Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse: You Can Book the Hot Pink Airbnb Online for One Night (With Ken as the Host)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Wrapped in pink walls, panoramic views, and probably a little plastic, Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse on Airbnb is, truly, pretty fantastic.

Ahead of the theatrical release of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie, out on July 21 and starring Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken), Airbnb has opened up the doors of Ken’s guest bedroom in Barbie’s toy-like mansion overlooking the beach for one weekend this summer. (Get Barbie tickets HERE.)

Buy Barbie Malibu DreamHouse Airbnb Free

Barbie collectors and fans of the movie alike can live out their Barbie Land dreams and book a room in Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse, but for this stay, Ken’s serving as the host — and he’s added a few touches of his own to Barbie’s sunny retreat.

Joyce Lee / Airbnb

Available to book starting on July 17, travelers can reserve the Malibu property for two single-night stays on July 21 and 22, 2023. Even better, Airbnb says that the booking won’t cost you a single cent, which you can thank Ken for because, as the company explains, “Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse — after all, Ken’s thing is beach, not math!”

Same, Ken, same.

Joyce Lee / Airbnb

So what does Ken’s interior makeover mean for Barbie’s Malibu mansion? Guests who are lucky enough to score the Airbnb can expect plenty of cowboy hats, their very own outdoor gym setup to prep for beach days, an infinity pool, and a life-sized toy horse. There’s even a disco dance floor that’s more than ready for you to put your choreography to the test and throw on Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” from the Barbie soundtrack.

Amazon

Buy Barbie The Album $27.98 Trending Top Trump Adviser Pushed for Drone Strikes on Migrants, New Book Claims Christina Aguilera and Adam Lambert Slay 'Lady Marmalade' Duet at NYC Pride Island Jo Mersa Marley Cause of Death Revealed Everything Lewis Capaldi Has Shared About His Struggle With Tourette Syndrome

As “Ken” notes in his Airbnb listing, he’s “decked out the place with a little more…well, me! I’m more than just beach! My cowboy stuff is great. And horses! Guitars, games, and more. And of course, rollerblades, because I literally go nowhere without them. Now, guests can live it up Ken-style for a neon night in Barbie Land – six-pack not included.”

Joyce Lee / Airbnb

Sorry, Gosling won’t be there to greet you, but Airbnb says a concierge who we’re guessing isn’t named Ryan will be available to give you the tour and to help you coordinate your meals. Once your night at the DreamHouse is up, you’ll also get to take home your ” piece of the Kendom” with a pair of Impala skates that you can take down to Venice Beach, like Barbie and Ken. As part of the Barbie (and for this summer, Ken) Malibu DreamHouse listing, Airbnb also says that it will also make a one-time donation to Save the Children.

Joyce Lee / Airbnb

If you don’t end up having the best day ever and booking the DreamHouse, the good news is that you can still find other Barbie-themed stays on Airbnb (though they may not be hot pink mansions in Malibu) — and plenty of pop culture-inspired homes to boot.