The Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day Meme Has Been Turned Into a Limited-Edition Bobblehead

Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration will be remembered for many reasons: A clear, pointed address by Joe Biden; the swearing in of Kamala Harris, our first female, Black and South Asian Vice-President; a stirring poem read by Amanda Gorman; musical performances by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Keith Urban, and a very, very good picture of Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.

The shot of Bernie sitting socially distanced, arms crossed, hands snugly inside huge mittens became a meme the moment it hit the internet. Since then the picture has been Photoshopped onto classic album covers, the bridge of the Starship Enterprise, the set of The Office, and more. It’s also inspired countless savvy artists and designers to create their own Bernie-branded merch, on sites like Etsy.

Sanders himself, also got into the action. The Senator’s team printed the picture onto a sweatshirt, with the profits — more than $1.8 million so far — donated to Meals on Wheels Vermont. Jen Ellis, the 42-year-old Vermont schoolteacher who made the gloves Sanders was spotted wearing, has been inundated with requests to make more, but has said they’re officially sold out. But fear not! FOCO, a company that makes toys and collectables, has decided to commemorate the momentous meme with an inauguration day Bernie bobblehead.

Foco

FOCO says the eight-inch statue is handcrafted and hand-painted, with a sturdy, cement base featuring the Senator’s name in big, bold letters. The level of detail here is impressive: you can see the ruffles in Bernie’s coat, the wrinkles on his forehead, and even the laces on his shoes.

You wouldn’t find these qualities in a mass-market bobbleheads, which are typically made out of cheap plastic. FOCO’s bobblehead is currently available for $35 as a preorder, and will begin shipping before May 17. You can order up to two of these bobbleheads in a single order. The site says this is a limited-edition release, and it’s expected to be a top-seller and collector’s item.

FOCO has also created bobbleheads celebrating everyone from LeBron James to Batman. Because they’re handmade, these bobbleheads tend to sell out rather quickly, so if you’re interested in one, it’s best to get your preorder in early.

For the full story on how the instantly iconic Bernie picture came to be, read our interview with the photographer who snapped it.