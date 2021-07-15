Barnes & Noble ‘Vinyl Weekend’ Launches With Grateful Dead, Fleetwood Mac Exclusives

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Barnes & Noble may be known for their cozy bookstores and massive collective of great reads across all genres, but the retailer has also just announced the return of their fan-favorite “Vinyl Weekend,” which offers dozens of limited-edition records and exclusive in-store and online specials.

This annual event is a great time for both seasoned vinyl shoppers, collectors, and record-store newbies alike to get in on some deals from Friday, July 16 to Sunday, July 18. Over the weekend, you can shop from Barnes & Noble’s wide range of vinyl to beef up your own collection, including everything from country records, to classic rock, and even musical soundtracks.

Barnes & Noble

Buy: Barnes & Noble Vinyl Weekend Deals at $19.99+

As part of “Vinyl Weekend,” customers can take 10% off all vinyl, which includes releases exclusive to Barnes & Noble, and LPs up for preorder online.

Barnes & Noble’s selection of exclusive vinyl this year includes the In the Heights (Official Motion Picture Soundtrack) on violet vinyl; Aretha Franklin’s Aretha on opaque purple vinyl; Fleetwood Mac’s Fleetwood Mac Live on red vinyl; Grateful Dead’s Grateful Dead (Skull & Roses) Live on neon orange vinyl; Al Green’s Greatest Hits on clear vinyl with gold splatter; Nina Simone’s Little Girl Blue on blue vinyl, and more.

We also spotted limited-edition releases and special-edition discs from everyone from John Coltrane and Nina Simone, to Sleater-Kinney, Elliott Smith and St. Vincent. Almost all of these records are Barnes & Noble exclusives, meaning you won’t find them anywhere else, making it a great opportunity for collectors to stock up. See the full selection here.

Crosley turntables and accessories will also be 25% off for those looking to kickstart or upgrade their vinyl listening experience. As a bonus, each purchase of a Crosley turntable comes with a free vinyl stand (while supplies last), so that’s just one less thing you have to worry about getting for your home audio setup.

There limited quantities of each exclusive record available, so check out the online sale as soon as possible during Vinyl Weekend so you don’t miss out on the chance to pick up some classics (and soon to be classics too).