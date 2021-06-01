Here Comes the Merch: The Beatles Drop New Collection of Towels and Blankets for Summer

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We may still be a few weeks away from the official start of summer, but anyone who’s looking to ring in the warmer weather with a new picnic blanket or beach towel inspired by the Beatles is in luck. Outdoor accessories brand Slowtide has launched a new collection of Beatles blankets, throws and beach towels that are available to order starting today. Each of the pieces celebrates a specific Beatles album or track, from the Abbey Road single, “Here Comes the Sun” to 1965’s Rubber Soul.

Buy: Shop The Beatles Blankets and Towels at Slowtide

Courtesy Slowtide

Buy: The Beatles Here Comes the Sun Blanket at $64.95

The new Beatles collection features a large cotton outdoor blanket, a lightweight chambray throw towel with fringe that can fit two people, along with several stylish and soft towels that measure 60 x 30 inches for beach or pool days.

While this is the first time that Slowtide has released a collaboration with the Fab Four, the company’s had a string of recent collabs, especially when it comes to band merchandise. Just last month, Slowtide released Grateful Dead outdoor blankets, and it’s also produced ponchos and other officially-licensed gear for fans of the group, though for the new Beatles line, only blankets, throws and towels are available.

“I’ve always been a huge Beatles fan,” Slowtide’s co-founder Dario Phillips said in a press release. “Before Slowtide was created, all three of the Slowtide founders attended an amazing Paul McCartney show in San Francisco in 2013. Since then, we have always wanted to work with and pay homage to the iconic band and the artwork behind some of its finest records.”

Courtesy Slowtide

Buy: Beatles Yellow Submarine Towel at $44.95

The new towels and blankets join a growing list of Beatles-licensed gear that fans can collect. Apparel company Happy Socks previously launched a limited-edition “Yellow Submarine”-themed box set, which is currently sold out on their site but, for now, available on Amazon.

Courtesy Slowtide

Buy: The Beatles Rubber Soul Towel at $44.95

For audiophiles shopping for Beatles-inspired gear, audio company Pro-Ject released a George Harrison special edition turntable, in addition to a Ringo Starr Peace + Love Essential III turntable to commemorate his All-Starr Band’s 30th anniversary. Meanwhile, there’s a even a special LEGO kit so you can build your own, of course, yellow submarine to keep on your desk or next to your turntable.

Courtesy Slowtide

Buy: The Beatles Abbey Road Towel at $44.95

Shop the full Slowtide x Beatles collection at Slowtide.co. From box sets to pinball machines, we’ve compiled a full guide to officially-licensed Beatles products with our Best Merch for Beatles Fans.