Hot Wheels Releases Barbie Corvette Convertible Inspired by Iconic 1956 Stingray

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Forget the dolls — the must-have merch item from this summer’s live-action Barbie film could be this remote-controlled Corvette, inspired by the pink convertible Barbie drives in the movie.

As seen in the trailer, Margot Robbie’s Barbie takes off for “the real world” in her pink Corvette, only to find Ken (played by Ryan Gosling) tagging along for the ride. Fans of both the Barbie-verse and classic cars can now get their hands on a replica model of the convertible, thanks to this official Hot Wheels and Mattel collab.

Amazon

Buy Hot Wheels RC Barbie Corvette $54.99

While the remote-controlled car is based on the one in Barbie: The Movie, it takes its cues from the iconic 1956 Corvette Stingray. The retro silhouette is painted in Barbie pink, with white accents and details throughout. Realistic touches include a Corvette decal, white wall tires with chrome rims, and working doors and steering wheel.

Running on five AA batteries (not included), the Barbie convertible is controlled via a wireless remote, that can propel the car forwards, backwards and side to side. The best part: the RC Corvette gets a top speed of up to five miles per hour.

The Barbie Corvette is ideal for both car enthusiasts and doll collectors alike. The car has enough room to seat up to two Barbie dolls, and the trunk opens to store all your favorite Barbie accessories. Of course, true memorabilia fans can also keep this set of wheels in the original, movie-themed box as a collector’s piece.

The official Hot Wheels x Barbie Corvette is available now on Amazon for $54.99. Prefer a smaller version? Barbie’s pink Stingray is also available as a classic Hot Wheels toy car for $15.99 here.