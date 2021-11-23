Let It Be (Cold): Igloo Launches New Beatles-Inspired Cooler

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Igloo is remembering The Beatles in a cool way — literally: The brand just launched a limited-edition cooler inspired by The Beatles’ final album, Let It Be, and the upcoming documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, which tracks the making of the seminal album.

Using Igloo’s seven-quart Little Playmate cooler as the canvas, the new Let It Be cooler fits up to nine standard cans and makes a great choice for picnicking, camping or road tripping across the universe. Collaged on the cooler’s trademarked tent top is artwork from the Beatles’ Let It Be era, including the album’s cover and photographs of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

The Let It Be cooler marks the second collaboration between Igloo and the Fab Four. Earlier this year, Igloo released a trio of coolers inspired by The Beatles’ film Yellow Submarine, including an “All You Need Is Love” cooler, a Blue Meanies variant and a third cooler designed to look like the film’s namesake psychedelic deep-sea vessel.

Like these previous Yellow Submarine coolers, the Let It Be entry isn’t all Beatles nostalgia: the cooler’s design makes it easy to use, versatile and durable. Igloo’s Little Playmate model weighs just two pounds when empty, and the brand’s “THERMECOOL” foam insulation keeps both food and drinks cold. The cooler’s signature tent top, meantime, allows for fast access and effortless carrying.

“To unite The Beatles — true cultural and musical icons — and their historic ‘Let It Be’ album with our world-famous Playmate cooler is a really cool occasion for our brand,” says Igloo Chief Marketing Officer Brian Garofalow, in a press release. “Through this limited-edition Let It Be Little Playmate, designed with incredible graphics of the Fab Four, Beatles fans can enjoy ice-cold refreshments while celebrating their all-time favorite band. And with the holidays coming up, this cooler makes the perfect gift for every Beatles fan!”

Pick up The Beatles x Igloo Let It Be cooler now for $39.99 at igloocoolers.com. Be sure to act fast though, as this is a limited-edition release and quantities are limited.