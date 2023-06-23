The Movie of the Summer Just Got Its Own Barbie Makeup Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After successful stops in Greendale (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Pandora (Avatar: The Way Of Water), NYX Professional Makeup is moving to Barbie Land for its next limited-edition capsule collection inspired by a popular entertainment property.

Done in partnership with Warner Bros., the 10-product Barbie The Movie collaboration — which of course includes plenty of pink — is now available to shop on NYXCosmetics.com and nationwide at ULTA starting this weekend. In other words, you’ve got plenty of time to perfect your Barbiecore looks ahead of the live-action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling hitting theaters July 21 — one of 2023’s most anticipated movies. (Shop the Barbie the Movie Collection HERE.)

“The movie has sparked so much nostalgia and gave us an opportunity to live out our childhood Barbie fantasies,” Denée Pearson, senior vice president of global marketing, product development and social at NYX Professional Makeup, tells Rolling Stone. “This collection was made to give our community an opportunity to tap into their inner child and to play with color.”

In the works for more than a year, the items, which will be available globally across other retailers as of July 1, range in price from $6 to $18, or the whole collection can be purchased together within a collectible vanity vault decorated with movie dialogue and logos for $90.

Courtesy NYX Professional Makeup

The line boasts two credit card-sized shadow palettes ($12 each), each with a collectible mini Butter Gloss keychain attached, a mini cheek palette ($12) featuring two blushes and a highlighter (to achieve those sun-kissed Malibu Barbie movie looks offscreen), and two new Jumbo Eye Pencil sticks in Barbie and Ken's trademark hues ($12), vibrant pink and electric blue respectively.

The collection also boasts jumbo faux eyelashes fringed with wisps of pink ($12), two Smooth Whip Matte Lip Creams ($8.50 each), a Butter Gloss in an exclusive rosy Barbie Land shade ($6), and a mirror compact shaped like Barbie's flip phone ($18). All are vegan and cruelty-free and made using minimal packaging. (Shop the Barbie the Movie Collection HERE.)

“We worked in lock step with our partners to achieve the full color story of Barbie Land, including Ken’s electric blue, spent time studying all things Barbie and immersing ourselves in the film, [visited the] set, built our own perfectly pantone pink Barbie Dreamhouse to feature in the campaign, and were inspired by Barbie’s favorite accessories,” Pearson says.

As any doll devotee would probably assume, Pearson says the most important part of developing the Barbie The Movie collection was nailing the 64-year-old Mattel toy’s signature shade, Barbie pink pantone 219C … for everyone. That color is notorious in the makeup world for looking different on different skin and lip tones so the company “decided to formulate two separate shades to ensure that once applied, the pigment would show up as 219C on every consumer’s lip no matter their skin or lip tone,” Pearson says.

As with the Avatar: The Way Of Water collection, there’s also a charity component to the release. A custom, co-branded Instagram filter was created in conjunction with Warner Bros. and Mattel and every time the filter is reposted, NYX Professional Makeup will donate $1 to Save the Children to go toward a global girls’ empowerment and education initiative. You can shop the Barbie The Movie Collection online now at nyxcosmetics.com and at ulta.com on June 25.