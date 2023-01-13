fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
National Treasures

Beastie Boys Exhibit is a Trove of Handwritten Lyrics, Ripped Shirts and the 808 Drum Machine 

The stunning Los Angeles show is an intimate and exhaustive collection of the Beastie Boys' 30-years in music
Beastie Boys in 1995 in Vienna Ari Marcopoulos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s something startling about Los AngelesBeastie Boys exhibit. It feels like walking into someone’s bedroom or sneaking into a green room while the band’s on stage, except the dirty t-shirts, the scuffed posters on the walls, and the worn cassette tapes are behind glass cases. And instead of a tiny, dimly lit room, where most of this stuff was found, you’re in a 4000-square foot gallery filled with light and pristine white walls where Beastie boy artifacts proudly hang.

BEYOND THE STREETS — a roaming exhibition that’s known to fill massive, sprawling spaces — has called Fairfax outpost, Control Gallery, their new home for the most intimate and exhaustive exhibition on the Beastie Boys to date. Exhibit invites visitors to dive into the celebrated hip hop group’s more than 30 years in music spanning from Licensed To IllCheck Your HeadIll Communication and the Grammy-winning Hello NastyTo the 5 BoroughsThe Mix-Up and their final studio album, Hot Sauce Committee Part Two.

Exhibit is part art show, part educational buffet of an era when the sonic irreverence of punk and the emergence of hip-hop breeded the Beastie Boys in 1979. The collection includes memorabilia and artifacts from the personal collections of Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond. (The band disbanded following the death of third member Adam “MCA” Yauch in 2012 from cancer.)

Much of the collection has never been seen by the public, there are tour shirts with grime caked in the creases and a mint edition tee that was found in Mike D’s archive at his mother’s house. There’s also a magnificent 808 drum machine owned by the Beastie Boys on display, a Fisher PH 480 boombox, a handwritten note from Madonna, endless pages of lyrics showing the evolution of some of their greatest hits, and G.I. Joe action figures from their parody music video of “Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win” (featuring Santigold) off their eighth and final studio album Hot Sauce Committee Part Two in 2011. But that’s not even skimming the surface of the exhibit’s collection.

Trending

“Beastie Boys has such a storied history that when it came time to sort through their ephemera, the most difficult part was not being able to include every single thing we came across,” BEYOND THE STREETS founder Roger Gastman told Rolling Stone. “Many people forget they started as a punk band, so besides the musical cross over, their cultural perspective was significant — drawing from so many influences and subcultures, including graffiti, street art, and skateboarding — which in itself created a look and sound all of its own that would have a lasting impact on multiple generations.” Gastman curated the collection with Michael Delahaut and Tim Conlon.

The exhibit is free to the public and open through Jan. 29th (located at 434 N. La Brea Ave.). Timed-entry tickets are now available via AXS.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Golden Globes: Full List of Winners

James Cameron Praises ‘Avatar 2’ Nearing $2 Billion: ‘Enough With Streaming Already! I'm Tired of Sitting on My A--’

Elizabeth Hurley Frolicking Beachside in a Tiny, Electric Blue Bikini Will Warm Your Cold Winter Heart

NBA YoungBoy Marries Longtime Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad