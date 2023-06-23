Barbiecore Style: The Most Stylish Barbie-Inspired Clothing and Accessories We’re Buying

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie premieres in theaters on July 21, 2023 — and the hype surrounding the film, helmed by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has seeped its way into our wardrobes (and even inspired entire makeup collections). Barbiecore is here full throttle, with what seems like the whole world tossing their stiff denim and basic tees to the gutter in favor of more colorful closets.

And while Barbiecore has garnered a reputation for helping pink rise in popularity, we’d argue that the trend is rooted in embracing fun clothes that don’t always fit the mold of a capsule wardrobe — and that’s exactly the point. We’ve curated a list of pink babydoll minis, metallic cowboy boots, and a ton of sequined styles that take a page from the fashion book of everyone’s favorite doll.

Barbiecore Fashion Trends: Apparel, Accessories to Buy Now

Dresses, cowboy boots, sunglasses — here’s our list of the coolest Barbiecore fashion pieces to pick up this week.

Revolve

POV: You’re Paris Hilton in the early aughts and you’re going through a Greta Gerwig phase. This Bronx and Banco number is sure to turn heads thanks to stunning sequin fringe, made better by an asymmetrical hem and thick, glitzy straps that are adjustable to boot. Buy for $750 at Revolve

Amazon

JW Pei is known for creating affordable purses that don’t skimp on quality, and the Gabbi handbag is no exception. It’s available in coral, true pink, and 27 other colors — including one with a crystallized finish that is equally as Barbie-approved as its blush counterparts. Buy for $79.99 at Amazon

Urban Outfitters

The year is 1989 and Barbie is walking down the stairs of her childhood home to make a grand entrance before riding in a limo to prom. She’s wearing this exact babydoll dress, a cute mini complete with ruching, pockets, and adjustable tie straps. Buy for $59 at Urban Outfitters

Bloomingdale’s

Barbie the Movie x Aqua collaborated on the ultimate summer wardrobe capsule, filled with designs that take major inspiration from the film’s costuming. Our favorites from the collection are a checked cropped blazer and bustier dress, though the fringed heart-shaped purse and scalloped tweed jacket come in close second. Buy Blazer and Dress for $118 at Bloomingdale’s Editor’s picks

Reformation

This sleek linen set comes with a corset tank and mini skirt, both in a vibrant hue that looks like it was plucked from Mattel dreamland. And ironically, the title of the color is Corvette — and when she’s not calling Ubers, let’s not forget that Barbie is cruising around town in a pink version of the iconic sports car. Buy for $248 at Reformation

Madewell

Sick of pink? Barbie is a fan of blue gingham, too — and this matching tank and skort set from Madewell is comfortable, cute, and crafted from a sweat-wicking material, making it ideal attire for humid summer movie releases that pay homage to Margot Robbie’s on-set wardrobe. Buy for $34.99 at Madewell

Amazon

Swap black boots for glittery metallic cowboy ones instead, adding a pop of pink to any ensemble. And aesthetics aside, reviewers swear these boots are made for walking — they’re shockingly comfortable thanks to a cushioned footbed, almond toe shape, and subtle heel. Buy for $55.99+ at Amazon

Related

Amazon

Barbie wouldn’t be caught dead wearing boring brown aviators, and neither should you. These white cat eye sunglasses are perfectly retro and come at a competitive price tag — perfect for folks who wouldn’t dare splurge on a more expensive pair. Buy for $16.99at Amazon

Nasty Gal

Glitz and glam are embodied by this sequin halter neck mini, an ensemble voted most likely to be worn by Mermaid Barbie (which definitely exists, we checked). Buy for $90.40 at Nasty Gal

Revolve

Barbie’s feet have a naturally high arch, but for those of us born flat-footed, the Larroude Gio Heels are designed with a comfortable 2.5-inch block heel ideal for hours-long dates and dances. And if you’re craving something a bit more adventurous, these Larroude Annie platform heels come in the same funky pink color — but a 5.75-inch heel. Buy for $315 at Revolve Trending Trump Melts Down as DOJ Turns Over Evidence It Plans to Use Against Him Fans Built Her an Internet Empire. Now They're Tearing It Down Fake Trump Electors Strike Deal to Testify in DOJ’s Jan. 6 Probe: Report House Republicans Pass on Lauren Boebert’s Push to Impeach Biden

Urban Outfitters

Consider this under-$30 dress from Urban Outfitters a staple in the wardrobe of one Malibu Barbie, who needs closet basics that are suitable for both beach and club. Bottle service awaits. Buy for $29 at Urban Outfitters

Revolve

Give athleisure a Mattel ~flare~ with these Free People Venice Beach pants, a look that demands to be worn with the appropriate footwear: roller skates. These pink tartan Impalas are an exceptional option, and so are these rose gold ones. Buy for $62 at Revolve