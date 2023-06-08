Get Ready for ‘Barbenheimer’ With These Unhinged T-Shirts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re a Barbie girl or a history buff, odds are you are waiting with bated breath for July 21, 2023, the date that both Barbie and Oppenheimer make their theatrical debuts.

These movies have next to nothing in common — one stars Margot Robbie as a doll who is sent into the real world to learn about the trials and tribulations of being human, while the other is about the dude who developed the atomic bomb — but it’s perhaps for that reason (paired with the fact that the films premiere on the same day) that people are planning on seeing them in rapid succession, in what Twitter has coined the “Barbenheimer” double-feature.

If you plan on fully committing to the bit and seeing both Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day, you’re going to need something good to wear. You can lean into Barbiecore and think pink or opt for something with more of a muted Twenties vibe, but why settle for one or the other?

A Barbieheimer shirt is the best of both worlds: It pays homage to both masterpieces while not-so-subtly addressing how different these two films are. (Like I said, one of the movies is about a sentient Barbie, and the other is about the scientist who created atomic bombs. They could not be more fundamentally opposite, which is what makes it all so wonderfully absurd.)

We’ve spotted a handful of tees online, including RedBubble, which has many different Barbieheimer shirts available depending on your fit and style preferences. Designs vary from simple text to more campy mashups featuring Robbie’s Barbie and the titular Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy).

The bottom line: Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t be a Barbie girl in an Oppenheimer world!