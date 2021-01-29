 Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day Meme Merch: Order Bobblehead Online - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Sarah Jarosz Releases Acoustic Covers of Billie Eilish, U2
Home RS Recommends Lifestyle

The Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day Meme Has Been Turned Into a Limited-Edition Bobblehead

Feel the Bern: This eight-inch collectable is up for preorder now and will probably sell out fast

By

Brandt Ranj's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bernie Sanders Inaguration Day Bobblehead

Foco

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration will be remembered for many reasons: A clear, pointed address by Joe Biden; the swearing in of Kamala Harris, our first female, Black and South Asian Vice-President; a stirring poem read by Amanda Gorman; musical performances by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Keith Urban, and a very, very good picture of Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.

The shot of Bernie sitting socially distanced, arms crossed, hands snugly inside huge mittens became a meme the moment it hit the internet. Since then the picture has been Photoshopped onto classic album covers, the bridge of the Starship Enterprise, the set of The Office, and more. It’s also inspired countless savvy artists and designers to create their own Bernie-branded merch, on sites like Etsy.

Sanders himself, also got into the action. The Senator’s team printed the picture onto a sweatshirt, with the profits — more than $1.8 million so far — donated to Meals on Wheels Vermont. Jen Ellis, the 42-year-old Vermont schoolteacher who made the gloves Sanders was spotted wearing, has been inundated with requests to make more, but has said they’re officially sold out. But fear not! FOCO, a company that makes toys and collectables, has decided to commemorate the momentous meme with an inauguration day Bernie bobblehead.

Related

star trek discovery cbs inside
Set Phasers to Stream: Here's All the 'Star Trek' Content on CBS All Access
One of the Most Popular Pandemic Purchases, the Nintendo Switch Lite is Finally Back in Stock

Related

10 Old-School Christmas Classics
10 Must-Hear Old-School Country Christmas Albums
'We Are Better People Because of John Lennon'

Foco

Bernie Sanders Bobblehead, $35, available at FOCO

FOCO says the eight-inch statue is handcrafted and hand-painted, with a sturdy, cement base featuring the Senator’s name in big, bold letters. The level of detail here is impressive: you can see the ruffles in Bernie’s coat, the wrinkles on his forehead, and even the laces on his shoes.

You wouldn’t find these qualities in a mass-market bobbleheads, which are typically made out of cheap plastic. FOCO’s bobblehead is currently available for $35 as a preorder, and will begin shipping before May 17. You can order up to two of these bobbleheads in a single order. The site says this is a limited-edition release, and it’s expected to be a top-seller and collector’s item.

FOCO has also created bobbleheads celebrating everyone from LeBron James to Batman. Because they’re handmade, these bobbleheads tend to sell out rather quickly, so if you’re interested in one, it’s best to get your preorder in early.

For the full story on how the instantly iconic Bernie picture came to be, read our interview with the photographer who snapped it.

In This Article: Bernie Sanders, RS Recommends

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.