collection features designs from LGBTQ artists who use their platform to uplift the voices of other LGBTQ creatives.

Casetify is partnering with The Christopher Street West Association, the official nonprofit of LA Pride, and will donate $5 for every purchase of their Pride Case. The cases all have unique designs (including designs with pronouns, and rainbow-inspired art), but come with an all-new rainbow camera ring.

Buy: Casetify Pride Collection at $55

10. Caraa

Caraa

No matter how you celebrate Pride this year, whether at a bar or just with close friends, chances are at one point or another you’re still going to need a mask. Caraa, who has some of our favorite comfortable face masks, has launched a limited-edition version of their best-selling face coverings for Pride.

They’re also donating a portion of the proceeds from their Caraa Pride masks to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic arm of Broadway. This organization has fought for decades to ensure life-saving medication, healthy meals, and emergency support for those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, life-threatening illnesses, and now Covid-19. The sets come in two assorted colorways, Woodsy and Marin, and each set comes with 4 masks.

Buy: Caraa Pride Collection at $12.50

11. Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren

High-fashion tends to keep their designs subtle for Pride month, but sometimes less is more. Ralph Lauren’s Pride collection is decidedly gender-neutral, and features clothing, to bags, and even eyewear.

The retailer donating 25% from all the items in their collection to Stonewall Community Foundation. Stonewall Community Foundation supports the most at-risk members of the LGBTQ community, including communities of color and transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary people.

Additionally, Ralph Lauren’s Pride campaign this year will include a series of interviews with luminaries of the community, exploring the complex history of Pride and how it intersects (or doesn’t) with the American Dream.

Buy: Ralph Lauren Pride Collection at $25+

12. Fossil

L.ee Setty

Fossil’s Pride campaign is calling for everyone to #TakeAMinute to reflect, celebrate and learn how to better support the community through allyship. But the timepiece brand isn’t slouching on being allies themselves when it comes to spreading the love around this year.

This year, Fossil is releasing a limited-edition capsule collection in celebration of Pride Month, with brand-new watches, jewelry and accessories. During the month of June, 100% of the proceeds (with a minimum donation of $100,000) from sales of the collection will go to benefit The Trevor Project. You can find interchangeable Pride-themed straps, as well as bands for your Apple Watch, and Pride flag timepieces.

Buy: Fossil Pride Collection at $20+

13. Mosaic Foods

CHEYENNE M COHEN

Mosaic makes plant-based, flash-frozen meals you can make getting food on the table easier than ever — not only does the Brooklyn-based company donate 2 pounds for every Mosaic Box sold to City Harvest to distribute foo to New Yorkers in need, they’ve expanded their charitable focus for Pride month.

For every box sold through the month of June, Mosaic will be donating to The Ali Forney Center, which serves homeless LGBTQ youths across New York, providing them with healthy meals. In addition, Mosaic Foods will also continue donating to City Harvest, which means every box you buy will have twice the impact. Order start at $70, and you can get vegan/vegetarian meals delivered to your door, and you can sign up for a delivery every 1-4 weeks.

Buy: Mosaic Foods at $70+

14. 1-800-Flowers.com

1-800-Flowers

You know that every celebration needs a bouquet of flower, and 1-800-Flowers.com has announced they’ve once again joined forces with GLAAD, the leading LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization, to support the community. Now through June 30, 1-800-Flower.com is donating 20% of the net proceeds from all purchases from its Pride Collection to GLAAD.

Their Pride Collection includes 14 specially-curated offerings from across all of their brands, with pricing ranging from $8.99 to $275. You’ve got Pride roses, cookies and other sweet treats, and even a plush, personalized Pride blanket. To further support their campaign, the brand will also make a standalone $25,000 donation to GLAAD.

Buy: 1-800-Flowers.com Pride Collection at $8.99+