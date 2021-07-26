See Cordae, Megan Thee Stallion Front New BAPE x Coach Campaign

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Megan Thee Stallion and Cordae are among the music stars lending their name and faces to a new collaboration between Japanese streetwear brand BAPE and American luxury house Coach.

In a collaboration of fashion juggernauts, the two brands have banded together to create a genre-blending clothing collection that includes high-end shirts, hoodies, bags, and footwear in limited-edition patterns and pieces. Megan teased the collaboration on her Instagram earlier this month, posing in a matching BAPE x Coach outfit with her dogs.

Hailing from Japan, BAPE has helped shape the current state of streetwear in the 21st century, and they bring that same level of casual fashion to this ready-to-wear collection. Their signature APE HEAD combines with Coach’s own storied insignia on each piece. BAPE and Coach’s hometowns of Tokyo and New York respectively, are represented here as well. Both cities are hubs of fashion, streetwear, and culture, and BAPE and Coach have long been considered forward-thinking ambassadors of the cities’ styles.

In the same vein, the campaign features high-profile artists Megan, Cordae, and the Japanese model and songwriter Kōki. The three add to the worldwide nature of this collection, each superstar having forged their own way in the music and fashion scenes in America, Japan, and beyond.

Sandy Kim

Buy: BAPE x Coach Collection at Coach

The BAPE x Coach collection includes stylishly cut shirts, as well as unisex hoodies, bags, and shoes, ranging in price from $95 to $595. You can find the collection in select Coach stores and online at Coach.com right now. We’ve also picked out some statement pieces from the collection to buy right now, along with new pieces to buy from Coach and BAPE respectively.

1. BAPE x Coach Charter Backpack in Chambray

Sandy Kim

This backpack will carry all your essentials in style. The interior has a padded tech sleeve and multifunctional pockets for all your necessities. Adorned with the BAPE x Coach logo print, pick up this incredible chambray piece, modeled by Megan thee Stallion, online at Coach.com.

Buy: BAPE x Coach Charter Backpack at $595.00

2. BAPE x Coach Graphic T-Shirt

Coach

The epitome of this high-caliber collaboration, this sleek graphic t-shirt combines BAPE and Coach’s iconic logos. Simple and classic. Pair it with any bottom for a great casual look.

Buy: BAPE x Coach Graphic T-Shirt at $150.00

Sandy Kim

3. Coach Field Tote 22 Bag

Coach

This chambray field tote is the perfect size for all your adventures. Including an inside pocket for small accessories, the bag is molded of Coach’s signature chambray and glove-tanned leather. Whether carried by hand or slung across your shoulder with the detachable strap, this tote is a great companion for any outfit, and adds a summery pop of color.

Buy: Coach Field Tote Bag at $350.00

4. BAPE College Pullover Hoodie

BAPE

BAPE’s college pullover hoodie is an essential for cozying up by a campfire or the television. Available in three colorways, the unassuming APE HEAD design brings attention to the famed streetwear brand without overpowering the basic color that will compliment the rest of your outfit. Wear this with a pair of jeans or sweatpants, and get comfy.

Buy: BAPE Heavy College Pullover Hoodie at $305.00

5. Coach Lowline Low Top Sneakers

Coach

These Coach Low Top Sneakers can keep your feet supported and comfortable all-day. Made of smooth leather and jacquard, the shoes include a cushioned sole, proprietary of Coach, to make each step in the city or country soft and flexible. We love to pair these with our favorite worn jeans for a casual, urban look.

Buy: Coach Low Top Sneakers at $125.00

6. BAPE Ursus Military Shorts

BAPE

These BAPE Ursus Military Shorts in camo add a rugged edge to any summer outfit. In a baggy cut, the details in the design make the shorts irresistible for hikers, loungers, and fashion-geeks. Throw on your favorite vintage T-shirt to top off the look, and pair these shorts with flip-flops or sneakers. You can’t go wrong.

Buy: BAPE Ursus Military Shorts at $319.00

7. Coach Patchwork Rexy T-Shirt

Coach

This Patchwork Rexy T-Shirt is exactly the sort of fun top we’re excited to wear this summer. Floral prints make up the T-Rex design, and the loose fit makes it the perfect shirt for sitting poolside or at an outdoor restaurant.

Buy: Coach Patchwork Rexy T-Shirt at $150.00