The Beach Boys Partner With Vilebrequin Swimwear for New Coastal Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Beach Boys really do get around. The legendary rock band is making its way from Southern California to the South of France thanks to a new capsule collection with Vilebrequin, out today.

Set in sunset hues and feel-good tropical prints, the collection captures the anything-goes free spirit that brought both sixties California culture and St. Tropez’s golden age to life. The exclusive collection features beachwear, shorts, hoodies, and other coastal essentials for men, women and children.

Vilebrequin

Buy Vilebrequin x The Beach Boys Collection $105+

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers and the iconic French swimwear brand are a match made in sun-soaked heaven thanks to a shared love of all things beachy. Since their debut hit “Surfin’ USA” hit the airwaves in 1962, The Beach Boys have cultivated a signature sound that’s synonymous with sun and fun. Born out of the joy, freedom, and the seductive charm of early-seventies Saint-Tropez, Vilebrequin launched in 1971 and has been creating elegant vacation wear ever since.

The new collaboration features a mix of swimsuits and beach accessories that capture the carefree spirit of a Beach Boys song with the durable, high-quality tailoring for which Vilebrequin is known for around the world. Board shorts emblazoned with sea turtles, cozy après-swim sweatshirts and short sets, and even a classic plaid button-up that looks fresh out of a Beach Boys music video make the capsule collection a beach lover’s dream uniform. Bikinis, sunhats, totes and more round out the coastal cool collection, which is as much a fit for relaxing on the beach as it is for taking out on the water with your board.

Buy Vilebrequin x The Beach Boys Collection $105+

This is an officially-licensed collaboration between The Beach Boys and fashionable swimwear brand. The collection ranges in price from $105 to $315 and is available now on vilebrequin.com.

As for the band, The Beach Boys are set to release Sail On Sailor – 1972, a new multi-disc set that features newly-remastered versions of Carl and the Passions – “So Tough” and 1973’s Holland, plus Holland‘s Mount Vernon and Fairway (A Fairytale) EP and an unreleased live concert recorded at New York’s famed Carnegie Hall on Thanksgiving, 1972.